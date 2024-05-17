Afternoon Edition: Why the Bears believe they'll succeed where George Lucas failed

Good afternoon, Chicago. ✶

When the Bears announced their plans for a new lakefront stadium, many Chicagoans were quick to draw comparisons to a 2014 bid from Star Wars creator George Lucas, who wanted to build a movie museum in the same spot.

In today’s newsletter, we look into why the Bears think they’ve got a better shot at making their dream come true.

Plus, we’ve got reporting on the city citing a man whose house has been backed into hundreds of times; six things to do this weekend; and more community news you need to know below. 👇

Reporting by Jon Seidel and Mitchell Armentrout

A long time ago: Dazzling drawings, a cheerleader in the mayor’s office and a possible new crown jewel for a lakefront already known as the “glory of Chicago.” It sounds a lot like the last few weeks, when the Bears proposed a new, publicly owned $4.7 billion lakefront development south of Soldier Field. It also describes Chicago in 2014, when there were big plans for another major tourist attraction in that same general location: the Lucas Museum of Narrative Art.

Familiar scene: The museum never happened — not in Chicago, anyway. Movie mogul George Lucas instead is building his museum in Los Angeles. The efforts effectively ended with a preliminary — but far from final — victory for the advocacy group known as Friends of the Parks. Obvious comparisons have been drawn to the court battle that dashed Lucas’ Chicago vision.

A new hope?Although the Bears reject comparisons to Lucas’ Chicago plan, sources familiar with the Bears’ proposal say the team has evaluated three developments that have sparked the most notable lakefront legal battles since 2000, which they think bolster their case for a Museum Campus dome. They include the expansion of Soldier Field in the early 2000s and the Obama Presidential Center now under construction in Jackson Park, in addition to the Lucas museum.

Key context: The Bears already face deep skepticism in Springfield over their pitch to extend a hotel tax to cover $900 million in stadium funding as well as $1.5 billion in additional public funding for infrastructure upgrades. A lawsuit would add to the team’s challenges despite the flashy unveiling of its stadium plans in April and enthusiastic support from Mayor Brandon Johnson. Experts have said a challenge in state court could come from any Illinois taxpayer.

Crucial difference: In addition to building a new stadium, the team’s plan calls for most of Soldier Field to be demolished. The historic colonnades would be preserved and become the focal point of 14 acres of new parkland, playing fields and other recreational space. The replacement of Soldier Field is a crucial difference between the Bears’ plan and Lucas’ bid to add a facility to the lakefront a decade ago, according to the sources.

Robert Christie’s home on the Northwest Side. Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times file

City cites homeowner : For years, Robert Christie’s home has been a magnet for reversing semitrucks that back into it. Now, City Hall is after him to repair the damage. “What? He’s the victim,” Christie’s next-door neighbor said.



: For years, Robert Christie’s home has been a magnet for reversing semitrucks that back into it. Now, City Hall is after him to repair the damage. “What? He’s the victim,” Christie’s next-door neighbor said. More city youths out of work, study shows : Chicago’s youth unemployment rate is higher than the rest of Illinois and the nation at large, according to a new study.



: Chicago’s youth unemployment rate is higher than the rest of Illinois and the nation at large, according to a new study. Uncertain futures for parishes : Months after the Diocese of Joliet announced the closure of five Catholic churches and two Catholic schools in the Joliet area, the local bishop signaled that another 19 parishes in the west and southwest suburbs and beyond could be closed or merged.



: Months after the Diocese of Joliet announced the closure of five Catholic churches and two Catholic schools in the Joliet area, the local bishop signaled that another 19 parishes in the west and southwest suburbs and beyond could be closed or merged. Remembering Mark Pollock : As a communication professor at Loyola University Chicago, Mr. Pollock taught political rhetoric and communication for more than two decades and was a friend and mentor to several former students.



