Afternoon Edition: Apartment ‘junk’ fees sock it to renters

It’s another day of arctic weather here, with a low of minus 1 and wind chill values as low as minus 21 forecast Tuesday night.

A wind chill advisory is in effect until Wednesday morning, when the temperature should warm up to the teens. A chance of snow is expected to persist throughout the week.

Whether this is your first Chicago winter or you’re an old pro, it’s important to stay safe out there. That includes bundling up, traveling with caution on icy sidewalks and knowing where the nearest warming station is.

It’s also worth brushing up on the city’s heat ordinance and what you as a tenant can do if you don’t have enough heat in your unit.

In today’s newsletter, we’re staying on the topic of renting, focusing on an element that has become increasingly common with the tenant experience in Chicago — paying extra rental fees.

TODAY’S TOP STORY

Reporting by Elvia Malagón and Stephanie Zimmermann

Fees on fees: Application fees. Credit-check fees. Move-in fees. Move-out fees. Even fees to use a maintenance hotline. These days, such fees are pushing the true cost of renting an apartment in Chicago far above the listed price for rent.

‘Junk fees’ are common: The added charges are at an all-time high, advocates for renters say. They say these “junk” fees can add hundreds to a renter’s monthly bill and make it hard for people to comparison shop and budget.

Rent increasing: This is happening as apartment rents in Chicago have reached a median monthly rental price this month of $1,950, up from $1,825 one year ago, according to Zillow.

National trend: Across the country, these types of rental fees are coming under increasing scrutiny. In July, the Biden administration announced a crackdown on rental fees, part of a broader campaign against add-on fees, such as service charges, resort fees and overdraft fees. Such surprise fees cost Americans “tens of billions of dollars per year,” according to the Federal Trade Commission.

Fueling the rise: The rise of corporate landlords is fueling some of the rise in apartment fees, says Marie Claire Tran-Leung, senior attorney for the National Housing Law Project. An in a tight rental market, smaller landlords are mimicking the big players, advocates for renters say.

Frankie Franklin-Foxx, an advocate for women with HIV and part of the first support group for them in Chicago, died last month at age 68. Provided

Remembering Frankie Franklin-Foxx : Ms. Franklin-Foxx was one of the first women in the first support group created in Chicago in 1988 for women living with HIV and AIDS. She died Dec. 13 from a heart attack at age 68.



: Ms. Franklin-Foxx was one of the first women in the first support group created in Chicago in 1988 for women living with HIV and AIDS. She died Dec. 13 from a heart attack at age 68. New inspector general report : In her final report for 2023, Chicago Inspector General Deborah Witzburg shares details of cases involving a clerk’s office worker who allegedly pocketed cash payments and a contractor suspected of taking more than $200,000 in debt-collection fees on paid-up accounts.



: In her final report for 2023, Chicago Inspector General Deborah Witzburg shares details of cases involving a clerk’s office worker who allegedly pocketed cash payments and a contractor suspected of taking more than $200,000 in debt-collection fees on paid-up accounts. Ward boss gigs lose luster : Being a Democratic ward committeeperson in Chicago used to be a big deal. But policy changes that put an end to the city’s old spoils system have increasingly decreased the appeal of posts once highly coveted in the party. Fran Spielman explains why many alderpersons aren’t prioritizing their wards’ committeeperson gigs.



: Being a Democratic ward committeeperson in Chicago used to be a big deal. But policy changes that put an end to the city’s old spoils system have increasingly decreased the appeal of posts once highly coveted in the party. Fran Spielman explains why many alderpersons aren’t prioritizing their wards’ committeeperson gigs. National Museum of Mexican Art’s new president : José Ochoa, the founding executive director of the Chicago High School for the Arts, will become president and CEO of the National Museum of Mexican Art in Pilsen on Tuesday.



: José Ochoa, the founding executive director of the Chicago High School for the Arts, will become president and CEO of the National Museum of Mexican Art in Pilsen on Tuesday. 3 stars for ‘Death and Other Details’: Mandy Patinkin, playing a faded gumshoe, has great chemistry with protege Violetta Beane in this stylish crime series full of attention-getting gimmicks, writes Sun-Times critic Richard Roeper.

MEET YOUR NEIGHBOR 👋

Chicago tattoo artist Cheyenne Enderson and some examples of her work. Provided

Reporting by Katie Anthony

Tattoo artists see bodies as canvases, but Cheyenne Enderson’s work looks like it should be on cloth.

The 23-year-old Chicago tattoo artist has found a niche creating tattoos that look like they were embroidered with a needle and thread onto the skin even though they’re done with the same ink and needle any traditional tattoo requires.

She started drawing in high school and has long been interested in realism, taking something that exists in real life and making it into art. She says she started tattooing friends in high school with a kit she got on eBay and decided to pursue tattooing instead of going to nursing school.

Now, she’s a tattoo artist at Lucky Kat Tat, 677 N. Milwaukee Ave.

When a client asked whether a realistic patch might be in her skill set in 2021, she took that as a challenge. Enderson says there’s “a big difference from now to then.”

From florals to cartoon characters, her pieces can take hours to complete.

“It’s this sequence of trying to figure out the contrast between each thread,” Enderson says.

William Claiborne, a member of Envision Unlimited, a service provider for people with developmental disabilities, works with volunteers on Martin Luther King Jr. Day to give an interior makeover to Envision’s West Town center. Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Reporting by David Struett

Subzero temperatures prompted the cancellation of several Martin Luther King Jr. Day projects Monday, but that didn’t stop volunteers from crowding Envision Unlimited’s hallways for a floor-to-ceiling paint job.

“You just take it step by step, and it’s easy,” said William Claiborne, a member of Envision, a service provider for more than 4,500 people with developmental disabilities in Illinois.

Claiborne is in charge of custodial duties at Envision’s West Town center, where Monday’s paint job took place. But he’s also a resident artist who’s in the middle of crafting a delicate blue-and-gold rug that he plans to sell.

Volunteers from architecture firm Solomon Cordwell Buenz paired up with Envision members and walked them through the process of preparing the surface, applying masking tape and painting.

Envision’s philosophy is to help its members live as they see fit, said Jake Jones, a program coordinator.

“If we have a bunch of volunteers who want to help paint, it’s great. We bring the same amount of members to do the same thing, because we’re [in this] together,” he said.

What’s one place in Chicago that should be featured in the next season of “The Bear”?

