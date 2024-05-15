Afternoon Edition: Congress to grill Northwestern president over protests

Good afternoon, Chicago. ✶

Less than a month after Northwestern University students reached a deal with leaders to dismantle their pro-Palestinian encampment on campus, university President Michael Schill is headed to D.C. to be grilled by a congressional committee about the school’s decision to negotiate.

Why are lawmakers upset about Northwestern’s handling of the protests? WBEZ’s Lisa Kurian Philip helps break it down below.

Plus, we’ve got reporting on North Lawndale neighbors fighting development and more community news you need to know below. 👇

⏱️: A 7-minute read

— Matt Moore, newsletter reporter (@MattKenMoore)

TODAY’S TOP STORY

Reporting by Lisa Kurian Philip | WBEZ

School president to face Congress: Northwestern University President Michael Schill will head to D.C. next week to be grilled by Congress about the school’s response to the Gaza protest encampment set up by students there last month.

What did NU do differently?Unlike other schools such as the University of Chicago and the School of the Art Institute of Chicago, Northwestern opted not to have police take down the encampment on its campus. Instead, the school negotiated with students and came to an agreement that included, among other things, the dismantling of the camp.

Response to NU’s deal: Groups including the Anti-Defamation League, StandWithUs and Brandeis Center for Human Rights Under Law are calling for Schill to resign for fanning “the flames of antisemitism” by cutting a deal with the protesters. The American Jewish Committee accused Northwestern leaders of “succumbing to the demands of a mob.” But members of Northwestern’s chapter of Jewish Voices for Peace, who helped organize the encampment, say these accusations are a distraction from Israel’s killing of Palestinians in Gaza.

What will Congress ask about?On May 23, Schill, who has defended the school’s response, will face a congressional committee during which lawmakers are expected to rake him over the coals for making a deal with students, instead of bringing the hammer down on them. “We thought the best way to sustainably deescalate the situation was to actually talk with our students,” Schill said in a recent radio interview.

READ MORE

WHAT ELSE IS GOING ON?

This and other North Lawndale historic buildings on Ogden just south of Pulaski will be torn down under a plan being considered by the city. Brian Ernst/Sun-Times

Neighbors fight development : North Lawndale residents are pushing back on a plan to demolish a dozen historic manufacturing buildings and replace them with a logistics operation they fear will send large diesel trucks rumbling through their streets, shaking their homes and polluting the air.



: North Lawndale residents are pushing back on a plan to demolish a dozen historic manufacturing buildings and replace them with a logistics operation they fear will send large diesel trucks rumbling through their streets, shaking their homes and polluting the air. Warning for transit agencies : As Illinois lawmakers work to finalize a budget and revenue package, the Civic Federation on Tuesday urged the state to be more cautious in its spending levels and warned that the CTA, Metra and Pace are “fast approaching a looming fiscal crisis.”



: As Illinois lawmakers work to finalize a budget and revenue package, the Civic Federation on Tuesday urged the state to be more cautious in its spending levels and warned that the CTA, Metra and Pace are “fast approaching a looming fiscal crisis.” Lobbyist practices scrutinized : The Chicago Board of Ethics wants a law on the books that allows it to fine and even temporarily suspend lobbyists if they contribute to a mayor’s campaign in violation of a decade-old ethics rule.



: The Chicago Board of Ethics wants a law on the books that allows it to fine and even temporarily suspend lobbyists if they contribute to a mayor’s campaign in violation of a decade-old ethics rule. ‘Death Becomes Her’ reborn : The 1992 dark comedy is getting the stage musical treatment, thanks to a pre-Broadway world premiere in Chicago, now running through June 2. It “keeps the best parts [of the movie] and reimagines them in a really exciting way,” says the show’s director and choreographer Christopher Gattelli.



: The 1992 dark comedy is getting the stage musical treatment, thanks to a pre-Broadway world premiere in Chicago, now running through June 2. It “keeps the best parts [of the movie] and reimagines them in a really exciting way,” says the show’s director and choreographer Christopher Gattelli. Alison Victoria lists home for $3.5M : Victoria is saying goodbye to her dream home in Chicago, less than two years after the HGTV star completed a massive gut rehab to turn the Logan Square office space into a live/work paradise.



