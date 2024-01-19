Afternoon Edition: Taking up trapeze after brain cancer surgery

Good afternoon, Chicago. ✶

In today’s newsletter, we’re sharing the story of Susan Newton, a 31-year-old financial adviser whose cancer diagnosis in 2016 and journey to recovery have led to a high-flying passion.

TODAY’S TOP STORY

Reporting by Stefano Esposito

Flying high: Susan Newton, 31, grabs some chalk and dusts her hands and wrists. She cinches a harness around her waist and climbs a ladder to a wooden platform suspended 21 feet in the air. She grips the horizontal bar in front of her, waits for her signal, and then she leaps. As she arcs through the air, Newton flips upside down, dangling by her legs from a trapeze bar. Then, she lets go, and she’s caught by another aerialist. In seconds, Newton drops safely to the netting below. “It’s freeing, freeing,” Newton says. “It’s magical.”

Defying the odds: Almost eight years ago, surgeons removed a cancerous tumor the size of a softball from Newton’s brain. Today, she is cancer-free and flying. No one could have foreseen this when her extended treatment left her needing to relearn to walk and talk. But now she’s part of Get a Grip Trapeze, a club based at the old Broadway Armory in Edgewater.

‘A second chance’: Newton says she can look at what she’s gone through — the cancer, surgery and long recovery — as some kind of sign from above. Maybe it’s that she should be doing something else with her free time. Or, she says, “It could also be God saying, ‘Here’s a second chance.’”

WHAT ELSE IS GOING ON?

Then-Chicago Police Supt. David Brown speaks at the opening of the Public Safety Training Center in Humboldt Park last year. Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

Firm tied to ex-police superintendent returns : A Texas firm with ties to former Chicago Police Supt. David Brown is back training officers at Chicago’s police academy, less than a year after being dumped by the Chicago Police Department over cost concerns.



: A Texas firm with ties to former Chicago Police Supt. David Brown is back training officers at Chicago’s police academy, less than a year after being dumped by the Chicago Police Department over cost concerns. Requests to postpone Gaza resolution : More than two dozen City Council members sent a letter to 33rd Ward Ald. Rossana Rodriguez-Sanchez on Thursday asking her to postpone next Wednesday’s Council vote on a resolution demanding a cease-fire between Israel and Hamas. The letter notes the vote would fall three days before International Holocaust Remembrance Day.



: More than two dozen City Council members sent a letter to 33rd Ward Ald. Rossana Rodriguez-Sanchez on Thursday asking her to postpone next Wednesday’s Council vote on a resolution demanding a cease-fire between Israel and Hamas. The letter notes the vote would fall three days before International Holocaust Remembrance Day. A ban on outside income? Even after the racketeering and extortion conviction of former 14th Ward Ald. Ed Burke, some on City Council don’t want to ban outside income. On Thursday, an ethics committee took testimony, but no vote, on a proposal to rein in aldermanic side jobs.



Even after the racketeering and extortion conviction of former 14th Ward Ald. Ed Burke, some on City Council don’t want to ban outside income. On Thursday, an ethics committee took testimony, but no vote, on a proposal to rein in aldermanic side jobs. Cold snap continues : The cold snap that’s been gripping Chicago for most of the week is expected to linger through the weekend, but temperatures as high as the 40s could hit by Wednesday.



: The cold snap that’s been gripping Chicago for most of the week is expected to linger through the weekend, but temperatures as high as the 40s could hit by Wednesday. U. of I. freezes in-state tuition : The university’s tuition rates will remain unchanged for the seventh time in the last 10 years after a board of trustees vote Thursday, the school said.



: The university’s tuition rates will remain unchanged for the seventh time in the last 10 years after a board of trustees vote Thursday, the school said. Mick Jenkins comes home : The Chicago-raised, now Los Angeles-based hip-hop artist returns “to the city that birthed my career” tonight, with a tour kickoff show at House of Blues. “That makes the most sense to me — start if off with my people,” he told the Sun-Times.



: The Chicago-raised, now Los Angeles-based hip-hop artist returns “to the city that birthed my career” tonight, with a tour kickoff show at House of Blues. “That makes the most sense to me — start if off with my people,” he told the Sun-Times. 12 movies to see in 2024: From ”Love Lies Bleeding” to ”Drive-Away Dolls,” ”Lisa Frankenstein” and “Joker: Folie a Deu,” Sun-Times critic Richard Roeper shares his picks for the movies to catch this year.

WEEKEND PLANS 🎉

Carlos Cortéz, then 79, is pictured in 2002. The late groundbreaking artist is being honored in ‘Carlos Cortéz 100 AÑOS,’ an exhibition at the National Museum of Mexican Art. Bob Black/Sun-Times file

🎸 Tomorrow Never Knows Music Festival

Through Sunday

📍Lincoln Hall, Schubas, Gman Tavern, Sleeping Village

A mini, Midwest take on the SXSW model, this festival provides a chance to catch acts from a wide range of genres at multiple venues in the city — including a solid representation of local acts. Find the full lineup here.

Admission: Prices vary by performance

🎭 The Chicago International Puppet Theater Festival

Through Jan. 28

📍Full list of venues and scheduled performances here

The largest event of its kind in North America returns to Chciago with performances, special events and exhibits at venues around the city. The roster is loaded with national and international performers and intriguing productions including Wakka Wakka’s “The Immortal Jellyfish Girl,” Tarish Pipkins’ “The Hip Hopera of SP1N0K10” and more.

Admission: Prices vary by performance

🍽️ Chicago Restaurant Week

Through Feb. 5

📍Full list of participating restaurants here

Back for its 17th iteration, this 17-day promotion sees hundreds of restaurants offer special prix-fixe menus that give you a chance to try somewhere new in the city’s thriving dining scene.

Admission: Prices vary by dish

🎨 ’Carlos Cortéz 100 AÑOS’

Through Feb. 18

📍National Museum of Mexican Art, 1852 W. 18th St.

Explore this centennial exhibition celebrating the legacy of one of Chicago’s most poignant artists of the 20th century.

Admission: Free

BRIGHT ONE ✨

A group of teenage boys skate and practice their hockey skills on North Pond near the Peggy Notebaert Nature Museum. Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

Reporting by Mohammad Samra

Winter boots serve as goal posts. No referees call penalties. No goalies guard the small nets. The teams don’t have names. Sometimes they don’t even keep score.

But make no mistake. The impromptu pickup hockey games at North Pond in the Lincoln Park neighborhood represent Chicago hockey at its finest — in a setting more common in states north of Illinois than in the heart of the city.

“No matter who you are, strangers just kind of come together and pull together a game,” Stephen Nowelski, 25, said. “People are lending each other pucks and setting up nets and helping shovel the ice.”

Some say it’s hockey’s equivalent of playing baseball on a “field of dreams” type of diamond cut out of a cornfield. Many local players covet playing pond hockey so much that they are traveling this month to northern Wisconsin for a chance to play on frozen lakes or even in tournaments featuring just three skaters per team.

Many of the players live in nearby Lake View and have been coming out to North Pond over the last few winters. Madeline Carroll, 28, who lives in Lincoln Park, said she started playing there three years ago. These days she tries to go out on the pond as often as she can, so long as the ice stays frozen. She said she usually waits for four to five consecutive days of below-freezing temperatures before putting on her skates.

“The nice thing about it is that it makes you enjoy the cold temperature, and you look forward to below-freezing temperatures rather than dread it,” she said.

YOUR DAILY QUESTION ☕️

