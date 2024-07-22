Afternoon Edition: Top Dems join chorus for Kamala Harris as president

Good afternoon, Chicago. ✶

We’re covering the fallout of President Joe Biden’s bombshell announcement Sunday that he’s ending his reelection bid and endorsing Vice President Kamala Harris to head up the Democratic ticket. If elected, she would be the first woman and second person of color to hold the U.S. presidency.

Illinois’ top Democrats are joining a growing chorus of support, including Gov. J.B. Pritzker, whom pundits had discussed as a potential Biden replacement. We look into who’s on board with a potential President Harris and who’s still holding back.

Plus, we’ve got reporting on South Side pantries collaborating to serve residents, a new Sun-Times staff recommendation for the gaming-curious and more community news you need to know this afternoon. 👇

TODAY’S TOP STORY

State Dems dig Harris: After a brief delay, on Monday, top Illinois Democrats including Gov. J.B. Pritzker, Sen. Dick Durbin and Sen. Tammy Duckworth endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris for president — joining a slate of powerful party members on board with Harris as the nominee.

The governor clarifies: On Sunday, Pritzker praised Biden’s decision to drop out of the race, but did not mention support for Harris. By Monday morning, the Democratic governor said he told Harris that the president’s decision “came as a genuine surprise.” Pritzker made up his mind after speaking with Harris on Sunday, when she asked directly for his endorsement, a source told the Sun-Times.

Roll call: Others within the state’s Democratic leadership calling for Harris to lead the ticket include Mayor Brandon Johnson, Rep. Danny Davis, Rep. Nikki Budzinski, Rep. Jesus “Chuy” Garcia, Rep. Jonathan Jackson, Rep. Delia Ramirez, Rep. Brad Schneider, Rep. Jan Schakowsky, Rep. Sean Casten, Rep. Robin Kelly, Rep. Lauren Underwood and Rep. Mike Quigley. The Democratic Party of Illinois also released a full-throated endorsement on Monday.

DNC moving forward: Next month’s Democratic National Convention, coming to the United Center Aug. 19–22, will not be rescheduled. Some, including former White House chief of staff Bill Daley, have stated that an open nominating convention could be good for the party, but that was before Biden’s withdrawal.

WHAT ELSE IS GOING ON?

A volunteer distributes food at All Things Through Christ Outreach Ministries in Englewood on Saturday. Talia Sprague/For the Sun-Times

South Side pantries connect : Power outages from last week’s storms caused some food pantries to lose hundreds of pounds of food. They’ve been able to stay open with help from other pantries that had a surplus.



: Power outages from last week’s storms caused some food pantries to lose hundreds of pounds of food. They’ve been able to stay open with help from other pantries that had a surplus. Common rocks Millennium Park : In honor of the 20th anniversary of the park’s opening, the Chicago-born rapper and the Grant Park Orchestra transformed the packed Jay Pritzker Pavilion into a joyful party on Saturday.



: In honor of the 20th anniversary of the park’s opening, the Chicago-born rapper and the Grant Park Orchestra transformed the packed Jay Pritzker Pavilion into a joyful party on Saturday. Wienermobile crashes: The Oscar Mayer Wienermobile was involved in a rollover crash Monday morning on the Tri-State Tollway near Oak Brook, officials said.

SUN-TIMES STAFF SUGGESTS 🎲

Play along at Snakes and Lattes

Inside Snakes and Lattes during a recent visit. Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

I caught up with Anthony Vazquez, a visual journalist here at the Sun-Times, who recommends stopping by Logan Square board game bar and restaurant Snakes and Lattes.

Try before you buy: “If you want to have a game night but can’t decide on a host or have wanted to try a new game before purchasing, Snakes and Lattes is the perfect spot for you,” Anthony tells me.

A deep library: “This gaming space boasts a vaultlike library filled with all the board games you can imagine,” he says. “The helpful staff are on site to help bring you up to speed on how to play a new game or answer any gameplay questions.”

Everyone’s invited: “The space is designed like a general dining area, with nods to different board games and various-sized tables to accommodate different party sizes. If you prefer a more exclusive setting, they also offer themed private rooms.”

Fun on the menu: “Don’t worry about bringing food,” says Anthony. “They have a full menu and drinks to keep you going on those long sessions of gaming.”

📍Snakes and Lattes, 1965 N. Milwaukee Ave.

BRIGHT ONE ✨

Alanis Morissette (as seen on a video screen at Union Park) closes out the 2024 Pitchfork Music Festival on Sunday. Selena Fragassi/For the Sun-Times

Selena Fragassi/For the Sun-Times

If Alanis Morissette playing God in the movie “Dogma” back in the day wasn’t convincing enough of her human divinity, her finale set at Pitchfork Fest 2024 sure sealed it.

In a weekend that was hit-or-miss with attendance, the Canadian songwriting queen drew not only the biggest crowd of the three days, but likely one of the biggest in the history of the event. And everyone who did show up — all the while finagling a spot around the obstructive VIP platform towers that blocked out a good portion of the park’s view — collectively made those classic “Jagged Little Pill” numbers into a massive kumbaya sing-along.

Most obvious was “Ironic,” which was helped by special guest stars Muna. As the three members came to the stage, they transformed into the same frazzled fans who were in the packed park. Singer Katie Gavin’s microphone even picked up her telling Alanis, “We love you so much.”

It’s incredible to think that next year “Jagged Little Pill” turns 30 years old and yet the album still remains so timeless, delivered by an ageless heroine who imbues the same passion for the music as when she first wrote the songs. Not to mention the same pristine voice, the same head-on-a-swivel motions, the same great harmonica solos, the same long hair thrown about everywhere. It was the time machine we all need in times like these.

Catch up: Find set reviews, photos and the rest of our Pitchfork Music Festival coverage here.

YOUR DAILY QUESTION ☕️

How do you feel about President Joe Biden’s decision to end his 2024 reelection bid?

