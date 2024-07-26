Afternoon Edition: Chicago's plan for potential mass arrests during the DNC

Good afternoon, Chicago. ✶

Activist groups and authorities are gearing up for anticipated demonstrations during next month’s Democratic National Convention.

While the Chicago Police Department swears it will allow demonstrators to express their First Amendment rights, critics are pointing to past responses and expressing their doubts.

In today’s newsletter, we’re looking into new details about how the city is planning to approach court proceedings in the event of mass arrests.

Plus, we’ve got reporting on local martial arts schools fighting inflation, a Northwestern student’s Summer Olympics journey, five things to do this weekend and more community news you need to know below. 👇

TODAY’S TOP STORY

Reporting by Matthew Hendrickson

Police department’s mass arrest plan: A defunct courtroom at a Chicago police station will be revived to handle any mass arrests during the Democratic National Convention. The courtroom, at the Area 3 police station at Belmont and Western avenues, will be staffed through extended hours so proceedings can be conducted on a rolling basis from 8 a.m. to midnight.

Hopes for a ghost town: If all goes according to officials’ plans, the Cook County criminal courthouse on the West Side will look like a ghost town from Aug. 19-22. No jurors will be summoned that week, police officers subpoenaed to testify in cases have largely been released, and judges are working to clear their calendars.

The end goal: To ensure that the court system is able to process — and likely release — most people in a timely manner should protests, demonstrations or opportunistic crime sprees result in mass arrests as the Democratic Party convenes.

What CPD says: The Chicago Police Department has repeatedly said it is committed to allowing demonstrators to safely express their First Amendment rights during the convention.

Doubts linger: Critics, including members of groups planning DNC protests and Chicago’s inspector general, say they still have concerns about police tactics surrounding the event. “We must be confident that the mistakes of 2020 will not be repeated,” city Inspector General Deborah Witzburg said in late May, citing issues around the police response to protests over the murder of George Floyd.

WHAT ELSE IS GOING ON?

Kyren Epperson and Amy Jones, founders of Culture of Safety Dojo & Wellness Center in Rogers Park. Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Martial arts schools still kicking : The setbacks of the early pandemic caught many Chicago-area martial arts schools flat-footed, forcing some to close. Those who survived say their new opponent is inflation.



: The setbacks of the early pandemic caught many Chicago-area martial arts schools flat-footed, forcing some to close. Those who survived say their new opponent is inflation. Calls for Gaza cease-fire continue : Two Chicago doctors have signed an open letter to President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris calling for an “immediate and permanent cease-fire” in light of what they suspect are violations of international law. The letter was signed by 45 doctors across the U.S.



: Two Chicago doctors have signed an open letter to President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris calling for an “immediate and permanent cease-fire” in light of what they suspect are violations of international law. The letter was signed by 45 doctors across the U.S. 3 charged in death of firefighter : Three men were charged with murder, arson and financial crimes tied to the 2023 death of Chicago firefighter Jermaine Pelt, authorities announced.



: Three men were charged with murder, arson and financial crimes tied to the 2023 death of Chicago firefighter Jermaine Pelt, authorities announced. Shedd welcomes baby beluga : Naya, a 35-year-old beluga whale, gave birth Wednesday night to the calf — the first born at the Shedd Aquarium since 2020.



: Naya, a 35-year-old beluga whale, gave birth Wednesday night to the calf — the first born at the Shedd Aquarium since 2020. A Bear in Paris : Bears safety Jonathan Owens will take a break from training camp next week and fly to Paris to see his wife, Simone Biles, compete in the Summer Olympics.



: Bears safety Jonathan Owens will take a break from training camp next week and fly to Paris to see his wife, Simone Biles, compete in the Summer Olympics. Cheech & Chong’s new high: The stoner comedy duo are celebrating their new THC-infused seltzer, High & Dry, making its way to Illinois, with a sold-out meet-and-greet at Binny’s Beverage Depot in Lincoln Park.

WEEKEND PLANS 🎉

Attendees walk along the main thoroughfare at the 52nd Fiesta del Sol in Pilsen on Thursday, the first day of the free four-day festival Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

🌞 Fiesta del Sol

Through Sunday, 11 a.m. - 10 p.m.

📍Cermak Road between Morgan and Ashland

Experience live entertainment, great food, a soccer tournament, activities for children, art exhibits, carnival rides and more.

Admission: Free

🎸 Wicker Park Fest

Friday, 5-10 p.m.; Saturday and Sunday, noon-10 p.m.

📍Milwaukee from Damen to Ashland

Catch music from Jamila Woods, Citizen, La Luz, Fiji Blue, Felice Brothers, Superdrag and local DJs. Plus, vendors, food, a pet fest and more.

Admission: $10 suggested donation

🎭 iO Fest

Friday-Sunday, 4:30 p.m. - 12:30 a.m.

📍The iO Theater; 1501 N. Kingsbury St.

Chicago’s largest improv festival includes improv, sketch comedy and stand-up from more than 70 acts, plus workshops and talkbacks with headliners.

Admission: $30+

🌍 Bantu Fest

Saturday and Sunday, 10 a.m. - 10 p.m.

📍Midway Plaisance near 60th and Ellis

A celebration of more than 30 countries from South Africa to Haiti and Brazil, featuring food, music, artists, dance and more.

Admission: $20+

🥳 Chinatown Summer Fair

Saturday, 11 a.m. -10 p.m.; Sunday, 10 a.m. - 7 p.m.

📍Wentworth Avenue from Cermak Road to 24th Street

Featuring a lion dance procession, cultural performances, a K-pop breakdance competition, food, arts and crafts and more.

Admission: Free

BRIGHT ONE ✨

Maddie Zimmer (center) plays for Northwestern Field Hockey in 2022. Zimmer will compete at the Paris Olympics this weekend. Adam Cairns/Northwestern Athletics

Reporting by Kyle Williams

Northwestern senior Maddie Zimmer had an inkling, but her nervousness didn’t dissipate until the official announcement on June 11: Zimmer was going to be an Olympian.

Along with Northwestern teammate Ashley Sessa, Zimmer was named to the 16-person Team USA Olympic women’s field hockey roster. It was a moment of vindication for Zimmer, who redshirted her senior season to help the United States qualify for Paris.

With a decorated resume, this latest achievement isn’t surprising: Zimmer is a former Big Ten freshman of the year, 2021 most outstanding player and a three-time All-American.

“It’s always been a dream that I’ve had since I started playing hockey,” Zimmer said.

The pressure begins with Team USA’s first game Saturday. But Zimmer is accustomed to the big stages and said she’s ready to compete with other top athletes in Paris. She and her Team USA teammates will try to medal for the first time since 1984.

Zimmer and Sessa are part of a strong roster of athletes with Chicago-area ties who are competing in Paris this year. View the full list here.

