Afternoon Edition: Parachute owners take their next big leap

What does it take to keep a restaurant open in Chicago’s competitive and ever-changing dining scene?

For Chicago chefs Beverly Kim and Johnny Clark, owners of the now-closed Avondale gem Parachute, survival involves taking a big leap.

In today's newsletter, we've got reporting from my colleague Jennifer Tanaka at WBEZ on Kim and Clark's next move.

Plus, we’ve got reporting on a cyberattack on Ascension hospitals, how Sky coach Teresa Weatherspoon is approaching the upcoming WNBA season and more community news you need to know below. 👇

— Matt Moore, newsletter reporter

TODAY’S TOP STORY

Reporting by Jennifer Tanaka | WBEZ

Ushering in change: Two months ago, chefs and husband-and-wife team Beverly Kim and Johnny Clark closed the doors of Parachute, their Avondale restaurant, for good. The moment came after 10 years of serving refined takes on Korean cuisine.

The next phase: In the weeks since shuttering Parachute, Kim and Clark have cried, taken stock and announced their comeback: Parachute Hi-Fi. Their former restaurant, at 3500 N. Elston Ave., will be reimagined as a casual “music bar” with creative cocktails and pizza puffs, slated to open in summer. The other part of the plan, still under wraps, is to reopen Parachute downtown.

Going for both: Kim and Clark won’t reveal much, but they will say that the new Parachute will be big. It has to be big. And therein lies the conundrum of the chef-driven independent restaurant these days. To stay alive, it’s cost-trimming pizza puffs or a glitzy, major investment with prices to match. Kim and Clark are going for both.

A ‘math problem’: Parachute closed because, Clark said, after the pandemic, the long hours and meager payouts became untenable, and the couple realized they needed a business that could sustain their family for the next 10 years. He cited today’s fast-rising wages, a scarcity of workers and much higher food costs. Clark noted that people also seem to have lost their appetite for late dining. “It got to the point where Beverly and I were working for free for years,” Clark said. “It’s a math problem. We just have to fix the equation.” Reopening Parachute closer to downtown is their attempt to adjust the math.

Key context: Author Andrew Friedman says there’s far more competition today, compared to the era when lumbering, old-school steakhouses reigned in Chicago. “I think the dining public kind of treats restaurants the way they treat movies,” Friedman said. “If they see it, it’s checked off their list. If they loved it, maybe they’ll go see it again and bring some friends. But [restaurants] have become a little disposable.”

WHAT ELSE IS GOING ON?

Lynn Whitfield (from left) appears as Alicia alongside Jill Marie Jones and Hannaha Hall in an upcoming episode of “The Chi.” Paramount+ with Showtime

Lynn Whitfield’s next role : The legendary actress has built her career on playing glamorous and powerful characters, a streak she’ll continue on the sixth season of “The Chi” as Alicia, a wealthy matriarch with a score to settle. “I try to present these women in ways that will be lasting,” Whitfield told the Sun-Times.



: The legendary actress has built her career on playing glamorous and powerful characters, a streak she’ll continue on the sixth season of “The Chi” as Alicia, a wealthy matriarch with a score to settle. “I try to present these women in ways that will be lasting,” Whitfield told the Sun-Times. Ascension hospitals facing cyberattack : A suspected cybersecurity event has disrupted clinical operations at Ascension hospitals, according to a statement from the health care network.



: A suspected cybersecurity event has disrupted clinical operations at Ascension hospitals, according to a statement from the health care network. AAPI restaurateurs’ grant : Restaurants owned by members of the Asian American and Pacific Islander community in Chicago, and across the state, can now apply to receive up to $25,000 in funding through the Grubhub Community Fund.



: Restaurants owned by members of the Asian American and Pacific Islander community in Chicago, and across the state, can now apply to receive up to $25,000 in funding through the Grubhub Community Fund. Uniting Voices Chicago receives $4M donation : The citywide youth choral organization says the gift, from an anonymous donor, is by far the largest gift the nonprofit has ever received.



: The citywide youth choral organization says the gift, from an anonymous donor, is by far the largest gift the nonprofit has ever received. Caleb Williams era begins: The Bears’ rookie minicamp kicks off this weekend. Williams and wide receiver Rome Odunze are expected to bring more spark than usual — a passing combination that should become a reality in the 2024 NFL season.

OUR CITY IN COLOR 🎨

Artist Griselda Avila of Little Village stands in front of the mural she painted in McKinley Park. Provided

Reporting by Genevieve Bookwalter

Griselda Avila’s first mural in McKinley Park puts the notes and lyrics of singer Natalia Lafourcade’s song “Hasta la Raíz” onto the wall in a kind of self-portrait illustrating the importance of “resilience, love and connection” — the themes of the popular tune.

“I interpret that song as keeping the past with you — pretty much keeping all of your experiences with you — regardless if they’re good or bad, and how the past shapes the future,” says Avila, 34, of Little Village.

As such, her painting features a woman who resembles La Catrina, the iconic skeletal symbol of Dia de los Muertos. The woman’s hair flows down and around the corner of the brick building, and her hands strum the hair strands like they are guitar strings.

The notes to Lafourcade’s music are drawn on the hair like chords on a treble clef, with the notes themselves depicted as stacks of heart-shaped milagros, which are small religious charms popular in Mexican culture. For those who know how to read music, they will find the chords to the “Hasta la Raíz” chorus, with the lyrics written below.

Avila began the painting in the summer of 2023 and “finished right before Day of the Dead,” she says.

BRIGHT ONE ✨

Chicago Sky coach Teresa Weatherspoon. Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

Reporting by Annie Costabile

In the seven months since Teresa Weatherspoon became the Sky’s seventh head coach (and the first not in the dual role of coach and general manager), she has been just about everywhere, spending time touring Chicago, making stops at the Team USA camp in February and prioritizing individual time with her players even as they were playing overseas.

Her style is to encourage players to be themselves.

Weatherspoon has a player’s history. A five-time All-Star, she spent seven of her eight WNBA seasons with the New York Liberty from 1997 to 2003, reaching four WNBA Finals and winning back-to-back Defensive Player of the Year awards in the WNBA’s first two seasons. She also led the WNBA in assists during the league’s inaugural season.

Nearly 10 years separated her college career at Louisiana Tech and her WNBA debut. In 1988, she led the Lady Techsters to their second NCAA title. Five months later, she helped the U.S. Women’s National Team win its second gold medal in the Seoul Olympics. A WNBA title is the only championship that has eluded her.

Players today see her as a fiery, committed competitor with unlimited energy — the same drive she had as a player.

Case in point: On Tuesday, the Sky held a big lead over the Liberty in their final preseason game when Marina Mabrey went up for a three-pointer in transition. As the ball dropped through the net, increasing the lead to 29, Weatherspoon leaped into the air with her fist raised, punching the sky.

What should you expect from a Weatherspoon-led team?

"[The Sky] are going to play with a lot of passion,” Liberty coach Sandy Brondello said. “She did that as a player of the Liberty. That’s what she’s known for.”

YOUR DAILY QUESTION ☕️

