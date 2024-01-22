Afternoon Edition: Stuck in Gaza, brothers plead for U.S. government’s help

Good afternoon, Chicago. ✶

The brothers grew up in west suburban Lombard for a few years surrounded by their parents, grandparents and extended family. Today, they’re among 28 family members taking shelter in a small home in the heavily bombarded Khan Younis in Gaza, my colleagues Nader Issa and Kade Heather report.

The Elaghas say their pleas to the U.S. government to help secure their evacuation have fallen on deaf ears.

TODAY’S TOP STORY

Reporting by Nader Issa and Kade Heather

Fearing for family: Yasmeen Elagha, a 27-year-old Northwestern University law student from Oakbrook Terrace, has spent weeks trying to evacuate her cousins Borak and Hashem Elagha, their three younger siblings, their parents and their uncle out of Gaza.

The Elagha brothers: Borak Elagha, 18, and 20-year-old Hashem are Palestinian Americans born in west suburban Lombard. They say their pleas to the U.S. government to secure their evacuation from the besieged enclave through the Rafah Crossing at the Egyptian border have fallen on deaf ears. “We thought there would be care from the government,” Borak Elagha told a Sun-Times reporter.

Filing lawsuit: Yasmeen Elagha joined a lawsuit in December against U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, claiming denial of equal protection for American citizens in Gaza compared to those in Israel, thousands of whom were quickly evacuated by the U.S. government.

Key quote: “Israeli Americans were brought here on U.S. charter planes and cruise ships in the first few weeks since Oct. 7, and Palestinian Americans have been fully left for dead,” Yasmeen Elagha said.

READ MORE

WHAT ELSE IS GOING ON?

“Big Hill,” seen on the right side of this photo, is where eight new bike trails are going up, said Paul Fitzgerald, executive director of Friends of Big Marsh. Friends of Big Marsh

Big Marsh Park’s new bike trails : A South Side nonprofit is raising money to build eight mountain bike trails in Big Marsh Park so Chicagoans can learn how to tackle mountain biking without leaving the city.



: A South Side nonprofit is raising money to build eight mountain bike trails in Big Marsh Park so Chicagoans can learn how to tackle mountain biking without leaving the city. Cease-fire resolution postponed : In the “interest of collaboration,” 33rd Ward Ald. Rossana Rodriguez Sanchez, an ally of Mayor Brandon Johnson, has agreed to the request of more than two dozen colleagues to postpone Wednesday’s City Council vote on a resolution demanding a cease-fire in the war between Israel and Hamas.



: In the “interest of collaboration,” 33rd Ward Ald. Rossana Rodriguez Sanchez, an ally of Mayor Brandon Johnson, has agreed to the request of more than two dozen colleagues to postpone Wednesday’s City Council vote on a resolution demanding a cease-fire in the war between Israel and Hamas. NorthShore health system settlement : NorthShore University Health System will pay $55 million to settle a federal consumer class-action lawsuit, ending a 16-year legal battle over its 2000 merger with Highland Park Hospital, according to court documents filed last week.



: NorthShore University Health System will pay $55 million to settle a federal consumer class-action lawsuit, ending a 16-year legal battle over its 2000 merger with Highland Park Hospital, according to court documents filed last week. Sox stadium plans : Chicago developer Related Midwest envisions a 62-acre tract for a potential South Loop White Sox stadium that would include 5,000 residential units, 1,000 of them affordable, an office building, a hotel and dozens of restaurants and bars along a reinvigorated south riverfront, sources say.



: Chicago developer Related Midwest envisions a 62-acre tract for a potential South Loop White Sox stadium that would include 5,000 residential units, 1,000 of them affordable, an office building, a hotel and dozens of restaurants and bars along a reinvigorated south riverfront, sources say. Bears’ new offensive coordinator? : The Bears are moving close to a deal to make former Seahawks coach Shane Waldron their next offensive coordinator.



: The Bears are moving close to a deal to make former Seahawks coach Shane Waldron their next offensive coordinator. Goose Island sweets hub: Chicago-based candy company Mars Snacking unveiled its 44,000-square-foot Mars Global Research and Development Hub, home of innovation across brands that include Snickers, M&M and Twix — next to its corporate headquarters at Goose Island.

SUN-TIMES STAFF SUGGESTS 🍽️

Grab a bite at Gale Street Inn

The Gale Street Inn, at 4914 N. Milwaukee Ave. in Jefferson Park. Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

I spoke with Sun-Times Watchdogs reporter Tim Novak, who recommends getting a bite to eat at a classic Chicago neighborhood spot, the legendary Gale Street Inn in Jefferson Park

Why you should go: Located right across from the Jefferson Park Blue Line station, Gale Street Inn is “always a go-to location for celebrations,” Tim tells me.

What to order: Tim suggests going for the ribs — or the “outstanding” chicken tortilla soup.

Key quote: “If you’re lucky, you might run into a City Hall payroller or two who might yell out, ‘Hey it’s that Hired Truck guy.’”

📍Gale Street Inn, 4914 N. Milwaukee Ave.

BRIGHT ONE ✨

A recap of last weekend at the “rat hole” in Roscoe Village — which included residents digging out the hole after an unknown person filled it, a marriage ceremony and a proposal. Slides 1-4 by Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times, slides 5-6 provided.

Reporting by Violet Miller

About a week after going viral, the Chicago “rat hole” brought Chicagoans together once again, this time to restore it.

Reports that the neighborhood fixture in the 1900 block of West Roscoe Street had been filled, perhaps with a plaster substance, circulated on social media Friday morning, followed by stories of those working to bring the creature’s imprint back to its original glory.

Residents of the building next to the rat hole — who asked not to be identified for fear of “ratribution” — worked Friday afternoon to scrub away at what was left after some dedicated fans had scraped out most of what had filled the hole.

The legacy of the rat hole continues to grow, adding an engagement and wedding to its slew of tributes at the unofficial Roscoe Village landmark.

Minneapolis residents Molly Widstrom and Michael Obler had planned a trip to Chicago for the weekend with no firm itinerary, but that changed when they came across memes of the “rat hole” online. On Saturday afternoon, Obler popped the question to Widstrom inches away from the imprint as about three dozen bystanders applauded.

Later Saturday, another couple were joined together at the landmark.

Raj Sarathy, a Roscoe Village resident, said he and his husband-to-be wanted to get married at an “iconic Chicago monument.” When Sarathy found out about the rat hole and told his other half, the two immediately agreed it was where they needed to hold their ceremony.

“It just felt right,” Sarathy told the Sun-Times. “I didn’t really care what other people thought about it.”

READ MORE

YOUR DAILY QUESTION ☕️

What’s something that keeps you going on gloomy Chicago winter days?

