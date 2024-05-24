Afternoon Edition: Major changes for Maxwell Street Market

Good afternoon, Chicago. ✶

This week the city announced that Maxwell Street Market will return Sunday to its original home near University of Illinois Chicago’s campus (the market had been operating on South Des Plaines Street since 2008).

But any nostalgic visions of the market at its most dense and eclectic peak were interrupted by follow-up announcements that this year’s iteration will look much different.

In today’s newsletter, we’ll look into the changes and its impact on longtime vendors.

Plus, we’ve got reporting on how hot and smoky this summer will be, a piping plover update, some events you’ll want to check out this weekend — and more community news you need to know below. 👇

Matt Moore, newsletter reporter

TODAY’S TOP STORY

Reporting by Elvia Malagón

A Chicago legacy: The Maxwell Street Market has long served as a place for Chicagoans — in particular immigrants — to become entrepreneurs. The year-round storied market, with ties to the history of blues music and the Polish sausage, has origins in the late 19th century, with the city officially recognizing it in 1912. The market operated Sundays at Maxwell and Halsted streets until 1994, when it was forced to move to nearby Canal Street to make way for University of Illinois Chicago expansion.

The market returns: This Sunday will mark the market’s return to its original location — Maxwell Street between Halsted Street and Union Avenue, with additional vendors situated along Union Avenue between Rochford and Liberty. But it will only open for six Sundays until October and feature just 35 vendors, the city said.

No food this time: Customers will likely notice the absence of food businesses, with the city encouraging people to instead dine at nearby restaurants. “They took away our job from one day to another,” said Maria Sanchez, who has worked at the Maxwell Street Market selling tacos and huaraches for more than 20 years via her business La Flor de Mexico. “I’m angry, I’m disappointed. It’s not fair after working there for so many years.”

Decline in vendors a concern: Steve Balkin, a longtime researcher of the Maxwell Street Market, said he thinks the return to Maxwell Street is good news, but he worries about the decline in vendors. He estimates there were 1,200 vendors in the 1990s compared with fewer than 50 vendors in recent years. Balkin said various waves of immigrants — from those coming from Eastern Europe to Latin America — had used the market as a way to move up the economic ladder.

READ MORE

WHAT ELSE IS GOING ON?

A cyclist rides along the lakefront as Canadian wildfire smoke obscures the skyline in June 2023. Owen Ziliak/Sun-Times file

Chicago summer forecast : We’re likely to see the usual hot, muggy and wet summertime Chicago weather, but with less extreme here. There will be some smoke from wildfires — but nothing close to what the city experienced in 2023, experts predict.



: We’re likely to see the usual hot, muggy and wet summertime Chicago weather, but with less extreme here. There will be some smoke from wildfires — but nothing close to what the city experienced in 2023, experts predict. Monitor warns police must ‘not lose focus’ on reform : The Chicago Police Department’s troubled response to the unrest in the summer of 2020 looms over preparations for the Democratic National Convention in August.



: The Chicago Police Department’s troubled response to the unrest in the summer of 2020 looms over preparations for the Democratic National Convention in August. HPV vaccine findings : New research suggests that the HPV vaccine prevents cancer in men as well as in women, but fewer boys than girls are getting the shots in the United States, The Associated Press reports.



: New research suggests that the HPV vaccine prevents cancer in men as well as in women, but fewer boys than girls are getting the shots in the United States, The Associated Press reports. Remembering Wayne Smith : A longtime prop master at the Theatre School at DePaul University, Mr. Smith was known as a “miracle worker” who helped make the dreams of young playwrights and directors come true. He died April 17 at age 65.



: A longtime prop master at the Theatre School at DePaul University, Mr. Smith was known as a “miracle worker” who helped make the dreams of young playwrights and directors come true. He died April 17 at age 65. So long Lagunitas? : Lagunitas Brewing Co. announced Thursday that it’s shutting its Douglass Park taproom and moving its brewing operations back to its original location in California by early August. The company will keep running its warehouse, which is next to the taproom, according to a news release.



