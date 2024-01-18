Afternoon Edition: Caught in the middle of the school choice debate

Good afternoon, Chicago. ✶

According to reporting from my colleague Sarah Karp over at WBEZ, Black students in Chicago bypass neighborhood schools for other options more than any other group.

But Mayor Brandon Johnson’s Board of Education is looking to move away from school choice, focusing instead on neighborhood schools.

Below, we’ve got more on both sides of the debate and how Black parents are caught in the middle.

Reporting by Sarah Karp | WBEZ

An intensifying debate: Black parents are in the middle of an intensifying debate about school choice, the system that allows Chicago parents to send their children to charters, magnets and selective-enrollment schools, rather than be tethered to the school in their attendance boundary.

Leaders want to end school choice: The Chicago Board of Education wants to undo the school choice system. Leaders said it is built on a foundation of structural racism and makes inequality worse

A complicated scenario: Changing a system that some parents see as creating the only viable options for their children will be difficult and complicated. This is especially true in the Black community. Chicago Public Schools data shows that a third of Black students go to charter, selective-enrollment or magnet schools — more than any other racial or ethnic group in the district. School choice has provided a way for Black families living in low-income communities to escape the neighborhood schools that have historically suffered from disinvestment.

A familiar experience: Some city leaders and school board members, including Mayor Brandon Johnson, know this conundrum well. They are among the many parents and guardians who trek across the city to take their children to selective-enrollment or magnet schools. This issue is not only about how money is allocated, they say, but also about how parents and students are treated and feel about their schools.

New Chicago Cubs pitcher Shōta Imanaga shakes hands with fans as he is introduced at a team convention Friday in Chicago. Nam Y. Huh/AP Photo

Meet pitcher Shōta Imanaga : For the Cubs, signing Imanaga was the first step toward a productive offseason. For Imanaga, the first step will be adjusting to a new league and new country, a process any player coming to Major League Baseball from Japan’s Nippon Professional Baseball must go through.



: For the Cubs, signing Imanaga was the first step toward a productive offseason. For Imanaga, the first step will be adjusting to a new league and new country, a process any player coming to Major League Baseball from Japan’s Nippon Professional Baseball must go through. Animals saved from PAWS Tinley Park fire : Nearly 100 pets were evacuated from a Tinley Park animal shelter after a fire broke out Wednesday night, officials said.



: Nearly 100 pets were evacuated from a Tinley Park animal shelter after a fire broke out Wednesday night, officials said. Casino hotel hits stumbling block : Bally’s will have to work with city officials on a revised design for its permanent Chicago casino after the company found out its initial plans for a 35-story hotel tower could damage city water pipes on the River West site.



: Bally’s will have to work with city officials on a revised design for its permanent Chicago casino after the company found out its initial plans for a 35-story hotel tower could damage city water pipes on the River West site. Car insurance rates spike : The cost of car insurance for roughly 5 million Illinois drivers rose by more than $1.25 billion last year, according to a consumer group report on the state’s 10 largest auto insurers. State Farm and Allstate, which together make up about 40% of the market, raised rates by the largest amounts, at $364 million and $210 million, respectively.



: The cost of car insurance for roughly 5 million Illinois drivers rose by more than $1.25 billion last year, according to a consumer group report on the state’s 10 largest auto insurers. State Farm and Allstate, which together make up about 40% of the market, raised rates by the largest amounts, at $364 million and $210 million, respectively. Calls for more bilingual teachers : Chicago Public Schools needs more bilingual teachers and better wraparound services for migrant students and their families, participants of a roundtable said Wednesday.



: Chicago Public Schools needs more bilingual teachers and better wraparound services for migrant students and their families, participants of a roundtable said Wednesday. More Metra changes : Metra this week made permanent a pandemic-era policy of allowing bicycles on all trains, even during rush periods, and implemented a passenger code of conduct that can be enforced with suspensions.



: Metra this week made permanent a pandemic-era policy of allowing bicycles on all trains, even during rush periods, and implemented a passenger code of conduct that can be enforced with suspensions. New Washington Heights field house: Construction of a new field house at Jackie Robinson Park in Washington Heights is expected to begin this year, city officials say. It will replace a CPS annex building that has been vacant since the 2010s.

Spanish artist Lula Goce painted this mural in August on a commercial building at Ashland Avenue and Hubbard Street. Robert Herguth/Sun-Times

Reporting by Sun-Times staff

The little hoofed creature playing an instrument in a sprawling new mural on the Near West Side is a faun — a mythological part-man and part-goat.

He’ll get your attention in the mural that Spanish artist Lula Goce painted in August on a commercial building at Ashland Avenue and Hubbard Street. But what Goce really wants people to pay attention to is the woman upon whose fingertips he’s perched.

“She stood as the mother of this colorful tapestry, exuding an aura of divine empowerment,” Goce says. “The woman’s regal presence commanded attention, surrounded by swirling vines, dancing trees and flowing rivers that depicted the dynamic energy of the natural world she had brought to life.”

The piece was done for Chicago’s annual Titan Walls mural festival.

Hamid Rahmanian, creator, director and designer of “Song of the North,” demonstrates elements of his show that combines shadow puppetry and projected animation. Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

Reporting by Stefano Esposito

For the last 16 years, “Shahnameh,” a 1,000-year-old, 55,000-verse epic poem, has “engulfed” the life of artist artist Hamid Rahmanian. Rahmanian says that the ancient text, written in Persian, has become a way to fight the stark stereotypes of Iran so often seen in the West.

“Iran is like a symphony — a grand, opulent symphony,” explained Rahmanian, a 55-year-old Iranian based in Brooklyn. “But you only hear a few notes from that symphony in the West.”

He’s in Chicago this week, performing his “Song of the North” show, a love story taken from “Shahnameh” — which is part myth, part history — that audiences can see Friday and Saturday at the Studebaker Theater at the Fine Arts Building.

Rahmanian’s show will feature hundreds of shadow puppets and masks. The performance is part of the Chicago International Puppet Theater Festival, running from now through Jan. 28 at 26 venues across the city.

“If someone has not stepped into a performance of contemporary puppetry in the past 10 or 20 years, they would be shocked and astounded at what they see at any of these shows at our festival,” says Blair Thomas, the festival’s founder and artistic director.

