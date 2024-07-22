The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, July 23, 2024
Afternoon Edition

Afternoon Edition: Top Dems join chorus for Kamala Harris as president

Plus: Alanis Morissette packs Pitchfork, gamers get out of the house and more.

By  Matt Moore
   
SHARE Afternoon Edition: Top Dems join chorus for Kamala Harris as president
Vice President Kamala Harris and Gov. J.B. Pritzker appear at a campaign rally at the XS Tennis and Education Foundation at 5336 S State on Sunday.

Vice President Kamala Harris and Gov. J.B. Pritzker appear during a rally in November 2022. Pritzker formally endorsed Harris Monday.

Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times file

Good afternoon, Chicago. ✶

We’re covering the fallout of President Joe Biden’s bombshell announcement Sunday that he’s ending his reelection bid and endorsing Vice President Kamala Harris to head up the Democratic ticket. If elected, she would be the first woman and second person of color to hold the U.S. presidency.

Illinois’ top Democrats are joining a growing chorus of support, including Gov. J.B. Pritzker, whom pundits had discussed as a potential Biden replacement. We look into who’s on board with a potential President Harris and who’s still holding back.

Plus, we’ve got reporting on South Side pantries collaborating to serve residents, a new Sun-Times staff recommendation for the gaming-curious and more community news you need to know this afternoon. 👇

⏱️: A 7-minute read

— Matt Moore, newsletter reporter (@MattKenMoore)

TODAY’S TOP STORY

Pritzker, Durbin, Duckworth proclaim Illinois support for Kamala Harris as president

State Dems dig Harris: After a brief delay, on Monday, top Illinois Democrats including Gov. J.B. Pritzker, Sen. Dick Durbin and Sen. Tammy Duckworth endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris for president — joining a slate of powerful party members on board with Harris as the nominee.

The governor clarifies: On Sunday, Pritzker praised Biden’s decision to drop out of the race, but did not mention support for Harris. By Monday morning, the Democratic governor said he told Harris that the president’s decision “came as a genuine surprise.” Pritzker made up his mind after speaking with Harris on Sunday, when she asked directly for his endorsement, a source told the Sun-Times.

Roll call: Others within the state’s Democratic leadership calling for Harris to lead the ticket include Mayor Brandon Johnson, Rep. Danny Davis, Rep. Nikki Budzinski, Rep. Jesus “Chuy” Garcia, Rep. Jonathan Jackson, Rep. Delia Ramirez, Rep. Brad Schneider, Rep. Jan Schakowsky, Rep. Sean Casten, Rep. Robin Kelly, Rep. Lauren Underwood and Rep. Mike Quigley. The Democratic Party of Illinois also released a full-throated endorsement on Monday.

DNC moving forward: Next month’s Democratic National Convention, coming to the United Center Aug. 19–22, will not be rescheduled. Some, including former White House chief of staff Bill Daley, have stated that an open nominating convention could be good for the party, but that was before Biden’s withdrawal.

READ MORE

WHAT ELSE IS GOING ON?

Leonard Bryant is handed meat and bread by a volunteer (name not given) during a distribution event at All Things Through Christ - Food Distribution Center in Chicago’s Englewood neighborhood on Saturday, July 20, 2024.

A volunteer distributes food at All Things Through Christ Outreach Ministries in Englewood on Saturday.

Talia Sprague/For the Sun-Times

  • South Side pantries connect: Power outages from last week’s storms caused some food pantries to lose hundreds of pounds of food. They’ve been able to stay open with help from other pantries that had a surplus.
  • Common rocks Millennium Park: In honor of the 20th anniversary of the park’s opening, the Chicago-born rapper and the Grant Park Orchestra transformed the packed Jay Pritzker Pavilion into a joyful party on Saturday.
  • Wienermobile crashes: The Oscar Mayer Wienermobile was involved in a rollover crash Monday morning on the Tri-State Tollway near Oak Brook, officials said.

SUN-TIMES STAFF SUGGESTS 🎲

Play along at Snakes and Lattes

Inside Snakes and Lattes during a recent visit.

Inside Snakes and Lattes during a recent visit.

Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

I caught up with Anthony Vazquez, a visual journalist here at the Sun-Times, who recommends stopping by Logan Square board game bar and restaurant Snakes and Lattes.

Try before you buy: “If you want to have a game night but can’t decide on a host or have wanted to try a new game before purchasing, Snakes and Lattes is the perfect spot for you,” Anthony tells me.

