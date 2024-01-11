Afternoon Edition: Down the ‘Chicago rat hole’ we go

Good afternoon, Chicago. ✶

For nearly a week, the unique and slightly off-center corner of the internet that is Chicago social media has been delighting over photos showing a sidewalk imprint of a critter, dubbing it the “Chicago Rat Hole.”

Many are venturing to see it, some even leaving coins, as if they were making a financial offering.

Below, we’ve got more on the imprint — how it might not actually belong to a rat and why Chicagoans get so worked up over a good critter tale.

Plus, we’ve got the community news you need to know this afternoon.

Reporting by Kaitlin Washburn

Chicago’s latest viral critter: Who knows how the Looney Tunes-shaped critter imprint made it into Roscoe Street. But Chicago’s latest viral critter has been delighting residents and drawing people from across the city this week to revel in the “Chicago rat hole.” Winslow Dumaine, a local artist, made a social media post last week about the imprint. Since then, news reports and social media posts have brought fame to the quiet residential street.

That’s no rat: Longtime residents on the 1900 block of West Roscoe Street say the critter is actually a squirrel. Before this week’s attention on social media, the so-called “rat hole” has long been a popular fixture on the street, neighbors said. One neighbor theorized the imprint is the decades-old result of a squirrel taking a fall from a tree that used to be nearby — and landing in wet cement.

Uptick in ‘rat hole’ visitors: C.J. Tuor’s window looks out onto the “rat hole.” He and his family have lived there for over three years and are used to people stopping by to take in the critter. But since the weekend, they’ve noticed more visitors. He says he appreciates the attention to “rat hole,” just like the love shown for Chance the Snapper and Chonkosaurus.

“I’m all for a small Chicago story that doesn’t have to do with one of our politicians selling an office or something that we can all make fun of,” Tuor said.

A banner hangs at Second City, the Old Town theater known for its comedy shows and classes. Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

Second City strike deadline set : Teachers who work at the Second City say they will strike and form a picket line outside the company’s Old Town theater if a contract isn’t reached by Tuesday — and there’s a good chance that actors, in solidarity, wouldn’t cross it.



: Teachers who work at the Second City say they will strike and form a picket line outside the company’s Old Town theater if a contract isn’t reached by Tuesday — and there’s a good chance that actors, in solidarity, wouldn’t cross it. Cop with extremist ties banned from testifying : Cook County prosecutors say they can no longer rely on any testimony from Matthew Paulish, a campus cop at the University of Illinois Chicago who has acknowledged joining and paying dues to a national, anti-government extremist group called the Oath Keepers.



: Cook County prosecutors say they can no longer rely on any testimony from Matthew Paulish, a campus cop at the University of Illinois Chicago who has acknowledged joining and paying dues to a national, anti-government extremist group called the Oath Keepers. Winter storm to hit Friday : A winter storm set to hit the Chicago area Friday morning is expected to dump several inches of snow on the city and suburbs.



: A winter storm set to hit the Chicago area Friday morning is expected to dump several inches of snow on the city and suburbs. Reggie Wells mourned : Wells, Oprah Winfrey’s makeup artist for more than 20 years, died Monday at age 76. He was “an artist who used his palette of talent to create beauty no matter the canvas,” Winfrey told the Sun-Times.



: Wells, Oprah Winfrey’s makeup artist for more than 20 years, died Monday at age 76. He was “an artist who used his palette of talent to create beauty no matter the canvas,” Winfrey told the Sun-Times. City touts cycling improvements : Chicago is coming off an “incredible year for cycling” after installing 27 miles of “new and upgraded protected bike lanes,” building 18 miles of neighborhood greenways, distributing 1,900 free bikes and racking up a record 6.6 million trips on Divvy bikes, a city transportation official told City Council members Wednesday.



: Chicago is coming off an “incredible year for cycling” after installing 27 miles of “new and upgraded protected bike lanes,” building 18 miles of neighborhood greenways, distributing 1,900 free bikes and racking up a record 6.6 million trips on Divvy bikes, a city transportation official told City Council members Wednesday. Phil Rosenthal comes to Rosemont : The host of Netflix’s “Somebody Feed Phil” will do a Q&A Saturday at the Chicago Travel & Adventure Show in Rosemont. Ahead of his appearance, he spoke with the Sun-Times.



: The host of Netflix’s “Somebody Feed Phil” will do a Q&A Saturday at the Chicago Travel & Adventure Show in Rosemont. Ahead of his appearance, he spoke with the Sun-Times. Bears in the UK: The Bears are scheduled to play one of their nine home games at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London next season.

Everett Reynolds’ mural on Racine Avenue near 16th Street. Robert Herguth/Sun-Times

Reporting by Robert Herguth

Not all artwork has — or has to have — significant depth. Sometimes it flows from simplicity.

For Chicago artist Everett Reynolds, his painting on the wall of a Racine Avenue viaduct near 16th Street was really about bringing something pleasant to an otherwise dank passageway on the edge of Pilsen.

“Those viaducts are really dark and gloomy,” says Reynolds, who hails from Belize, spent much of his childhood in far north suburban Waukegan and now lives on Chicago’s North Side.

“So I wanted to do the opposite of that,” Reynolds says. “I just wanted to do something light and airy at the time I was feeling that way. I really wanted to highlight pretty colors.”

He adds, “It’s not point-driven; it’s a piece to make you happy.”

His painting, completed over the summer as part of a larger project by what’s called the Mural Movement, features a woman floating with help from smiley-faced balloons.

Shameka Leach, who was named 2023 fan of the year by the Bears, hugs her Super Bowl ticket. Leach will be at the big game Feb. 11 in Paradise, Nevada. Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

Reporting by Mohammad Samra

Shameka Leach isn’t old enough to remember the Bears winning the Super Bowl, but she’ll be watching this year’s championship game in person after she was named the 2023 Bears fan of the year.

The NFL Fan of the Year contest — which was developed in collaboration with all 32 NFL teams and began in 2020 — aims to highlight fans who have a deep connection with their team, inspire others and bring together families, friends and local communities.

In addition to her relentless support of the Bears, Leach, 42, was picked as the team’s nominee because of her “significant community involvement in her hometown ... as well as her dedication to the club’s community initiatives,” the Bears said.

“It’s an amazing feeling,” Leach said. “It’s like all of your efforts, all of your time, all of your free love to your community. ... All of those emotions just bottled up in one.”

Leach started doing community events with the Bears about six years ago, she says. She did “huddle events” with the Chicago Food Depository and also planted trees in the community for one event. She also volunteers with the Pro Football Retired Players Association and works with former Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver James Loving to run Loving Tomorrow’s Kids, a football camp for children every June in southwest suburban Robbins.

What’s your defining Chicago snow day memory?

