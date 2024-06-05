Afternoon Edition: Cops allegedly stole cash and drugs, lied about gun seizures

Good afternoon, Chicago. ✶

Four Chicago police officers are facing dismissal for allegedly stealing cash and drugs — and for lying about gun seizures, my colleagues Tom Schuba and Frank Main report.

Below, we’ll look into the results of a probe by the Civilian Office of Police Accountability and what it means for the officers accused of misconduct COPA deemed “substantial and irrefutable.”

Plus, we’ve got reporting on two CPS students from the same neighborhood, each heading to Stanford on a full ride, a Paul Robeson-inspired production at Hamilton Park and more community news you need to know this afternoon. 👇

Reporting by Tom Schuba and Frank Main

Cops face firing: Chicago’s top cop has moved to fire a group of tactical officers suspected of stealing drugs and money and lying about the source of guns they took off the street without making arrests. Officers Daniel Fair, Jeffrey Morrow, Kevin Taylor and Rupert Collins are accused of engaging in misconduct which the Civilian Office of Police Accountability deemed “substantial and irrefutable.”

The allegations: In one case, Fair and Taylor took cash and marijuana during a vehicle search, COPA said in a report dated Jan. 26. GPS records show they drove to Fair’s block after the search, and the contraband was never inventoried. Fair and Morrow also recovered a gun used in a slaying in Kentucky and let the suspect go, COPA said. Had the officers searched his name in a law enforcement database, they would have discovered he had an active warrant for murder.

Talking to the feds: All four officers were interviewed by the FBI last year. COPA said Fair and Morrow admitted to “seizing firearms and completing false reports,” and Taylor conceded that he was aware of his colleagues submitting bogus paperwork. Collins, however, claimed he was unaware of officers covering up problematic gun seizures, COPA said.

Declining to prosecute: Cook County prosecutors and the FBI both declined to prosecute, COPA said. Fair faces felony charges of official misconduct and obstruction of justice in Cook County criminal court for allegedly lying about the circumstances of another gun case.

In sum: COPA concluded the officers engaged in a troubling pattern of misconduct and called for their dismissal. On May 10, Chicago Police Supt. Larry Snelling told COPA Chief Administrator Andrea Kersten he was setting in motion the process for firing them.

Police defense: The officers’ attorney, Tim Grace, said they “were under an intense amount of pressure to get guns off the streets” and “were trying to do the right thing.”

New York Liberty’s Breanna Stewart (30) drives to the basket as Chicago Sky’s Angel Reese (5) defends during a game Tuesday at Wintrust Arena. Charles Rex Arbogast/AP

Actor and activist Paul Robeson in London, 1925 | AP file/Courtesy Paul Robeson Jr. AP file/Courtesy Paul Robeson Jr.

Reporting by Erica Thompson

As a true renaissance man, Paul Robeson played on a founding team in the NFL, graduated from Columbia Law School, belted on Broadway stages and graced the silver screen. But his activism was just as multifaceted as his entertainment career.

In addition to pushing for the civil rights of Black Americans, Robeson traveled the world and advocated for Welsh mine workers, supported the Republican faction in the Spanish Civil War and condemned colonialism in Africa and Asia. His support of the Soviet Union ultimately led to his blacklisting and condemnation in the press.

“He used to be called ‘the citizen of the world,’” said Emmy-nominated poet and educator Lasana Kazembe. “Mary McLeod Bethune gave him the nickname ‘the tallest tree in our forest.’ ... He was a beloved figure and easily the most important person of the 20th century.”

Kazembe is attempting to capture Robeson’s life and impact as a “global icon for freedom” with his jazz poetry opera, “Paul Robeson: Man of the People.”

Taking place Friday in Hamilton Park, the free, multimedia production features original poetry, operatic story songs, visual elements and an original score by saxophonist and musical director Ernest Dawkins. Vocalist Staci McCrackin and several wind, string and percussion players will perform alongside Dawkins and Kazembe, who also wrote the libretto.

“The single most important thing is that we put art in the world that is worthy of Mr. Robeson,” Kazembe said. “He is the standard.”

Childhood classmates Fernando Gonzalez and Guadalupe Miranda both earned full scholarships to Stanford University. Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere and Peyton Reich/Sun-Times

Reporting by Nader Issa

Guadalupe Miranda was on a college visit in Virginia last fall when she thought she recognized an old classmate in the group. “I was like, ‘Did you go to Nixon Elementary School? Like, in Chicago,’” she recalls asking. Fernando Gonzalez had in fact attended Nixon in the Hermosa neighborhood on the Northwest Side. And he grew up two blocks away from Miranda. But the two teenagers went to different high schools.

The childhood classmates and neighbors didn’t end up picking the college in Virginia. But as fate would have it, they both earned full scholarships to Stanford University and chose to attend the Northern California school in August. “We share many things in common regarding our roots in Hispanic culture, which has brought us even closer, knowing we can support each other as neighbors,” Gonzalez said.

Despite spending years apart and taking diverging paths, both graduated from Chicago Public Schools last week. They’re now hanging out to share their excitement about their college plans. Miranda and Gonzalez are also the first in their families to attend college, and they both have parents and younger siblings who are sad but proud that they’re going away for school.

“I know my sisters are really proud,” Miranda said of her four younger sisters. “My younger sisters especially, them seeing someone who looks like them and comes from the same background is going to give them that courage like, ‘I can do that too. I can get into a school like that.’”

READ MORE

What’s your most important advice for the class of 2024?

Email us (please include your first and last name). To see the answers to this question, check our Morning Edition newsletter. Not subscribed to Morning Edition? Sign up here so you won’t miss a thing!

