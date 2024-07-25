Afternoon Edition: New plan for old South Works site: A giant quantum computer

Good afternoon, Chicago. ✶

More than 30 years ago, the U.S. Steel South Works site in South Chicago closed down, dramatically reshaping lives and the surrounding area.

The site remains vacant, despite previous promises that proved to be ill-fated. Plans including thousands of homes and a new Solo Cup factory were all eventually abandoned.

Now the city has announced that a California company will finally fill the void when it anchors its new quantum computing campus at the old steel site.

Reporting by Abby Miller

New plan for old site: PsiQuantum, a California-based company, is planning a multibillion-dollar investment in Chicago to build the nation’s first commercially useful quantum computer, according to Mayor Brandon Johnson’s office. The company plans to be the anchor tenant of the state’s future quantum campus at the former U.S. Steel South Works site.

The vision: The Quantum Computer Operations Center would span more than 300,000 square feet with additional space for expansion, PsiQuantum said. City Hall claims the campus will create 175,000 jobs and have an estimated $20 billion economic impact over the next decade.

Sweetening the deal: The state, along with Johnson’s administration and Cook County, crafted an incentive package to lure PsiQuantum to the South Works site. The incentive package pulls from Johnson’s $1.25 billion bond earmarked for economic development and housing projects. The city is also working with Cook County to certify the site for property tax incentives.

Key context: The campus will end decades of vacancy at the former steel mill, which shut down 30 years ago. There have been plans to redevelop the site, which was wrought with environmental concerns, over the years. It now has environmental clearance for development.

People march down State Street in protest of the war in Gaza in May. Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times file

Concerns about DNC protest response from Chicago police : Chicago Police Supt. Larry Snelling insists that Chicago police officers have learned from past mistakes of flawed and violent protest responses and said he’s hoping for the best while preparing for the worst.



: Chicago Police Supt. Larry Snelling insists that Chicago police officers have learned from past mistakes of flawed and violent protest responses and said he’s hoping for the best while preparing for the worst. DNC street closures announced : The Democratic National Convention will soon take over several blocks around the United Center and McCormick Place. Find the full list of street closures here.



: The Democratic National Convention will soon take over several blocks around the United Center and McCormick Place. Find the full list of street closures here. J.B. for VP? Kamala Harris’ presidential campaign called Gov. J.B. Pritzker on Wednesday to gauge his interest in running for vice president, the first indication he’s on the short list of Democrats under consideration to join the ticket.



Kamala Harris’ presidential campaign called Gov. J.B. Pritzker on Wednesday to gauge his interest in running for vice president, the first indication he’s on the short list of Democrats under consideration to join the ticket. Bally’s accepts buyout and merger : The corporation behind Chicago’s casino has accepted a buyout offer from its largest shareholder under a $4.6 billion merger agreement that will keep the company publicly traded.



: The corporation behind Chicago’s casino has accepted a buyout offer from its largest shareholder under a $4.6 billion merger agreement that will keep the company publicly traded. CPS developing new bus system: The district is looking into creating a transportation hub program, where general education students could go to a school near their home to catch a bus to their assigned school and be dropped back off there, CPS Chief Executive Officer Pedro Martinez said.

Ben Mathew (from left), Eileen Doan, Michael Kurowski and Spencer Davis Milford star in the upcoming “The Lord of the Rings — A Musical Tale.” Timothy Hiatt/For the Sun-Times

Reporting by Mike Davis | WBEZ

The first time a theater tried to stage a musical version of “The Lord of the Rings,” J.R.R. Tolkien’s adventure into Middle Earth, things went awry.

That 2006 production, staged in Toronto, had a cast of 65 actors, an estimated budget of $30 million, an orchestra and a daunting run time of 3½ hours. And while the effort was nominated for multiple awards, critics appeared to be largely unimpressed.

But in 2023, an English theater led by Paul Hart revived the musical idea. Hart kept the score but ditched a costly full orchestra in favor of actors playing instruments on stage. The show sold out its 12-week run. And this time, critics were on board.

Now Hart’s vision is coming to America for the first time, starting with a test run in Chicago. The Watermill is partnering with Chicago Shakespeare Theater to bring a revamped version here, this time with a cast of mostly Chicago-based actors.

If you go:

🗓️: Through Sept. 1

💵: $59+

📍: Chicago Shakespeare Theater, 800 E. Grand Ave.

Scenes from Envision Unlimited’s bike ride from Skokie to Logan Square on Wednesday. Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Reporting by Kaitlin Washburn

Cyclists rode from Skokie to Logan Square Wednesday morning to empower people living with disabilities to be more confident, mobile and independent.

The ride was hosted by Envision Unlimited, a service provider for people with intellectual, developmental and physical disabilities in Illinois. Participants included Envision’s members, staff and volunteers.

Some riders journeyed from Skokie to Envision’s Westtown community center in Logan Square at 1801 N. Spaulding Ave. Other riders biked from the center to the western end of the 606 Trail to meet up with the group doing the longer ride.

Envision brought in an array of bikes that work for people of varying ability, including traditional two-wheel bikes, more tandem bikes, recumbent bikes, adult tricycles and a “duet” bike, a regular bike with a wheelchair at the front.

“We are proving that anyone can get on a bike,” said Mark McHugh, Envision’s president.