: Victoria is saying goodbye to her dream home in Chicago, less than two years after the HGTV star completed a massive gut rehab to turn the Logan Square office space into a live/work paradise. ‘Don’t like no cheaters’: In his latest, Sun-Times outdoors columnist Dale Bowman talks with a tug boat operator who on Friday night allegedly caught someone trying to cheat in a Cal Sag Bass Anglers event.

NOW SHOWING 🎭

A self-proclaimed “Steppenwolf fan girl,”"Larissa FastHorse says she’s excited the company is presenting the Chicago premiere of her work “The Thanksgiving Play.” Zubaer Khan/Sun-Times

Reporting by Erica Thompson

Playwright Larissa FastHorse’s “The Thanksgiving Play” has become one of the most-produced plays in the country.

Last year, when it opened at New York’s Helen Hayes Theater, FastHorse became the first Native American woman to have a play produced on Broadway.

And on April 25, the play had its Chicago premiere under the direction of Jess McLeod at the Steppenwolf Theatre, where it will run through June 2.

FastHorse said she hopes the play conveys how well-intentioned white allies can be performative and ultimately ineffective. The South Dakota-raised, Santa Monica-based writer also said she was intentional about including the accurate, and often untold, history of Thanksgiving.

“I work in a pretty narrow field of the American population,” she said. “In theater, the majority is well-meaning white people who are to the left [politically]. And they’re lovely people. But man, they just make so many mistakes.”

Those mistakes are reflected in the play’s four characters.

“They want to do well, but not if it costs them,” FastHorse said. “They want other people to have power, but ‘as long as I don’t lose my power.’”

In addition to acting out the main story line, the cast performs interstitial segments drawn from real Thanksgiving school shows, mimicking the talking turkeys and songs. The actors must switch styles at breakneck pace, said Francis, who also described the emotional weight of holding up a mirror to her own life.

“This play is very much about non-Native people trying to do the right thing and failing over and over again,” she said. “I’ve made some of the same mistakes. … Anyone who is non-Native is going to be able to see some of the behaviors and identify with them.”

READ MORE

BRIGHT ONE ✨

Karen Fructuso, a pastry chef at Bent Fork Bakery, works on cicada-inspired cakes every day at the far north suburban shop. Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

Reporting by Mary Norkol

People heading into Bent Fork Bakery in north suburban Highwood may typically be looking for cupcakes, pies or other traditional sweet treats. But this year, for the first time in 17 years, they may be on the hunt for something a bit more unique. Cicada cakes are back.

While not made of the bugs, the small cakes — one of the bakery’s most popular items this season — are simply made to look like the insects that are invading the area this spring. And they’re just as delicious as any other cake or cupcake available in the store.

“We wanted to make them look as close to an actual cicada as possible, said Liz Bearwald, who owns the bakery with her husband Michael.

The resulting cakes, around 4 inches long, are baked with either chocolate or yellow cake batter, then dipped in semi-sweet chocolate and covered in chocolate ganache. At this point, they basically look like a delicious lump of chocolate. But when the bakers add red eyes made out of frosting or M&Ms and handmade chocolate wings, the cakes come to life. The bakery typically sells out of the 200-300 cakes they bake each day.

Karen Fructuso, who’s worked at Bent Fork for 15 years, is largely focusing on the cicada cakes these days, which at first, well, bugged her.

“I was so angry at them for a minute,” she said about the labor-intensive process of making the cakes. “And then I was like, ‘They’re really good.’”

READ MORE

YOUR DAILY QUESTION ☕️

Should Chicago institutions be named after rich donors? Why or why not?

Email us (please include your first and last name). To see the answers to this question, check our Morning Edition newsletter. Not subscribed to Morning Edition? Sign up here so you won’t miss a thing!

Thanks for reading the Sun-Times Afternoon Edition.

Got a story you think we missed? Email us here.

Editor: Satchel Price

Newsletter reporter: Matt Moore

Copy editor: Angie Myers