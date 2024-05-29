Afternoon Edition: Save A Lot promises made — and delayed

Good afternoon, Chicago. ✶

Nearly two years ago, Yellow Banana made headlines as the company that swooped in to reopen Gresham’s former Save A Lot after Aldi abruptly closed.

The company was eventually given 24 months under a contract with the city that approved $13.5 million in subsidies to rehab six stores in communities with limited grocery options.

But 14 months later, none of those stores are open, my colleague Mariah Rush reports.

Below, we’ll look into how we got here.

Plus, we’ve got reporting on a streetscape project that will transform Logan Square, the return of the city’s Puerto Rican Festival and more community news you need to know this afternoon. 👇

Reporting by Mariah Rush

Promises made: After months of blown deadlines and broken promises to renovate and reopen six low-cost grocery stores in underserved communities, the operator of Save A Lot stores in Chicago promised a top city official in January that his company would do better. “We took your comments about a ‘hard reset’ to heart,” Yellow Banana Chief Executive Joe Canfield wrote to a city official.

Promises delayed: Five months later, Yellow Banana continues to fall short of its own goals. All six of the stores the company promised to reopen are closed for construction and none have been renovated. The company now has 10 months left to finish the job.

Trouble-filled year: It’s been a tumultuous year for Yellow Banana. The company has been plagued by financial and legal troubles and dozens of timeline changes. Meanwhile, residents in neighborhoods with no grocery stores wonder when it will make good on its promises.

The numbers: A total of more than $26 million in funding that includes tax-increment financing, loans and federal grants was approved for the project. Tax increment financing isn’t given until store completion. It is unclear how much of the nearly $7 million in federal funds has been disbursed. Outside of the initial contract, an additional $4.8 million in city funds has been approved for the construction of two brand new stores.

Key context: The only Save A Lot store open in Chicago is in Englewood, which was renovated and not included in the six-store agreement with the city. The six stores’ opening dates have been repeatedly pushed back for more than a year.

Students raise their hands in a classroom at Willa Cather Elementary School in East Garfield Park. Pat Nabong/Sun-Times file

Focusing on schools with high needs : A new Chicago Public Schools budgeting formula designed to redistribute resources based on students’ needs is shaking up a school system that has long budgeted based largely on student enrollment, budget documents released Tuesday show.



: A new Chicago Public Schools budgeting formula designed to redistribute resources based on students’ needs is shaking up a school system that has long budgeted based largely on student enrollment, budget documents released Tuesday show. Highland Park parade shooting suspect appears in court : Prosecutors and defense attorneys for Robert Crimo III say they are preparing another round of motions as the second anniversary of the attack approaches.



: Prosecutors and defense attorneys for Robert Crimo III say they are preparing another round of motions as the second anniversary of the attack approaches. Logan Square’s streetscape project : Thirty-fifth Ward Ald. Carlos Ramirez-Rosa joined Mayor Brandon Johnson to break ground Wednesday on a $27 million project that will add a roundabout at Logan Square, make the area more pedestrian-friendly and reconfigure the Kedzie-Milwaukee intersection to create a public plaza.



: Thirty-fifth Ward Ald. Carlos Ramirez-Rosa joined Mayor Brandon Johnson to break ground Wednesday on a $27 million project that will add a roundabout at Logan Square, make the area more pedestrian-friendly and reconfigure the Kedzie-Milwaukee intersection to create a public plaza. Chicago’s Puerto Rican Festival set : The festivities will return to Humboldt Park June 6-9, with the 46th annual Puerto Rican People’s Parade stepping off June 8 on the stretch of Division Street known as Paseo Boricua.



: The festivities will return to Humboldt Park June 6-9, with the 46th annual Puerto Rican People’s Parade stepping off June 8 on the stretch of Division Street known as Paseo Boricua. Mundelein music and weed fest planned: Wiz Khalifa will be among the musicmakers at the Miracle, a Mundelein music festival where attendees will be permitted to smoke marijuana.

Sip something nice at Bad Owl Coffee Roasters

Bad Owl Coffee Roasters in Bridgeport. Abby Miller/Sun-Times

Today’s Sun-Times staff suggestion comes from reporter Abby Miller, who recommends stopping by Bad Owl Coffee Roasters in Bridgeport.

Spreading their wings: This South Side spot is Las Vegas-based Bad Owl’s first location outside of Nevada, Abby tells me.

Bright and welcoming: When you enter the shop, you’ll see “it’s really bright and welcoming inside, with lots of natural light and plants” Abby tells me.

What to order: While she likes Bad Owl’s chai latte, Abby says it’s also worth trying some of its many unique and fun drink options — like a Nutella latte, lavender latte with mocha or banana cold brew latte.

Swoop in: “With the intimate seating inside, it’d be a perfect place to grab coffee and a breakfast sandwich to catch up with a friend,” Abby says.

📍Bad Owl Coffee Roasters, 3315 S. Morgan St.

Musician Andrew Bird performs in Los Angeles in 2020. Scott Dudelson/Getty

Reporting by Selena Fragassi | For the Sun-Times

On his new album, “Sunday Morning Put-On,” Andrew Bird embraces mid-century jazz, a genre that has been a lifelong muse for the virtuoso violinist. And the title, in some respects, refers to a time living in Chicago in the 1990s when his practice on Sundays, and many other days, was listening to songbook standards and letting it all soak in.

It was a time before Lake Forest-born Bird achieved indie infamy and Grammy noms — a time when Bird was living in an Edgewater building surrounded by Jesuit priests and nuns from Loyola and teaching violin at the Old Town School of Folk Music. And in those days, Bird would often visit Uptown’s Green Mill to get his jazz fill.

“I used to ride my bike over there in the mornings because they were open. … There’d be a couple people at the bar, but mostly I had the place to myself, and I got to play the jukebox mounted in the wall, [filled with] vinyl 45s of classic jazz,” Bird said. “I look back and see Chicago as a very rich environment. I don’t know if I appreciated it at the time, but I certainly do now.”

So, when it came time to figure out a good spot for the record release show for “Sunday Morning Put-On,” the Green Mill was a natural choice.

Bird will take the stage tonight, then return to his old stomping grounds for a Chicago Humanities Festival event. Both are sold out.

But there’s always the chance to see Bird again in December at his long-running Gezelligheid shows at Fourth Presbyterian Church, now a holiday tradition that seems to add more dates every year.

How do you think the White Sox could turn this season around?

