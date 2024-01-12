Afternoon Edition: Will we get more snow?

Good afternoon, Chicago. ✶

It’s beginning to look a lot like January in Chicago, with snow on the rooftops, slush in the streets and single-digit temps in the forecast.

Today’s snowstorm moved in quickly this morning, blowing over the area before precipitation transitioned into a rainy mix.

“This ain’t no snow,” one Bridgeport resident told the Sun-Times earlier today, dismissing the gloomy weather as much less than the blizzards he has seen in his 64 years on the South Side.

Below, we have more on the snowstorm, but for the latest developments today, head here.

Plus, we’ve got the community news you need to know this afternoon.

Reporting by Sun-Times staff

Winter weather warning: Following the first wave of Friday’s snowstorm, which hit the suburbs harder than the city, the National Weather Service says a second wave will drop additional snow on the area this evening. A winter storm warning for Cook County, which remains in effect until noon Saturday, says to expect at times “very low visibility and near-blizzard conditions due to falling snow and strong westerly winds.”

Shoveling begins: The din of snowblowers and shovels scraping pavement filled the air this morning as people tackled several inches of heavy, wet snow — mixed with sleet. Experts say that when shoveling, it’s important to dress warmly, stay hydrated, push the snow instead of lifting, take breaks and watch for signs of a heart attack.

Cancellations: Chicago Public Schools today canceled high school sports games and all other out-of-school activities for the next two days, including after-school clubs and care. As of this afternoon, more than 750 flights had been canceled at O’Hare Airport and more than 275 at Midway.

Then comes the brutal cold: Once the snow wraps up Saturday, a massive cold front will send temperatures plummeting into the single digits. As of 2 p.m. Friday, the NWS said wind chills could drop as low as minus-19 degrees by Saturday night.

Asylum-seekers congregate at Chicago Transit Authority warming buses in a designated landing zone for new migrant arrivals on Monday. Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

City delays 60-day shelter limits : Citing weather conditions, Mayor Brandon Johnson’s administration is pausing his policy to force migrants to leave city shelters after they have stayed for 60 days. Many asylum-seekers are sheltering in buses at the city’s “landing zone.”



: Citing weather conditions, Mayor Brandon Johnson’s administration is pausing his policy to force migrants to leave city shelters after they have stayed for 60 days. Many asylum-seekers are sheltering in buses at the city’s “landing zone.” Pritzker asks Texas for mercy : Gov. J.B. Pritzker on Friday sent Texas Gov. Greg Abbott a sweeping letter about the ongoing migrant crisis, urging him to stop drop-offs during a dangerous winter storm. “Suspend your transports and do not send more people to our state,” Pritzker wrote.



: Gov. J.B. Pritzker on Friday sent Texas Gov. Greg Abbott a sweeping letter about the ongoing migrant crisis, urging him to stop drop-offs during a dangerous winter storm. “Suspend your transports and do not send more people to our state,” Pritzker wrote. Ex-cop settles discrimination suit over faith : A former North Chicago police officer has settled a lawsuit for $475,000 in a case against the department for religious and national origin discrimination. He sued in March 2017, a month after he was fired from the department.



: A former North Chicago police officer has settled a lawsuit for $475,000 in a case against the department for religious and national origin discrimination. He sued in March 2017, a month after he was fired from the department. The year in scams : The most common fraud of 2023 for local consumers was online shopping scams, followed by phishing, employment opportunities and more, according to the Better Business Bureau of Chicago and Northern Illinois. Find the full list here.



: The most common fraud of 2023 for local consumers was online shopping scams, followed by phishing, employment opportunities and more, according to the Better Business Bureau of Chicago and Northern Illinois. Find the full list here. Grubhub awards microgrants : Sixty-four Chicago-area nonprofits recently were awarded a microgrant from the food delivery service. The grants were given to organizations that address food insecurity and provide meal and food services across Cook, DuPage and Lake counties.



: Sixty-four Chicago-area nonprofits recently were awarded a microgrant from the food delivery service. The grants were given to organizations that address food insecurity and provide meal and food services across Cook, DuPage and Lake counties. 3.5 stars for new ‘True Detective’ season: Wearing a badge once more, Jodie Foster impresses as a cynical police chief slowly unraveling a mystery in the Alaska darkness, writes Sun-Times critic Richard Roeper.

Some 400 boats and watercraft are on display for this year’s Chicago Boat Show at McCormick Place South. Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

Note: All events are subject to cancellation depending on the weather. Check the links we provide before you go to ensure the event is still on.

⚓ Chicago Boat Show

Through Sunday, hours vary

📍McCormick Place South, 2301 S. Martin Luther King Dr.

More than 400 watercraft have descended on the lakefront for this annual boating exhibition. Attendees can gander at the boats, enjoy activities like kayaking and bumper boats, fish at a catch-and-release pond and much more.

Admission: $13+, children 12 and younger free

🎭 Fillet of Solo Festival

Tonight through Jan. 21

📍Lifeline Theatre, 6912 N. Glenwood; South of the Border, 1416 W. Morse

Back for its 27th year, this annual storytelling and “Live Lit” features two weeks of a wide array of performers, storytelling collectives and solo artists.

Admission: $12, $60 for festival pass.

🌨️ Snowshoeing the Dan Ryan Woods

Saturday, 11 a.m.-2 p.m.

Explore this forest preserve via snowshoe! If conditions aren’t suitable for snowshoeing, join in for a hike.

📍Dan Ryan Woods Visitor Center, S. Western and W 87th St.

Admission: Free

🛍️ Handmade Market

Saturday, 12-4:30 p.m.

📍Empty Bottle, 1035 N. Western

Check out handmade jewelry, glass pendants, clothing, crafts and more at this laid-back shopping experience.

Admission: Free

🎶 MLK Tribute Concert

Monday, 7:30 p.m.

📍Auditorium Theatre, 50 E. Ida B. Wells

This concert honoring Marin Luther King Jr.’s legacy will see the Chicago Sinfonietta perform compositions by Scott Joplin, Xavier Dubois Foley and more.

Admission: $25+

Mars Chocolate scientist Matthew Kradenpoth at the Mars Wrigley global headquarters on Goose Island. Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

Reporting by Mitch Dudek

There’s a guy in Chicago who’s the master of M&M’s — like, all of them.

He’s one of seven people in the world who knows the secret of how the little white lowercase “m” is printed on the candy.

His name is Matthew Kradenpoth, and he’s in charge of tinkering with new flavors, troubleshooting at manufacturing plants around the world and making sure that every time you open a pack of M&M’s, it’s exactly as you remembered.

Kradenpoth, whose title is senior principal scientist of product development, listens to podcasts or reads his book on liquid rocket propellant on his commute from Naperville. He grew up in New Jersey, supports the New York Giants and sympathizes with the Bears, and knows all of the places that appear in the opening credits of “The Sopranos.”

He’s pretty low-key about his job. No personalized license plates or anything like that.

“I actually talk very little about what I do. I’m not big on going on about myself,” he said in an interview next to a wall of M&M’s dispensers in the cafeteria of the Mars Wrigley global headquarters on Goose Island. “I don’t know why because I have, like, the greatest job.”

What’s something you can always expect from winter in Chicago?

