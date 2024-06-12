Afternoon Edition: Riot Fest moves to the 'burbs. Why and what's next

Good afternoon, Chicago. ✶

After fielding complaints from Douglass Park neighbors for the last few years, Riot Fest announced Wednesday it’s leaving the city and headed to SeatGeek Stadium in Bridgeview.

The news comes days before Lyrical Lemonade’s Summer Smash — another music festival that left Douglass Park for Bridgeview — is set to kick off.

In today’s newsletter, we’ll look at how we got here and why Riot Fest organizers are blaming the Chicago Park District.

Plus, we’ve got reporting on a local theater family starring in a new movie, a Chicagoan who just celebrated her 107th birthday and more community news you need to know below. 👇

— Matt Moore, newsletter reporter (@MattKenMoore)

TODAY’S TOP STORY

Reporting by Miriam Di Nunzio, Stefano Esposito and Emmanuel Camarillo

Headed for the ‘burbs: After nearly 10 years at Douglass Park on the West Side, Riot Fest is moving to the suburbs and adding an immersive, “Choose Your Own Adventure World” experience called RiotLand at SeatGeek Stadium in Bridgeview.

Song remains the same: The festival will continue to serve up its signature blend of rock, punk, alternative and hip-hop-leaning acts, with more than 90 artists set to perform, including Slayer, Fall Out Boy, Pavement, St. Vincent, NOFX, Beck, Rob Zombie, the Offspring and Tierra Whack.

New RiotLand experiences: Organizers plan to detail more of the interactive RiotLand experiences later this week. Some highlights announced Wednesday include a stage/area dedicated to the music of NOFX, a Kevin Smith Tribute Zone featuring a re-creation of the famous convenience store from “Clerks” and a Cabaret Metro Stage paying homage to the local music venue.

Why leave Chicago?Word of the big move was teased late Tuesday night via a video statement from festival co-founder Mike Petryshyn. In his statement, Petryshyn placed the blame for the move squarely on the Chicago Park District. In a letter to the media, 24th Ward Ald. Monique Scott expressed her own disappointment with the park district’s approval process regarding permits for the festival, which has taken place at the park in her ward since 2015.

Park district reacts:Irene Tostado, a spokeswoman for the park district, said in an email to the Sun-Times Wednesday that the agency learned “indirectly” of Riot Fest’s plans to pull out of Douglass Park, but that the permit application for the event hasn’t been withdrawn.

Key context: Riot Fest is the third music festival to leave Douglass Park. Summer Smash moved to SeatGeek Stadium last year, and the Heatwave music festival also moved from the park to the Huntington Bank Pavilion on Northerly Island in 2023. Riot Fest moved to Douglass Park in 2015 after complaints from neighbors at its old location in Humboldt Park. The complaints followed the festival to its new location. Residents and community organizers had long campaigned for Riot Fest and other music fests to leave.

WHAT ELSE IS GOING ON?

Mayor Brandon Johnson presides over a City Council meeting last month. Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times file

Mayor spared defeat : An emboldened City Council was poised Wednesday to defy Mayor Brandon Johnson for the second straight month — this time, on the issue of ethics, but a parliamentary maneuver spared the mayor, at least temporarily



: An emboldened City Council was poised Wednesday to defy Mayor Brandon Johnson for the second straight month — this time, on the issue of ethics, but a parliamentary maneuver spared the mayor, at least temporarily City Council OKs financing for big projects : Council members signed off Wednesday on a pair of development projects pivotal to Chicago’s economic future: the massive expansion of O’Hare Airport and plans to transform the aging, half-empty La Salle Street corridor office buildings into residential use.



: Council members signed off Wednesday on a pair of development projects pivotal to Chicago’s economic future: the massive expansion of O’Hare Airport and plans to transform the aging, half-empty La Salle Street corridor office buildings into residential use. Director honored with street-naming : Senn High School graduate and director William Friedkin was posthumously honored with a street-naming Monday afternoon near his North Side alma mater.



: Senn High School graduate and director William Friedkin was posthumously honored with a street-naming Monday afternoon near his North Side alma mater. Ascension recovers after cyberattack : More than a month after a ransomware attack took it offline, the hospital group has begun to restore its record systems.



More than a month after a ransomware attack took it offline, the hospital group has begun to restore its record systems. CTA ridership returns? : The CTA recorded an average of 1 million weekday riders in May for the time since ridership fell amid the pandemic. CTA head Dorval Carter says he expects all bus and rail service to reach pre-pandemic levels by the end of the year.



: The CTA recorded an average of 1 million weekday riders in May for the time since ridership fell amid the pandemic. CTA head Dorval Carter says he expects all bus and rail service to reach pre-pandemic levels by the end of the year. Ribfest won’t return: Held for many years over the July Fourth weekend in Naperville and later moved to the DuPage County Fairgrounds, the festival has a hazy future, the Daily Herald reports.

NOW PLAYING 🎥

Tara Mallen (from left), her husband Keith Kupferer, and their daughter Katherine Mallen Kupferer attend a “Ghostlight” screening last month in Los Angeles. Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images

Reporting by Mike Davis | WBEZ

In Chicago, the theater world is a tight-knit community. It feels like everyone knows each other.

So when Kelly O’Sullivan and Alex Thompson, co-directors of the new movie “Ghostlight,” were thinking of whom to cast in their new project, they started close to home — with longtime Chicago theater actor Keith Kupferer.

Chicago theater actors make up nearly the entire cast of “Ghostlight,” which will have its Chicago premiere on Friday at the Music Box Theatre in Lake View before opening nationally next week. A family dramedy that centers on a traumatic event, the movie portrays theater as a tool that is healing, cathartic and a way to build community.

The film is also a family affair for O’Sullivan and her stars. The co-directors are life partners and new parents.

And the family at the center of the drama is played by an actual Chicago family as well. Kupferer’s daughter, Katherine Mallen Kupferer, has acted both on screen and on Chicago stages, and his wife, Tara Mallen, is founder and artistic director of Rivendell Theatre.

“It was such a blast,” said Mallen. "[The movie] is such a love letter to the theater community in Chicago.”

BRIGHT ONE ✨

Francisca “Paquita” Morales celebrates her 107th birthday in Humboldt Park Friday. Jim Vondruska/For the Sun-Times

Reporting by Cindy Hernandez

The secret to turning 107? Eating healthy and staying active. At least, that is what has worked for Francisca “Paquita” Morales, who celebrated her 107th birthday Friday surrounded by family and friends.

Morales was born June 6, 1917, but says she doesn’t feel a day older than 15.

She was raised alongside eight siblings on a farm in Palos Blancos, a neighborhood in Corozal, Puerto Rico. There, Morales spent her childhood and the better part of her adult years growing and harvesting coffee and bananas to sell at the local market.

At that same farm, she also raised her five children. Morales credited her long life to good food, exercise and waking up grateful for the blessings in her life.

“I’ve got some pains here and there, but I feel so happy and blessed,” she said. “I’m grateful to God because he’s helped me wake up every day, a day older.”

Morales moved to Chicago in 1970 and settled with her children in the Humboldt Park neighborhood, where she still lives.

For several years she worked at a factory, packing olives, but once her grandchildren were born, she retired and helped raise them while her children worked.

“Chicago is my home,” she said.

YOUR DAILY QUESTION ☕️

How do you feel about two big Chicago festivals, Riot Fest and Summer Smash, leaving the city for the suburbs?

