Afternoon Edition: Does Chicago have enough dollar stores?

In today's newsletter, we're looking into the City Council's effort to rein in dollar stores and the impact that could have on Chicago communities.

Plus, we've got an interview with a band who delivered one of Lollapalooza's most memorial performances, a list of off-the-mainstream bars to try this year and the community news you need to know this afternoon.

— Matt Moore, newsletter reporter (@MattKenMoore)

TODAY’S TOP STORY

Reporting by Fran Spielman

Discount disdain: A City Council committee agreed Monday on tightly regulating new and expanding dollar stores in Chicago amid complaints that some of the 150 Dollar Tree, Family Dollar, Dollar General and other dollar stores in the city are poorly maintained crime magnets and a driving force behind food deserts.

Ordinance gets committee’s OK: After a spirited debate lasting nearly two hours, the City Council’s Committee on License and Consumer Protection advanced the groundbreaking ordinance. It would prohibit new or expanding “small-box retailers” from being within a mile of an existing store “owned or managed by the same controlling person.”

The fine print: The legislation defines small-box retailers as stores 4,000 to 17,500 square feet in floor area, and which continuously offer or advertise most of their inventory at less than $5 per item. Under the law, these retailers would not include stores that have a prescription pharmacy or sell gasoline or diesel fuel. Also exempt would be stores that dedicate more than 10% of their floor space to selling “fresh meats, poultry, seafood, dairy products or fresh fruits and produce.”

A sticking point: Alderpersons were mostly in agreement with the proposal’s champion, 19th Ward Ald. Matt O’Shea, about the filthy conditions of many of Chicago’s dollar stores — but 31st Ward Ald. Felix Cardona Jr. and 36th Ward Ald. Gilbert Villegas cast the only “no” votes. It was the 1-mile radius part of the proposal that Villegas and Cardona opposed. Cardona said he views dollar stores as a “one-stop shop” for people who just need to quickly pick up something they forgot at the grocery store, and he’s reluctant to deprive his constituents of an option they crave.

READ MORE

WHAT ELSE IS GOING ON?

Police vehicles sit outside the home where four people were fatally shot in a domestic incident in southwest suburban Tinley Park Sunday. Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

Husband charged in family’s murder : Charges have been filed against Maher Kassem, 63, a suspect in the slaying of his wife and three adult daughters in a domestic-related shooting in southwest suburban Tinley Park, police said.



: Charges have been filed against Maher Kassem, 63, a suspect in the slaying of his wife and three adult daughters in a domestic-related shooting in southwest suburban Tinley Park, police said. Proposal targets federal relief fund spending : A proposed ordinance would require City Council prior approval of any spending exceeding $1 million from funds the city receives from the federal government for COVID-19 relief.



: A proposed ordinance would require City Council prior approval of any spending exceeding $1 million from funds the city receives from the federal government for COVID-19 relief. Oscars 2024 : Sun-Times critic Richard Roeper offers his take on this year’s Academy Awards nominees, a historic list for women and rookie nominees.



: Sun-Times critic Richard Roeper offers his take on this year’s Academy Awards nominees, a historic list for women and rookie nominees. Sueños lineup announced : Peso Pluma, Rauw Alejandro, Ivan Cornejo and Maluma will headline the Memorial Day music festival as it returns to Grant Park for its third iteration.



: Peso Pluma, Rauw Alejandro, Ivan Cornejo and Maluma will headline the Memorial Day music festival as it returns to Grant Park for its third iteration. Snowplow-naming contest finalists revealed : “Above the Thaw,” ”Casimir Plowaski,” ”Chance the Scraper” and “Taylor Drift” are just three of the 50 name options that Chicago residents can vote for in the city’s second annual “You Name a Snowplow” contest.



: “Above the Thaw,” ”Casimir Plowaski,” ”Chance the Scraper” and “Taylor Drift” are just three of the 50 name options that Chicago residents can vote for in the city’s second annual “You Name a Snowplow” contest. Chicago love story: Jennifer Hudson made her relationship official — or all but official — when Common stopped by her talk show during an episode that aired Monday.

EXPLORING THE CITY 🌇

Easy Does It is a low-key wine bar that also serves cocktails in Logan Square. Clayton Hauck/Easy Does It

Reporting by Cassie Walker Burke | WBEZ

Lauren Viera is the author of a compelling new pocket city guide called “500 Secrets,” which catalogs hidden Chicago gems, from bars, to bookstores, to places for a late-night bite.

Viera, who has covered the spirits and cocktail industry for local and national publications, recently shared with WBEZ some off-the-mainstream-radar spots to try in 2024.

Queen Mary

The theme is British maritime, and the vibe is a dark, romantic, long bar that feels like you’ve stumbled upon a time capsule buffered from the world outside its doors. “It’s stuck in 1940. It was shuttered for almost 50 years,” Viera says. ”It’s a time capsule, and they restored it. It’s very understated and has a nice menu, gin-focused, but you can get anything there.”

📍2125 W. Division St.

Easy Does It

Viera says this casual Logan Square spot feels “special because it’s tucked away and unpretentious and has a lot of interesting wines that appeal to a next generation of wine drinkers.” There’s also a handful of cocktails, she says.

📍 2354 N. Milwaukee Ave.

The Milk Room

There are small bars; then there are microbars, like this low-lit one hidden in the Chicago Athletic Association hotel that has just eight seats. “It’s a place where you show up, have a conversation with the bartender, and end up with the most special thing you’ve ever had,” Viera says. “If you love a certain spirit — say Campari or rye or bourbon — this is the place to get the fanciest drink of your life and love it.”

📍 12 S. Michigan Ave. inside the Chicago Athletic Association

For the full list of gems to try, head here or click the button below.

READ MORE

BRIGHT ONE ✨

Black Pumas perform during the band’s set at Lollapalooza in 2021. Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

Reporting by Selena Fragassi - For the Sun-Times

Few music performances of this era can linger on the minds of fans quite like Black Pumas at Lollapalooza 2021. The Austin, Texas-reared psychedelic soul slingers took the stage at Grant Park more than two years ago, and few can stop talking about it — or rewatching it on YouTube, where there are more than 1 million views.

It was a kind of “electric church,” performance that unified people in one of the first big events after the start of COVID-19, as a billowing crowd sang along to every word of the band’s huge hit, “Colors.”

The song was a game-changer for singer Eric Burton and guitarist-producer Adrian Quesada. Shortly after putting out their gobsmacker of a self-titled debut in 2019, they became a cultural starburst in some collective dark times, particularly with “Colors” — a song that talks of change and coming together.

“What was amazing about it to me was that it was one of the songs that everyone put their own meaning to. It’s a beautiful thing, and both [Eric and I] really appreciate that at this point,” Quesada explained in a recent interview as he darted between late-night tapings in New York as the Black Pumas continue to promote their superb sophomore release, “Chronicles of a Diamond,” released last October.

That itinerary includes a tour that will take them to the Salt Shed three nights this week, when the band will, no doubt, put on another series of Chicago moments to remember.

READ MORE

YOUR DAILY QUESTION ☕️

Should Chicago limit the number of new dollar store openings? Tell us why or why not.

To see the answers to this question, check our Morning Edition newsletter. Not subscribed to Morning Edition? Sign up here so you won't miss a thing!

