Afternoon Edition: LGBTQ+ advocates point out room for more protections

While it has not always been so, today Illinois can be considered a beacon for LGBTQ+ rights in America, thanks to landmark legislation like protections for gender-affirming care.

Yet community members say there is still more work to be done.

In today’s newsletter, we’ll look into recent wins for LGBTQ+ rights statewide and lingering concerns their advocates hope to see addressed.

Plus, we’ve got reporting on the Cubs’ lawsuit against a rooftop owner, record-setting temperatures, six things to do this weekend and more community news you need to know below. 👇

— Matt Moore, newsletter reporter (@MattKenMoore)

Reporting by Tina Sfondeles

Progress mode: Illinois is already a safe haven for those seeking gender-affirming care. This year, the General Assembly passed tw bills to further protect the privacy of those coming to the state for care and to make it easier for transgender people to correct their name and gender on IDs. Those measures are awaiting Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s signature.

Higher sights: Advocates say the state can do more to help LGBTQ+ communities, including a requirement that school districts teach sex education amid other calls to help support youth and seniors.

Home sweet home: Affordable housing for LGBTQ+ communities remains a priority, particularly for youth coming out of care from the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services, as well as for seniors. Safety on public transportation also remains an issue, according to Tracy Baim, co-founder and owner of Windy City Times.

Key quote: “Nursing homes in America, after-care in America is extremely limited, but also a lot of it is very homophobic and transphobic, and a lot of people go back into the closet in their elder years,” Baim said. “I think housing to me has always been near the top of the needs of LGBTQ people that I cover.”

People cool off at Ohio Street Beach in Streeterville Monday. Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

People cheer during a drag show at last year’s Chicago Pride Fest in Northalsted. The festival returns Saturday. Pat Nabong/Sun-Times file

🏍️ Motoblot Street Rally

Friday, 5 p.m.; Saturday and Sunday, noon

📍Cobra Lounge, 235 N. Ashland

This fest includes motorcycles and hot rods, punk, rock and psychobilly bands, a pin-up contest, a motorcycle builder’s challenge and more.

Admission: $25+

🐉 Dragon Boat Race

Saturday, 8 a.m.

Ping Tom Memorial Park, 300 W. 19th St.

Boat races, cultural performances and community — all together in one event that aims to help local literacy programs.

Admission: Free

🎨 Magnificent Mile Art Festival

Saturday and Sunday, 10 a.m.

📍 875 N. Michigan Ave.

Featuring 60 juried artists with jewelry, fashion, paintings, photography and more.

Admission: Free

🏖️ Black LGBTQ+ Beach Day

Saturday, noon

📍63rd Street Beach

The day kicks off with health workshops before an all-day party to beats from Rae Chardonnay — plus you’ll get access to health care services, including testing, COVID-19 vaccinations and more.

Admission: Free

💃 Dim Sum and Drag

Saturday, 12 p.m.

📍Furama Restaurant, 4936 N. Broadway

Enjoy buffet-style dim sum and take in a production hosted by drag performer Aunty Chan, who will be joined by fellow Asian drag artists Eva Young, Kahmora Hall, Ms. B LaRose and Squeaky C. Banks

Admission: $41+

🥳 Chicago Pride Fest

Saturday and Sunday, 11 a.m.

📍Halsted Street from Addison to Grace St.

This two-day street festival touts three stages with headliners JoJo Siwa, Natasha Bedingfield, Bob the Drag Queen, Amber Riley, Sapphira Cristàl and more.

Admission: $15 suggested donation

Oliver Platt appears on two locally made TV series: “The Bear” (pictured) and “Chicago Med.” FX

Reporting by Erica Thompson

Decades into his career, Oliver Platt still has something to prove — at least to himself.

That mindset informed his decision to take on another role after several seasons of starring as the beloved Dr. Daniel Charles on “Chicago Med.”

“I started to freak out,” said the five-time Emmy nominee, now 64. “I never imagined playing the same character for [that long]. I was like, ‘I better go to the actor gym and remind myself that I can do something [else].’”

A few years later, the New Yorker is now splitting his time between the medical drama and his recurring role on “The Bear,” which returns June 27 for a third season. He said navigating between the compassionate psychiatrist and the tough Uncle Jimmy on “The Bear” is both fun and challenging — especially given that both shows film on the same lot at Cinespace Studios Chicago.

There have been times Platt would shoot both shows in the same day. And one time on the set of “Chicago Med,” he accidentally summoned Uncle Jimmy.

“I was having a little tiff with my lovely [TV] girlfriend, Liliana,” he said. “The scene was a little confrontational, and we were rehearsing, and all of a sudden, the director said, ‘Oliver, what’s that accent?’ … Thank God somebody said something. I had to put that fire out pretty quick.”

When it comes to “The Bear,” Platt thinks viewers are drawn to the “compelling storytelling” about the bonds formed between the characters as they develop a new restaurant.

“It’s about the creation of a family,” he said. “It’s also about starting to create order out of chaos. It’s just very soothing and affirming in the most basic human way.”

Where do you find peace and relaxation in Chicago? Tell us what makes your place special.

