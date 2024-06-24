Afternoon Edition: Ed Burke awaits his federal sentence Monday

Good afternoon, Chicago. ✶

It’s been a busy day at Dirksen Federal Courthouse in Chicago, where Edward M. Burke awaits his sentencing, roughly six months after a jury found the former longtime Chicago alderperson guilty of racketeering, bribery and attempted extortion.

Below, see updates from our live coverage of Burke’s federal sentencing hearing.

Plus, we’ve got reporting on one of the first “awake” kidney transplants, the reopening of the Bean and more community news you need to know below. 👇

TODAY’S TOP STORY

Guidelines: The federal judge in the sentencing hearing of Ed Burke has ruled that the former alderman is eligible for a prison term of 6½ to 8 years under federal guidelines. While U.S. District Judge Virginia Kendall was required to determine how sentencing guidelines apply to Burke, she is not required to follow them.

Prosecutors want 97-month sentence: Assistant U.S. Attorney Sarah Streicker argued Monday for a 97-month sentence. “At the pinnacle of power in city government,” Streicker says, Burke “abused his power and exploited his office for private gain again and again and again and again and again over a period of years.”

John Nicholas, 28, is among the first patients to get a kidney transplant using a new procedure that allowed him to remain awake. Northwestern Medicine/Provided

Man gets ‘awake’ kidney transplant : Surgeons at Northwestern Medicine performed one of the first awake kidney transplants last month. The patient, 28-year-old Chicagoan John Nicholas, had a faster recovery time and didn’t require narcotics after surgery.



: Surgeons at Northwestern Medicine performed one of the first awake kidney transplants last month. The patient, 28-year-old Chicagoan John Nicholas, had a faster recovery time and didn’t require narcotics after surgery. Federal prosecutions drop : Chicago and other big cities have seen the number of new federal prosecutions drop steadily in recent years, likely because of a hangover from the partial shutdown of the government during the pandemic, data shows.



: Chicago and other big cities have seen the number of new federal prosecutions drop steadily in recent years, likely because of a hangover from the partial shutdown of the government during the pandemic, data shows. Remembering Dennis Deer : Deer, a Democratic commissioner on the Cook County Board, was known for his advocacy of improving mental health care. He died Sunday at age 51.



: Deer, a Democratic commissioner on the Cook County Board, was known for his advocacy of improving mental health care. He died Sunday at age 51. Software firm faces cyberattack : Auto dealerships in Illinois and throughout the country are scrambling after Hoffman Estates-based software firm CDK Global was hit with cyberattacks last week



: Auto dealerships in Illinois and throughout the country are scrambling after Hoffman Estates-based software firm CDK Global was hit with cyberattacks last week 3.5 stars for ‘The Bikeriders’: Tom Hardy, Austin Butler and Jodie Comer star in a drama with a tankful of insight about glamour and the tedium of a motorcycle gang, writes Sun-Times critic Richard Roeper.

SUN-TIMES STAFF SUGGESTS 🍽️

Find something delicious at Caribella

During a recent visit to Caribella in Logan Square, reporter Ambar Colón had a steak sandwich. Ambar Colón/Sun-Times

This week’s Sun-Times staff recommendation comes from Ambar Colón, a staff reporter here and audience engagement specialist for La Voz, our bilingual section. She suggests stopping by Caribella, a breakfast and lunch spot, to find your next delicious meal.

“Whenever I need to taste something familiar and comforting, I go to Caribella,” Ambar tells me.

Why you should go: “It’s a Caribbean breakfast and lunch spot in Logan Square, and they serve everything from pancakes and waffles paired with Caribbean fruits like guava and coconut, to savory items like Cuban sandwiches and tostón burgers (that is, burgers with tostones, or green plantain, as the bun),” Ambar says.

The vibe: “The inside is decorated with white chairs with sea-colored cushions and wooden tables, plants and paintings depicting island life, Ambar tells me. “It’s cozy and charming with a ton of flavorful options to choose from.”

What to order: On a recent visit, Ambar had a steak sandwich with spicy habanero cheese and avocado with a side of arroz con gandules (Puerto Rican rice and beans) on this visit. And for a drink? “My go-to is their signature coquito latte or a cafe con leche. If I’m not feeling coffee, I get passion fruit juice,” Ambar says.

A quality option: “I like this place because they have lots of gluten-free and lactose-free options,” Ambar says. “They brew their own exclusive blend of drip coffee, too.”

Pro tip: “The place gets packed on weekends, and they don’t take reservations, but it’s certainly worth the wait.”

📍Caribella, 3311 W. Fullerton Ave.

BRIGHT ONE ✨

Chicagoans and tourists visit ‘the Bean’ on Sunday. Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

Reporting by Kayleigh Padar | For the Sun-Times

Chicago’s famous Cloud Gate sculpture, also known as “the Bean,” reopened to the public Sunday after nearly a year of construction. Tourists and Chicagoans alike flocked to the iconic sculpture, snapping photos and touching their metal reflections.

The city began construction on Grainger Plaza, which surrounds the sculpture at 201 E. Randolph St., last August.

The project included a rebuild of the plaza podium, adding new stairs, accessible ramps and a waterproofing system, according to the Chicago Department of Cultural Affairs and Special Events. Construction was initially set to end in the spring. The plaza is still undergoing some landscaping improvements, but that work will not impact access to Cloud Gate, city officials said.

“I was here last winter when it was closed off, and it was so desolate and sad, so it’s great to see it’s open now,” said Jace Smethurst, who was visiting from Los Angeles. “Its geometry is beautiful, especially with all the buildings reflecting off it. It’s cool they could make something so grand and so smooth.”

READ MORE

YOUR DAILY QUESTION ☕️

What makes your neighborhood unique compared to others in Chicago?