A deep library: “This gaming space boasts a vaultlike library filled with all the board games you can imagine,” he says. “The helpful staff are on site to help bring you up to speed on how to play a new game or answer any gameplay questions.”

Everyone’s invited: “The space is designed like a general dining area, with nods to different board games and various-sized tables to accommodate different party sizes. If you prefer a more exclusive setting, they also offer themed private rooms.”

Fun on the menu: “Don’t worry about bringing food,” says Anthony. “They have a full menu and drinks to keep you going on those long sessions of gaming.”

📍Snakes and Lattes, 1965 N. Milwaukee Ave.

BRIGHT ONE ✨

Alanis Morissette (as seen on a video screen at Union Park) closes out the 2024 Pitchfork Music Festival on Sunday.

Alanis Morissette (as seen on a video screen at Union Park) closes out the 2024 Pitchfork Music Festival on Sunday.

Selena Fragassi/For the Sun-Times

Alanis Morissette draws massive crowd for timeless Pitchfork set

Selena Fragassi/For the Sun-Times

If Alanis Morissette playing God in the movie “Dogma” back in the day wasn’t convincing enough of her human divinity, her finale set at Pitchfork Fest 2024 sure sealed it.

In a weekend that was hit-or-miss with attendance, the Canadian songwriting queen drew not only the biggest crowd of the three days, but likely one of the biggest in the history of the event. And everyone who did show up — all the while finagling a spot around the obstructive VIP platform towers that blocked out a good portion of the park’s view — collectively made those classic “Jagged Little Pill” numbers into a massive kumbaya sing-along.

Most obvious was “Ironic,” which was helped by special guest stars Muna. As the three members came to the stage, they transformed into the same frazzled fans who were in the packed park. Singer Katie Gavin’s microphone even picked up her telling Alanis, “We love you so much.”

It’s incredible to think that next year “Jagged Little Pill” turns 30 years old and yet the album still remains so timeless, delivered by an ageless heroine who imbues the same passion for the music as when she first wrote the songs. Not to mention the same pristine voice, the same head-on-a-swivel motions, the same great harmonica solos, the same long hair thrown about everywhere. It was the time machine we all need in times like these.

Catch up: Find set reviews, photos and the rest of our Pitchfork Music Festival coverage here.

READ MORE

YOUR DAILY QUESTION ☕️

How do you feel about President Joe Biden’s decision to end his 2024 reelection bid?

Email us (please include your first and last name). To see the answers to this question, check our Morning Edition newsletter. Not subscribed to Morning Edition? Sign up here so you won’t miss a thing!

Thanks for reading the Sun-Times Afternoon Edition.
Got a story you think we missed? Email us here.

Written by: Matt Moore
Editor: Esther Bergdahl
Copy editor: Angie Myers

Next Up In News
Man, 49, found dead under car in Streeterville following wreck
Stolen SUV rams 4 pedestrians, including 8-year-old girl, cop car during Brighton Park traffic stop
AKA sorority sisters filled with pride as Kamala Harris steps in for Joe Biden weeks before DNC
United Center owners planning massive $7 billion mixed-use campus around the arena
3, including 15-year-old boy, wounded in Lawndale drive-by shooting
Geung Goo Lee, businessman, leader in Chicago's Korean American community, dies at 84
The Latest
dear-abby-12880069-e1420416724734-530.jpg
Dear Abby
Dear Abby: Will I find happiness marrying woman I’ve never met in person?
Doctor is helping a teacher from China relocate to U.S. and is hoping a wedding will follow.
By Abigail Van Buren
 
Rendering of the proposed $7 billion mixed-use development that would surround the United Center. If approved, the 10-year project — called The 1901 Project — would start in spring 2025.
Housing & development
United Center owners planning massive $7 billion mixed-use campus around the arena
Plans call for a music hall, housing, park and pedestrian-friendly spaces as part of a 10-year development project that could start as early as 2025.
By Abby Miller
 
georgia-nicols.jpg
Horoscopes
Horoscope for Tuesday, July 23, 2024
By Georgia Nicols
 
Michael Lorenzen Luis Robert Jr.
White Sox
White Sox walked off in 10th, suffer 8th straight loss
Fedde strong again, DeJong hits go-ahead HR in ninth to no avail
By Daryl Van Schouwen
 
GTIloQDX0AA-jSe.jpg
Crime
3, including 15-year-old boy, wounded in Lawndale drive-by shooting
The three males were in the 1200 block of South Lawndale Avenue about 6:30 p.m. when a vehicle drove up and someone from inside fired shots. Three people were shot and hospitalized in good condition.
By Sun-Times Wire
 