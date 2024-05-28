Afternoon Edition: Coffee shop owner's quest to build community one cup at a time

Good afternoon, Chicago. ✶

Vietfive is a shop born from one man’s desire to build community, share his family’s story, and make the most of being granted parole after having been sentenced to life in prison.

Reporting by Amy Yee

Taking a leap: In March 2022, Tuan Huynh left his job as a creative director at the global ad agency Leo Burnett to open his own coffee shop, Vietfive Coffee. Huynh says he “wanted to provide a space where people can come together. And I wanted to do it through Vietnamese coffee.”

Raised in the penal system: Huynh, 46, grew up in Wichita, Kansas, where he “got into a problem with gangs and drugs,” he says. When he was 18, he shot and killed a man and was sentenced to life in prison. After more than a decade behind bars, he got paroled, enrolled in a graphic design program and eventually landed a job at Burnett’s Chicago office.

The next chapter: Huynh, who’s now married with children, does outreach programs at high schools on Chicago’s South and West sides and works with youth-mentoring programs. “It was, for sure, a risk financially,” Huynh says of Vietfive. “But I felt like I needed to do this. Living with purpose, community-building, elevating Vietnamese coffee and our family’s journey and story, and giving people a different perspective of the Vietnamese diaspora.”

Someone left behind: Huynh designed Vietfive’s logo — a boat moving forward — that he said encapsulates his journey. But there’s someone who was left behind. “He had a twin and a son,” Huyhn says of the man he killed. “When I get to hold my kids, I know he will never have a chance to. I had no right to do that. I did that to a whole family. Someone lost their dad, brother, cousin. It’s not a good feeling at all.”

Honoring his family’s story: The name Vietfive refers to Huynh’s five family members who fled war-torn Vietnam in 1981, when Huynh was 3. The coffee shop is a way to share his family’s story and build community, he said, embodying a path of “creating better habits, making better decisions.”

Key quote: If Vietfive “goes tank tomorrow, it’s all right,” he said. “If you’ve been in the darkest of places before and the lowest of places, any glimmer of light is like the sun. There’s no stress on this side of freedom that can compare with anything I’ve been through.”

The interior of O’Hare’s planned Satellite Concourse 1, with its branch-like support columns, is meant to evoke the trees that gave the airport its original name of Orchard Field Airport. Courtesy of SOM and Norviska

New designs for O’Hare Airport : Weeks after hammering out a deal to rein in cost overruns, Mayor Brandon Johnson unveiled the design for a new satellite concourse at O’Hare Airport, inspired by the orchards that once stood where ORD is now.



: Weeks after hammering out a deal to rein in cost overruns, Mayor Brandon Johnson unveiled the design for a new satellite concourse at O’Hare Airport, inspired by the orchards that once stood where ORD is now. Aunt will stand trial : A woman accused of killing her 3-year-old nephew by pushing him into Lake Michigan from Navy Pier in 2022 has been found fit to stand trial with medication.



: A woman accused of killing her 3-year-old nephew by pushing him into Lake Michigan from Navy Pier in 2022 has been found fit to stand trial with medication. Remembering Mark Frighetto : An inductee into the 16-inch Softball Hall of Fame and a member of the organization’s board, Mr. Frighetto was considered one of the best defensive short centers who ever played the game. He died May 21 at 69.



: An inductee into the 16-inch Softball Hall of Fame and a member of the organization’s board, Mr. Frighetto was considered one of the best defensive short centers who ever played the game. He died May 21 at 69. DuSable Lake Shore Drive road work: Three southbound lanes on the drive — from Irving Park Road to La Salle Drive — will be closed this week for pavement repairs from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. South DuSable Lakeshore Drive between Roosevelt Road and 31st Street will also see lane closures throughout the week.

Ryan Reynolds (left) stars as Deadpool/Wade Wilson, and Hugh Jackman stars as Wolverine/Logan in a scene from “Deadpool & Wolverine.” 20th Century Studios/Marvel Studios

Reporting by Richard Roeper

While the “Barbenheimer” phenomenon was the film storyline of summer 2023, this year’s summer movie calendar holds no such blockbuster promise. But we’ve still got a bounty of promising titles set to release in the coming months, Sun-Times critic Richard Roeper says.

Here are a few movies Roeper’s looking forward to watching.

“Kinds of Kindness”

Roeper says: “The insanely creative and wonderfully skewed Yorgos Lanthimos reunites a number of “Poor Things” cast members for what Searchlight Pictures is calling a ‘triptych fable.” Based on the trailer, we can expect weird dancing, both black-and-white and color cinematography, and a purple Dodge Challenger. In!”

Release date: June 21

“Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F”

Roeper says: Eddie Murphy’s Axel Foley returns to Beverly Hills and teams up with his old pals Rosewood (Judge Reinhold) and Taggart (John Ashton) to help Axel’s estranged daughter (Taylour Paige). “Here’s hoping ‘Axel F’ rekindles some of the magic of the first “Beverly Hills Cop” film.

Release date: July 3

“Fly Me to the Moon”

Roeper says: Set during the Space Race of the 1960s, this film has “some good old-fashioned movie star appeal,” with Channing Tatum as Cole Davis, the NASA exec in charge of keeping the USA’s mission to the moon on track and Scarlett Johansson as Kelly Jones, the marketing specialist brought in “to sell the moon,” as she puts it. “Prediction: We will win the Space Race, and after much butting of heads, sparks will fly between Kelly and Cole.”

Release date: July 12

“Deadpool & Wolverine”

Roeper says: There’s something almost too easy about pairing Hugh Jackman with Ryan Reynolds’ Deadpool. “I mean, it’s an R-rated buddy cop movie except the two cops have superpowers, right? If only they’d done a little advance marketing and publicity (cough-cough) to get us psyched for this very meta-sounding adventure that has the Time Variance Authority pairing Deadpool and Wolverine on a mission that COULD. CHANGE. EVERYTHING.”

Release date: July 26

Scenes from the Wellington-Oakdale Old Glory Marching Society parade in Lake View Monday. Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

Reporting Mariah Rush

If Danielle Conradie looked outside her home in Lake View on Memorial Day morning, she was guaranteed to see hundreds of neighbors waiting outside.

Three years ago, somewhat accidentally, her family bought the home of the late Al Weisman, who started the neighborhood’s annual Memorial Parade.

“It’s just fun,” she said of Weisman’s parade, now in its 62nd year. “They gather outside of our house, so it’s pretty easy to join in.”

And everybody does join in, just as they did Monday. It’s right in the motto of the Wellington-Oakdale Old Glory Marching Society’s parade: “Everybody marches, nobody (just) watches.”

In other words, the do-it-yourself parade encourages community over spectating, not that it’s an enforceable rule. On Monday, some did break it, choosing to watch the parade go by.

Regardless, most of an estimated thousand people strolled around the neighborhood, beginning at Pine Grove and Wellington avenues.

Many participants have been attending for decades. Since 1963, the parade has happened in some form every Memorial and Labor Day.

“It’s a way to just get the kids outside and have something fun to do,” said organizer Liz Cohen. “Even during COVID, we did it virtually. So we have not missed one.”

READ MORE

