Could Pritzker's billions hurt his VP chances?

In today’s newsletter, we’re exploring how the tight deadline for Vice President Kamala Harris to announce her running mate might affect her presidential campaign.

Time constraints could hamper Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s VP chances, as his complex financial portfolio would need to be vetted, our Washington Bureau Chief Lynn Sweet reports.

Plus, we’ve got reporting on controversy brewing over former President Donald Trump’s visit to Chicago Wednesday, a rally tonight for Springfield police shooting victim Sonya Massey and more community news you need to know below. 👇

Reporting by Lynn Sweet

VP bottleneck?: The vast fortune of billionaire Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker may create hurdles for the Democrats’ vice presidential vetting process, as Vice President Kamala Harris evaluates potential running mates under a tight deadline.

Key context: Selecting a vice president will be the first major decision for Harris, whose presidential campaign as of Tuesday is only 9 days old. She doesn’t have much time to make it. A process that in other years has taken months is being squeezed into days.

Clock’s ticking: Democrats want to hold a virtual nomination for president and vice president no later than Aug. 7, to avoid the risk of a GOP-run state leaving them off the ballot. Electronic voting could start as early as Thursday if no other party candidate joins the race. The roll call of the states at the upcoming convention in Chicago, kicking off Aug. 19, will be symbolic but vital for messaging and firing up support.

A complex financial life: Pritzker’s assets are in a blind trust, which makes its own investment decisions. The governor’s holdings are not a secret — he’s been through two well-funded campaigns against GOP opponents who dug into his portfolio. Some assets are easy to discern, such as Amazon, Apple, Berkshire Hathaway, McDonald’s and Walt Disney. Dozens of other assets Pritzker holds are not obvious.

Why he’s a contender: Pritzker’s finances are just one piece of VP vetting. As governor, he has done almost everything on the Democratic agenda, from codifying abortion rights in Illinois and banning assault weapons to expanding health care and overseeing a massive capital plan to rebuild roads and bridges.

READ MORE

Former President Donald Trump speaks during the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee on July 18. Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Trump’s visit sparks backlash : The National Association of Black Journalists is facing internal and external backlash over its last-minute announcement that it would host former President Donald Trump for a candidate Q&A at its annual conference Wednesday in Chicago.



: The National Association of Black Journalists is facing internal and external backlash over its last-minute announcement that it would host former President Donald Trump for a candidate Q&A at its annual conference Wednesday in Chicago. Rally for Sonya Massey : The late 36-year-old’s family members will be in Chicago Tuesday evening for a rally honoring Massey, who was unarmed when Sheriff’s Deputy Sean Grayson fatally shot her in her Springfield home earlier this month.



: The late 36-year-old’s family members will be in Chicago Tuesday evening for a rally honoring Massey, who was unarmed when Sheriff’s Deputy Sean Grayson fatally shot her in her Springfield home earlier this month. Off-duty sheriff killed : Rafael D. Wordlaw, 31, was fatally wounded in a shootout early Tuesday during an attempted robbery at a Woodlawn gas station. No one was in custody, police said.



: Rafael D. Wordlaw, 31, was fatally wounded in a shootout early Tuesday during an attempted robbery at a Woodlawn gas station. No one was in custody, police said. Zantac cancer suits settled, dropped : Three Cook County lawsuits alleged the drug was responsible for the plaintiffs’ cancer. Two Illinoisans reached confidential settlements with the pharmaceutical company GSK. One person dropped her case.



: Three Cook County lawsuits alleged the drug was responsible for the plaintiffs’ cancer. Two Illinoisans reached confidential settlements with the pharmaceutical company GSK. One person dropped her case. Bears’ ‘Hard Knocks’ trailer drops: The documentary series, premiering Aug. 6, follows the Bears at Halas Hall during training camp. Its five episodes will be released on Tuesdays.

Hundreds of people enjoy Lake Michigan near North Avenue Beach on a hot day in June. Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times file

Reporting by Megan Mikaelian | For the Sun-Times

It’s shaping up to be a scorching hot week in Chicago, with severe storms in the forecast only adding to expected weather woes. Heat indices could reach more than 100 degrees.

Here are a few ways to stay cool and beat the heat. While some may seem obvious, it’s always good to review and stay safe. 😎

Keep drinking water — even if you’re not thirsty: If thirst has you reaching for your water bottle, your body is already playing hydration catch-up. That’s why the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends drinking before you feel parched to help regulate your body temperature.

Wear loose, light-colored clothing: Choose breathable fits and fabrics, like cotton and linen, to allow for better ventilation and help protect against chafing and irritation. Opt for light colors that reflect sunlight rather than dark, heat-absorbing hues.

Be an early bird: Run errands and tackle outdoor tasks early in the day, when temperatures are cooler.

Get wet: A cool shower or dip in the pool works wonders on a hot day, but a damp towel or washcloth on your pulse points will do in a pinch.

Flip your fan: Any moving air helps remove heat from the body, so stationing yourself below or in front of a fan will help in the absence of air conditioning. You can also aim a box fan out the window to pull hot air out of your home.

READ MORE

Adan Diaz said performing at Lollapalooza this year still feels “surreal.” Zubaer Khan/Sun-Times

Reporting by Ambar Colón

When 20-year-old Adan Diaz got a phone call asking him if he was free for Lollapalooza weekend, he didn’t even have a manager or an agent.

On Thursday night, after years of performances at Chicago venues and opening for bands across the United States, he’s making his Lollapalooza debut.

As a 15-year-old high schooler in 2020, stuck at home because of the pandemic, Diaz started making music in his bedroom. His first song, “ripped jeans,” was the first time he’d ever put pen to paper.

Diaz said he doesn’t expect the Lolla crowd to know who he is, but he’s excited to make some new fans and wants to interact with as many as possible.

“I think the best way of introducing myself is by playing new music that represents me now,” he said. Diaz’s first songs have a younger, DIY vibe, but now he’s striving for a more alternative sound.

As a Mexican-American who grew up in suburban Northlake, he doesn’t want to be restricted to making one type of music, noting that just because he had a bachata track on his “Luchador” EP, it doesn’t make him a bachata artist.

“I really don’t believe in genres anymore. It’s like, anything can be pop, anything can be rock. ... I just make what sounds good to me.”

READ MORE

What’s your favorite way to beat the heat in Chicago?

