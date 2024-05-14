Afternoon Edition: Chicagoans give CPS a 'C'

Good afternoon, Chicago. ✶

Are Chicago’s students learning enough?

According to a poll released this morning, many Chicagoans don’t think so.

Reporting by Sarah Karp | WBEZ

‘C’ for CPS: Despite years of trying to convince Chicagoans that Chicago Public Schools students here are making remarkable academic progress, most residents give the schools a grade of C and say students are not learning enough, according to a new poll from Public Agenda, a nonpartisan research organization.

Questionable claims: In the last decade, school district leaders have boasted about higher graduation rates and pointed to studies showing Chicago students improving at faster rates than in many other districts. However, only a quarter of CPS students are considered proficient in reading, and many parents base their opinions on what they experience, not what CPS says.

Potential solutions: To improve a struggling school, Chicagoans support training teachers/principals and replacing underperforming teachers as their top remedies, according to the poll. The least popular choice, which has been tried in the past, is to close a school and transfer students to a “higher performing school.”

Parent perspective: Many parents listed overcrowded schools as a pressing issue, including Julio Lopez, who told the Sun-Times his daughter’s high school, Curie Metro on the Southwest Side, is too large and overcrowded. He was among the respondents who gave CPS a C grade. “There is not enough time to focus on certain students,” Lopez said.

School choice divides: The poll also found Chicago residents are divided over whether parents should be able to choose a school other than the one in their neighborhood, and two-thirds think the school district should prioritize funding local schools.

How the poll was conducted: The Public Agenda poll was released in collaboration with WBEZ and the Sun-Times — along with the Joyce Foundation, which funded the project. It was conducted by NORC at the University of Chicago, surveying 2,127 residents who represent a cross-section of the city.

WHAT ELSE IS GOING ON?

The Museum of Science and Industry. Sun-Times file

MSI to rebrand : The Museum of Science and Industry is officially changing its name to the Griffin Museum of Science and Industry, five years after receiving a $125 million gift from Kenneth Griffin, founder and CEO of Citadel.



: The Museum of Science and Industry is officially changing its name to the Griffin Museum of Science and Industry, five years after receiving a $125 million gift from Kenneth Griffin, founder and CEO of Citadel. Mayor and top cop criticized : The Southern Poverty Law Center sent a letter Tuesday urging Mayor Brandon Johnson and Chicago Police Supt. Larry Snelling to conduct a more thorough investigation into cops linked to the Oath Keepers.



: The Southern Poverty Law Center sent a letter Tuesday urging Mayor Brandon Johnson and Chicago Police Supt. Larry Snelling to conduct a more thorough investigation into cops linked to the Oath Keepers. Pressure mounts on CTA president : Nineteen alderpersons (and counting) have signed a nonbinding resolution demanding the removal of Chicago Transit Authority President Dorval Carter Jr. The resolution, expected to be introduced at the May 22 City Council meeting, is being championed by Alds. Andre Vasquez and Matt Martin, two members of Johnson’s Council leadership team.



: Nineteen alderpersons (and counting) have signed a nonbinding resolution demanding the removal of Chicago Transit Authority President Dorval Carter Jr. The resolution, expected to be introduced at the May 22 City Council meeting, is being championed by Alds. Andre Vasquez and Matt Martin, two members of Johnson’s Council leadership team. Remembering Ann Nathan : As a gallery owner, Mrs. Nathan helped young artists navigate the art world. She died May 5 at age 98.



: As a gallery owner, Mrs. Nathan helped young artists navigate the art world. She died May 5 at age 98. 3.5 stars for ‘Turret’: Featuring ensemble members Michael Shannon, Lawrence Grimm and Travis A. Knight, this cryptic, vivid survivalist story will startle your eyes and bend your brain, writes Catey Sullivan in a review for the Sun-Times.

SKY’S THE LIMIT 🏀

Angel Reese will make her WNBA debut Wednesday against the Dallas Wings. Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

Reporting by Annie Costabile

New season: The WNBA’s 28th season begins Tuesday full of high expectations. If training camp play has indicated anything, it’s that this season will exceed them all.

The hype: The 2024 rookie class, led by Caitlin Clark, already has garnered huge attention without a game being played. Clark’s Indiana Fever face the Connecticut Sun tonight (6:30 p.m. CT, ESPN) in the former Iowa star’s highly anticipated pro debut. “There’s a general excitement,” Sky center Elizabeth Williams said. “Especially when you have the type of players, like Angel [Reese], that are coming in that already have such a big following.”

Sky time: The Sky, with a pair of their own young stars in Reese and Kamilla Cardoso, will open their season with consecutive road games Wednesday and Saturday against the Dallas Wings. Both games at College Park Center in Arlington, Texas, are sold out.

How to watch: Here is the Sky’s local TV broadcast schedule for the 2024 season. The team’s season opener Wednesday night will tip off at 7 p.m. on WCIU-TV. The Saturday 7 p.m. matchup will air on Marquee.

BRIGHT ONE ✨

The leadership team of the CubeSat project at the University of Chicago. Provided

Reporting by Isabel Funk

A satellite the size of a paper towel roll and designed by University of Chicago undergraduates will be launched into space by NASA in 2026.

The project was one of 10 selected by NASA from universities across the country as part of the CubeSat Launch Initiative, which allows students to send small cube-shaped satellites on upcoming launches.

Engineering fourth-year student Lauren Ayala started the project 1½ years ago. She’ll graduate before seeing it to completion, but she said she’s excited about the project launch.

The team started off small with about eight people regularly contributing, has grown to more than 60 students, and it plans to keep adding people.

“Everybody was very, very excited,” Ayala said. “We kind of all had this realization of like, ‘Oh, we’ve been working on this very theoretical design for the last six months, which has been a lot of fun, but now we actually have to deliver on that.’”

