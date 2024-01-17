Afternoon Edition: 6 reputed gang members convicted in killing of FBG Duck

Good afternoon, Chicago. ✶

A federal jury today found six men guilty in the Gold Coast killing of rapper FBG Duck, a local artist whose real name was Carlton Weekly.

Duck’s mother and other family members cried and hugged each other as the verdicts were announced this afternoon, closing out a trial that had been marred by delays and had stretched more than three months, my colleague Tom Schuba reports.

— Matt Moore, newsletter reporter (@MattKenMoore)

Reporting by Tom Schuba

Jury reaches verdict: After just two full days of deliberations, a federal jury on Wednesday convicted six reputed gang members of the brazen killing of rapper FBG Duck in the Gold Coast.

On trial: The defendants were Charles “C Murda” Liggins, Kenneth “Kenny Mac” Roberson, Tacarlos “Los” Offerd, Christopher “C Thang” Thomas, Ralph “Teezy” Turpin and Marcus “Muwop” Smart.

Key context: Duck, whose real name is Carlton Weekly, was gunned down in an allegedly gang-related shooting outside a luxury clothing store in the first block of East Oak Street on Aug. 4, 2020. His girlfriend and another shopper were also wounded in the attack.

Conflict stoked by music: The feds have tied the shooting to a brutal gang war between Duck’s Tookaville faction of the Gangster Disciples and the O Block set of the Black Disciples. The yearslong conflict was stoked by drill rap diss tracks between Duck and King Von, whose real name is Dayvon Bennett, an O Block leader who allegedly placed a bounty on Duck before being shot to death months later.

Heather Mack waits inside a holding cell at a court in Bali on Jan. 21, 2015. Sonny Tumbelaka/AFP via Getty

Heather Mack sentenced : Heather Mack was sentenced to 26 years in federal prison Wednesday for the murder of her mother during a trip to Bali nearly 10 years ago. Before she was sentenced, Mack took the stand and said that she was “responsible for my decisions.”

: Heather Mack was sentenced to 26 years in federal prison Wednesday for the murder of her mother during a trip to Bali nearly 10 years ago. Before she was sentenced, Mack took the stand and said that she was “responsible for my decisions.” Smokestack demolition settlement : Hilco Redevelopment has agreed to pay $12.25 million to settle a class-action lawsuit filed over the botched demolition of a smokestack that covered parts of Little Village in dust.

: Hilco Redevelopment has agreed to pay $12.25 million to settle a class-action lawsuit filed over the botched demolition of a smokestack that covered parts of Little Village in dust. Mayor returns contributions : Mayor Brandon Johnson’s campaign fund has returned dozens of contributions totaling more than $50,000, including money given by city contractors after his 2023 election — in violation of city ethics rules.

: Mayor Brandon Johnson’s campaign fund has returned dozens of contributions totaling more than $50,000, including money given by city contractors after his 2023 election — in violation of city ethics rules. Chicagoans weather the cold snap : As temperatures continue to hover around zero in the Chicago area, residents have been struggling to keep their homes warm and their cars operating. Business owners are reporting a spike in space heater sales, furnace repairs and replacements and in issues with car batteries.

: As temperatures continue to hover around zero in the Chicago area, residents have been struggling to keep their homes warm and their cars operating. Business owners are reporting a spike in space heater sales, furnace repairs and replacements and in issues with car batteries. Tony Stubblefield’s hot seat : The 53-year-old DePaul coach is holding on to hope amid an abysmal run — and he thinks he’ll keep his job beyond this season, he tells sports columnist Steve Greenberg.

: The 53-year-old DePaul coach is holding on to hope amid an abysmal run — and he thinks he’ll keep his job beyond this season, he tells sports columnist Steve Greenberg. Blackhawks game postponed: Thanks to heavy snowfall forecast for Buffalo, the Hawks-Sabres game will be played Thursday night instead.

Fuerza Bruta (clockwise, from top left), Mila La Morena, Denali Foxx and Asha Imuno. Rafael Fernanz; Luna Fel; Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times file; Manny Singh

Reporting by Selena Fragassi

In the dead of winter, when few national acts are touring through Chicago’s music venues, there can be a lot of silent nights. But for one week every January, the Tomorrow Never Knows festival changes all of that, plugging in a well-curated series of concerts and entertainment that focus on providing an opportunity for fans to discover new talent.

Borrowing its name from the 1966 Beatles tune, Tomorrow Never Knows, the fest has been running strong since 2005. Acts are booked at a number of North Side venues (this year including Schubas, Lincoln Hall, Sleeping Village and Gman Tavern) and represent a multitude of genres — presenting a kind of mini-South by Southwest model in the Midwest.

Here are four acts to check out this year:

Fuerza Bruta

Friday, 8:30 p.m.

This year, all eyes are on local hardcore/Oi! act Fuerza Bruta, who will be making their five-piece band debut at Tomorrow Never Knows. Their songs passionately rally for immigrants and the working class through a critical lens.

📍Gman Tavern, 3740 N. Clark

Tickets: $12+

Mila La Morena

Tonight, 9 p.m.

Another standout talent from Chicago, Mila La Morena merges Latin music styles with R&B, alternative and synth pop with lyrics embracing love, life and queerness.

📍Sleeping Village, 3734 W. Belmont

Tickets: $14+

Asha Imuno

Saturday, 8 p.m.

The California-based artist brings his blend of new-age soul, R&B, funk and hip-hop to Chicago — a modern sound that also harks back to classic influences.

📍Sleeping Village, 3734 W. Belmont

Tickets: $15

Denali and Tenderoni

Sunday, 8 p.m.

The final day of Tomorrow Never Knows goes out with a bang, featuring a double-header of drag queen Denali Foxx and king Tenderoni. Both hailing from Chicago, Denali is a “RuPaul’s Drag Race” veteran, and Tenderoni is notable for groundbreaking Lollapalooza appearances.

📍Lincoln Hall, 2424 N. Lincoln

Tickets: $20

Surfers on Lake Michigan say that in the winter, the water is more dense, mimicking some of the buoyancy that saltwater affords. Will Kleihege/WBEZ

Reporting by Zachary Nauth | WBEZ

Lake Michigan was the consistency of a Slurpee. But that didn’t stop Pat Noyes from trying.

On a below-zero day one winter not long past, with a stiff wind churning up 5-foot waves, Noyes headed to Greenwood Beach in Evanston.

Clad in a thick, black wetsuit, he clambered over the treacherous shelf ice that covered the beach like an Ice Age glacier. He slid into the water and paddled out, duck-diving under waves that broke and crashed over him.

Just yards from shore, his 10-foot surfboard leash got hung up on a piece of ice, and he couldn’t get it loose. He sat on his board, bobbing in the churning waters as a friend watched helplessly from shore.

Many times, Noyes has sought and found the exhilaration and menacing beauty of winter waves on Lake Michigan.

On the Great Lakes, after all, a surfer has to pick his spots. Good waves don’t come along every day.

Driving through blizzards, gusting winds, super-chilled water — these are the things that warm the heart of a “laker.” For winter surfers on the Great Lakes, bad is almost always good. The worse the weather, the better the surfing.

“I don’t think of it as treacherous,” Noyes says. “I think of it as an adventure.”

Think about the last time you made a new friend. How did you meet them?