: Lagunitas Brewing Co. announced Thursday that it’s shutting its Douglass Park taproom and moving its brewing operations back to its original location in California by early August. The company will keep running its warehouse, which is next to the taproom, according to a news release. Exhibit explores Chicago’s racing history : The Chicago History Museum’s new pop-up exhibit focuses on last year’s inaugural NASCAR Chicago Street Race and highlights Chicago’s long history of motorsports.



: The Chicago History Museum’s new pop-up exhibit focuses on last year’s inaugural NASCAR Chicago Street Race and highlights Chicago’s long history of motorsports. Ticketmaster and Live Nation sued: The suit, filed in federal court in New York City, was brought by 30 state and district attorneys general and seeks to break up the monopoly they say is squeezing out smaller promoters and hurting artists.

WEEKEND PLANS 🎉

Lucha libre wrestlers perform at a Mole de Mayo in Pilsen. The street fest returns this weekend. Ric Martinez Photography

🎸 Belmont Sheffield Music Festival

Friday, 5-10 p.m.; Saturday and Sunday, 11 a.m.-10 p.m.

📍Sheffield from Belmont to Roscoe

Back for its 39th iteration and extended to a third day, this festival includes cover bands, food, libations and more.

Admission: $10 suggested donation.

🍽️ Mole De Mayo

Friday, 5-10 p.m.; Saturday, 12-10 p.m.; Sunday, 12-9 p.m.

📍18th & Halsted streets

This annual street festival features an artisan market, savory mole dishes, a variety of music on two stages, lucha libre matches and more.

Admission: $5 suggested donation

🏀 Save Streetball Tournament

Saturday, 10 a.m. - 3 p.m.

📍Avalon Park, 1215 E. 83rd St.

Young basketball enthusiasts (ages 7-19) are invited to participate in this fun competition as they’re cheered on by community members. Enjoy food, music, a game truck and more.

Admission: Free

🛍️ Randolph Street Market Festival

Saturday and Sunday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

📍1341 W. Randolph St.

This rain-or-shine market sees vintage lovers come together to shop vendors’ wide-ranging wares.

Admission: $12+

🇺🇸 Memorial Day parades

Times vary

Downtown’s Memorial Day Wreath-Laying Ceremony and Parade will begin at 11 a.m. Saturday at Daley Plaza. Organized by the American Legion Tattler Post and Rosehill Cemetery, the Rosehill Memorial Day Parade starts Monday at 10 a.m., at 5800 N. Ravenswood Ave. The Wellington Oakdale Old Glory Marching Society Parade steps off at 11 a.m. Monday at Wellington and Pine Grove.

BRIGHT ONE ✨

Bird experts believe that piping plover Searocket, seen Thursday on Montrose Beach, is a female because of her smudged black and orange beak. Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Reporting by Jessica Ma

Piping plover Imani was seen hanging around another piping plover, likely female, as birders cross their fingers for a match.

“Everybody is really delighted to have a female here,” said Tamima Itani, the lead volunteer coordinator of Chicago Piping Plovers. “This is a significant event, and we’re all very happy for it.”

According to Itani, birders first spotted Searocket on Wednesday morning. The pair have been following each other around since her arrival, Itani said.

Bird monitor Chuck Berman, 71, from Oak Park, said he saw Imani and Searocket “next to each other” Thursday morning. It’s a “good sign,” because piping plovers tend to be territorial.

The Great Lakes population of piping plovers is considered endangered. According to the U.S. National Park Service, there are 75 to 80 nesting pairs in the Great Lakes area.

But Imani might have some competition. As of Thursday, there were two more piping plovers at the beach — one from Cat Island in Wisconsin and another unidentified one.

When birder Kris Wylder, 59, from Irving Park, walked along the pier, she saw the Cat Island piping plover walking up and down the shore, catching worms.

“I’m eternally hopeful,” Berman said. “These birds are incredible. They return from hundreds and hundreds of miles, sometimes a lot more than that, to the exact same beach.”

READ MORE

YOUR DAILY QUESTION ☕️

What’s your defining Maxwell Street Market memory?