: As a communication professor at Loyola University Chicago, Mr. Pollock taught political rhetoric and communication for more than two decades and was a friend and mentor to several former students. Angel Reese’s first month : From games, a gala and graduation, the Sky rookie is making the most of her unique, multidimensional experience.



: From games, a gala and graduation, the Sky rookie is making the most of her unique, multidimensional experience. 3 stars for ‘Black Sunday’: Set deep in the heart of the Dust Bowl, this play explores two intertwined issues blazing with contemporary relevance: Climate change and immigration policy, writes Catey Sullivan in a review for the Sun-Times.

Hubbard Street Dance Chicago performs “Echoes of Our Ancestors.” Michelle Reid

🎸 Chicago Mayfest

Friday, 5-10 p.m.; Saturday 12-10 p.m.; Sunday, 12-9 p.m.

📍Armitage Ave., from Sheffield to Racine

Kick off the summer season with this Lincoln Park street fest, featuring music, food, local art and more.

Admission: $10 suggests donation

💃 Hubbard Street Dance’s ‘Of Joy’

Friday-Sunday

📍 Harris Theater, 205 E. Randolph

The esteemed dance company ends its season with performances of Johan Inger’s “Impasse” (a company premiere); Aszure Barton’s “A Duo,"; Kyle Abraham’s “Show Pony"; and Maria Torres’ “Echoes of Our Ancestors.”

Admission: $15 to $110.

🌼 Hyde Park Garden Fair

Saturday, 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

📍Hyde Park Shopping Center, 5450 S. Lake Park Ave.

Find your next bloom in this sale of thousands of herbs, veggies, native plants, shrubs, annual perennials, house plants and more.

Admission: Free

🎨 Lincoln Roscoe Art & Craft Fair

Saturday, 10 a.m.-7 p.m.; Sunday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

📍Lincoln Avenue from School to Roscoe streets

This fest features a wide array of artists and their work, painting classes, music, food, children’s activities and more.

Admission: Free

🔥 Seeds of Fire Family Program

Saturday 11 a.m.-2 p.m.

📍Winthrop Family Historical Garden, 4620 N. Winthrop Ave.

Bring the family to this event, where you can watch fire dancers, bake bread in a fire oven, plant seeds and more.

Admission: Free

✏️ American Writers Festival

Sunday, 11 a.m.-5 p.m.

📍 Harold Washington Library Center, 400 S. State St.

Experience in-depth discussions with a number of leading contemporary authors, poets, artists and playwrights.

Admission: Free

Liza Colón-Zayas attends the New York premiere of “IF” this week. Jason Mendez/Getty Images

Reporting by Ambar Colón

In the new children’s movie “IF” — an acronym for “imaginary friends” — Liza Colón-Zayas portrays a caring nurse.

The movie’s message of holding onto the power of imagination is “so profound,” Colón-Zayas told the Sun-Times in a recent interview.

From her humble beginnings as a young girl in the Bronx, Colón-Zayas never stopped dreaming.

“I grew up in the projects. Nobody looked like me on TV,” she said. When she was a little girl, her mom encouraged her to imitate Erica Kane from the decades-old soap opera “All My Children.” That sparked her love of the craft.

“I just knew that I wanted to do this, even though there was no path,” she said.

Next up, Colón-Zayas reprises her star-making role as spunky chef Tina Marrero in the highly anticipated third season of “The Bear,” set to hit Hulu on June 27. Tina’s storyline will include more “challenges, growth, struggle and stress,” Colón-Zayas revealed.

I’ve always loved making playlists and mixtapes. It’s a love that goes back to recording over cassette tape when my song came on the radio as a kid — and burning mix CDs on a chunky desktop for my friends as a teenager.

Now all my playlists live on Spotify, where, lately, I’ve been working on a springtime playlist. So I’d like to know:

We’ve got a Cicada Watch 2024 update for you this afternoon — they are here.

Our reporter Mary Norkol stopped by the Morton Arboretum in Lisle this afternoon and found the bugs that have begun to hatch.

