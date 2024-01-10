Afternoon Edition: Bears shake up coaching staff, firing Luke Getsy

Good afternoon, Chicago. ✶

It has been a drama-filled day over at Halas Hall, where the Bears' top brass have made decisions that will impact the future of the franchise.

TODAY’S TOP STORY

Reporting by Jason Lieser and Patrick Finley

Making changes: The Bears fired offensive coordinator Luke Getsy and several of his assistants as part of their end-of-season shakeup. Quarterbacks coach Andrew Janocko, wide receivers coach Tyke Tolbert, running backs coach Omar Young and assistant tight ends coach Tim Zetts were also let go.

Why the shake-up?The Bears rarely looked good offensively during Getsy’s two seasons. They ranked 23rd in the NFL at 19.4 points per game in 2022 and 18th at 21.4 this season. Over 2022 and ‘23, the Bears had the fewest passing yards in the NFL and the fifth-lowest collective passer rating.

Not everyone is being fired: Bears coach Matt Eberflus, on the other hand, will return for the 2024 season, a source confirmed Wednesday. Eberflus, who had never been a head coach at any level when GM Ryan Poles chose him in January 2022, has gone 10-24 in two seasons. His .294 winning percentage is third-worst in franchise history, but a 7-6 finish over the team’s last 13 games appears to have saved him for now.

Key context: The uncertainty at quarterback will complicate the Bears’ next offensive coordinator hire. Justin Fields has one year left on his rookie contract, and the Bears could activate his 2025 option, but the team also holds the No. 1 pick in the draft for the second year in a row. The University of Southern California’s Caleb Williams and the University of North Carolina’ Drake Maye will be options.

Egon Schiele’s “Russian War Prisoner” (left) remains for now at the Art Institute of Chicago, while “Portrait of a Man” (center) and “Girl With Black Hair” (right) in the collections of two other museums, will be returned to the heirs of Fritz Grünbaum as part of a New York City prosecutor’s investigation. Associated Press

Art Institute to make its case : The Art Institute of Chicago will soon argue that it is the rightful owner of a $1.25 million watercolor that prosecutors in New York believe was stolen by Nazis from a Jewish cabaret star killed during the Holocaust.



: The Art Institute of Chicago will soon argue that it is the rightful owner of a $1.25 million watercolor that prosecutors in New York believe was stolen by Nazis from a Jewish cabaret star killed during the Holocaust. Suspect charged in officer’s shooting : A man suspected of shooting a Chicago police officer after a crash-and-grab burglary in the Gold Coast this week has been arrested and charged with numerous felonies.



: A man suspected of shooting a Chicago police officer after a crash-and-grab burglary in the Gold Coast this week has been arrested and charged with numerous felonies. El Chapo associate asks for sentencing break : Accused of running logistics for the Sinaloa kingpin, Alfredo Vasquez-Hernandez, 68, is hoping for a break on his 22-year prison term handed down in 2014 in Chicago.



: Accused of running logistics for the Sinaloa kingpin, Alfredo Vasquez-Hernandez, 68, is hoping for a break on his 22-year prison term handed down in 2014 in Chicago. Biden will nominate new judge : The White House announced on Wednesday that President Joe Biden intends to nominate Sunil Harjani, a federal magistrate serving in Chicago, to a judgeship in the Northern District of Illinois, as the president’s push to diversify the judiciary continues.



: The White House announced on Wednesday that President Joe Biden intends to nominate Sunil Harjani, a federal magistrate serving in Chicago, to a judgeship in the Northern District of Illinois, as the president’s push to diversify the judiciary continues. Remembering Mike Perricone: Mike Perricone was a Sun-Times Blackhawks beat reporter before swapping his press pass for a diaper bag, when he became a stay-at-home dad — an experience he chronicled in a humorous and touching column for this newspaper. He died Dec. 9 at age 72.

MARTIN LUTHER KING JR. DAY

“Black Creativity Family Day” will return Monday to the Museum of Science and Industry on Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Courtesy of the Museum of Science and Industry

Reporting by Erica Thompson

With Martin Luther King Jr. Day on Monday, there are plenty of opportunities around Chicago for education, engagement and inspiration.

Here are a few highlights from our full list of events and activities:

Chicago History Museum

Attendees of all ages can participate in a “freedom singalong,” engage in dialogue at a “conversation station,” create buttons and view the documentary “Mighty Times: The Children’s March,” which highlights the efforts of student activists in Birmingham, Alabama. Visitors can also view the closing exhibit “Remembering Dr. King: 1929–1968.” Admission to the museum will be free Monday for Illinois residents.

📍1601 N. Clark

‘Commemoration Celebration’

One of the city’s major events marking Martin Luther King Jr. Day, the celebration will take place on the University of Chicago campus, where King spoke decades ago. Attendees will gather for a day of “renewal, inspiration and connection,” according to event organizers. Admission is free, but registration is required.

📍Rockefeller Memorial Chapel, 5850 S. Woodlawn Ave.

‘Racial Justice Ride’

The “North Lawndale Racial Justice Ride,” led by racial justice organization Equiticity, will guide a group of bicyclists to landmarks with ties to Martin Luther King Jr., including the present-day Dr. King Legacy Apartments where King lived; the Stone Temple Baptist Church where he preached, and Del-Kar Drugs, the Black-owned pharmacy he frequented. Admission is free, but registration is required.

📍Lawndale Christian Fitness Center, 3750 W. Ogden Ave.

Healthy Hood Chicago Chairman Allen Washington and the organization’s co-founder, Tanya Lozano (above), merged their separate organizations in 2022. Jim Vondruska for the Sun-Times

Reporting by Phyllis Cha

Budding singer-songwriter Tishjá Harvey credits Healthy Hood Chicago, a Pilsen-based nonprofit that works with youth in the city, with helping her produce her first single, “Star.”

“Do you know that you’re on a mission?” Harvey, who performs as Tishjá D, sings on the track. She released the single in July, and dedicated it to young people like herself. Later in the song, she speaks directly to those same people, saying, “You are the future.”

Helping people such as Harvey is partly why Healthy Hood has been awarded a $150,000 grant from the Lewis Prize for Music, a philanthropic organization dedicated to music education. Called an Infusion Award, the grants were given to groups across the country that were selected as finalists for the Lewis Prize’s $500,000 Accelerator Awards.

Though Healthy Hood didn’t win one of the top prizes, the award is recognition for the work it does for its community.

Healthy Hood is headquartered at Lincoln United Methodist Church, 2242 S. Damen Ave. The organization aims to take a holistic approach to addressing the stark disparities that impact the lives of young people on Chicago’s South and West sides.

READ MORE

