Afternoon Edition: Board of Ed wants cops out of CPS schools

For many, the start of a new year can feel like the turning of a page — an opportunity for new beginnings.

That’s certainly the case for Jaime and Monsserrat Garcia, who are part of the small group of parents that welcomed the first Chicago-area babies of 2024.

Matt Moore, newsletter reporter

TODAY’S TOP STORY

Reporting by Sarah Karp | WBEZ

Officers out of CPS?Chicago Public Schools officials have told principals in recent weeks to prepare for the possibility that the city’s Board of Education will order the removal of police officers still stationed in school buildings by next fall.

Principal confirms: Taft High School Principal Mark Grishaber told WBEZ he attended a virtual meeting in December that included CPS board members and other principals. At the meeting, CPS officials indicated board members had made up their minds to remove the officers, though Grishaber said he hopes that they can be persuaded to reconsider.

It would override local votes: For the last few years, each CPS high school has had a local school council tasked with the power to vote on whether to keep police officers, known as school resource officers. Since the summers of 2020 and 2021, when 24 CPS schools voted to remove their officers, only one other LSC in the city has voted to remove police from its school.

Many schools still have cops: For decades, CPS provided each high school with two officers, a practice that critics say leads to the criminalization of student misconduct and contributes to the school-to-prison pipeline. As of January, 16 of CPS’ 91 traditional high schools still use two police officers, while another 23 have one officer.

Warren celebrates its first-place win over Lincoln Park in the 62nd Annual Proviso West Holiday Tournament Championship game. Kirsten Stickney/For the Sun-Times

Holiday tournament rewind : Now that the busiest week of the high school basketball has come and gone, Sun-Times sports contributor Joe Henricksen shares his recap of the boys basketball matchups.



: Now that the busiest week of the high school basketball has come and gone, Sun-Times sports contributor Joe Henricksen shares his recap of the boys basketball matchups. Remembering John Hogan : The former WGN reporter covered everything from the trial of mass murderer Richard Speck to the death of former Mayor Richard J. Daley. Mr. Hogan died Dec. 10 at age 82.



: The former WGN reporter covered everything from the trial of mass murderer Richard Speck to the death of former Mayor Richard J. Daley. Mr. Hogan died Dec. 10 at age 82. Decaying Pillsbury mill gets new life : A nonprofit called Moving Pillsbury Forward is touting a five-year, $10 million plan to raze the century-old former Pillsbury Mills plant in Springfield and renew the 18-acre site, the Associated Press reports.



: A nonprofit called Moving Pillsbury Forward is touting a five-year, $10 million plan to raze the century-old former Pillsbury Mills plant in Springfield and renew the 18-acre site, the Associated Press reports. Who was Edward Hopper? Hopper’s “Nighthawks,” the iconic 1942 painting of a corner diner in the collection of the Art Institute of Chicago, is the artist’s most famous work. A new documentary spotlights the man behind the paintbrush.

EXPLORING THE CITY 🌱

Scenes from this season’s winter flower shows at Lincoln Park and Garfield Park conservatories. Alex Wroblewski/For the Sun-Times

Reporting by Erica Thompson

Visiting the Lincoln Park Conservatory’s “Wintergreen Flower Show” is like taking a journey through multiple color schemes, according to Matt Barrett, deputy director of conservatories for the Chicago Park District.

First, patrons leave the drab gray and brown of the outdoors. Next, they travel through the lush, verdant foliage of the Palm House. Then, everything changes when they push open the double doors of the Show House.

“You’re just hit with all this color,” Barrett said. “It’s pretty great.”

Visitors can get a double dose of free, festive flower shows, as the Garfield Park Conservatory, 300 N. Central Park Ave., is also hosting its “Winter Flower Show: Celebrating Silver.” Both conservatory events enter their final run starting Wednesday through Sunday.

The massive floral displays attract tens of thousands of visitors each year, and require a considerable amount of creativity, attention to detail, preparation and labor behind the scenes.

“I love seeing people enjoy it, especially the kids,” says Mary Eysenbach, director of conservatories at the park district, of the flower shows.

BRIGHT ONE ✨

Elise Grace Garcia was born on New Year’s Day at 12:39 a.m. Parents Jaime and Monsserrat Garcia had expected her on Christmas Eve. Courtesy of Rush University Medical Center

Reporting by Mariah Rush

For some, New Year’s Eve plans are etched in stone well before the date. But sometimes things don’t go as planned, as they did not for one Chicago-area couple.

A 6-pound, 6-ounce party crasher interrupted the Garcia family’s New Year’s Eve church service. Elise Grace Garcia was born at 12:39 a.m. Monday. She spent her holiday swaddled with her parents, Jaime and Monsserrat Garcia.

The Garcias’ baby girl was always meant to be a holiday baby — she was due on Christmas Eve. But Elise didn’t come. The expectant parents decided to go ahead and make New Year’s Eve plans. They bought food for a holiday dinner and planned their evening. On Sunday morning, the couple decided to go to church at 11 a.m.

During Mass, contractions began, and Jaime and Monsserrat Garcia headed to Rush University Medical Center.

All went well, and Elise was born. She’s the first baby for the couple.

“This is truly an amazing blessing,” Jaime Garcia said. “A new life on the new year.”

