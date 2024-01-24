Afternoon Edition: A charter schools reckoning

Good afternoon, Chicago. ✶

This week, charter schools face a reckoning in Chicago, as the Chicago Board of Education prepares to make a decision that will have major implications for the city’s private and public school students.

Below, we break down what’s on the line and how we got here. 👇

Plus, we’ve got the story of a local clothing company in the spotlight after a famous daughter wore its crewneck, which Chicago chefs and restaurants are up for James Beard Awards — and more community news you should know this afternoon.

Renewal terms in question: On Thursday, the Chicago Board of Education will consider how long to renew contracts for 49 charter schools that serve about 28,300 kids, half of the city’s charter students. All 49 schools will get new deals because there’s a city ban on school closures until 2025, but most have fought for 10-year contracts, arguing they would offer stability for students. Chicago Public Schools staff, meanwhile, is recommending terms of four years or less, which would continue a recent trend of short contract renewals.

A first for Chicago: Proponents of giving parents school choices, including charters, have often clashed with advocates of traditional public schools on how to best run a large urban school system. But for the first time, those who want to focus resources on classic neighborhood schools are in charge of the school district, leaving tensions high and the future particularly uncertain for charters.

Key context: As much as anything else, declining enrollment and limited resources in the school system have curtailed Chicago’s charter school movement. In recent years, charter schools have struggled to find kids and have lost enrollment, just like district-run schools. An analysis of the budgets for the charters up for renewal shows many have more expenses than revenue.

Wear the Peace co-founders Mustafa Mabruk (left) and Murad Nofal stand next to shelves of merchandise wearing their “Freedom Melon” hoodies at the company’s Northwest Side warehouse. Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

Local clothing line gets A-list boost : Violet Affleck, daughter of actors Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck, was seen wearing a crewneck made by Northwest Side clothing and accessories line Wear the Peace. Now the company, founded by two sons of Palestinian refugees, is raking in business. Profits are being donated to humanitarian aid efforts in the Gaza Strip.

: Violet Affleck, daughter of actors Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck, was seen wearing a crewneck made by Northwest Side clothing and accessories line Wear the Peace. Now the company, founded by two sons of Palestinian refugees, is raking in business. Profits are being donated to humanitarian aid efforts in the Gaza Strip. New iPhone update : One of the key features of Apple’s iOS 17.3 software update is “stolen device protection,” which the tech giant says offers an extra layer of security for accounts linked to your device.

: One of the key features of Apple’s iOS 17.3 software update is “stolen device protection,” which the tech giant says offers an extra layer of security for accounts linked to your device. 3.5 stars for ‘Cinderella’: For this revival, Lyric Opera has brought back a fun, whimsical and heartwarming production of Rossini’s take on the classic fairy tale, writes Kyle MacMillan in a review for the Sun-Times.

Chef Joe Fontelera of Boonie’s Filipino Restaurant is among the best chef Great Lakes semifinalist nominees for this year’s James Beard Awards. Pat Nabong/Sun-Times file

Chicago’s culinary community is well-represented in this year’s James Beard Awards list of semifinalists, with 17 nominations going to area restaurants/chefs.

The coveted awards, affectionately known as the Oscars of the culinary world, recognize excellence in the hospitality industry coast to coast.

We’ve got the full list of Chicago semifinalists here — among them are seven local chefs in the ”Best chef Great Lakes” category:



Diana Dávila Boldin, Mi Tocaya Antojería

Joe Fontelera, Boonie’s Filipino Restaurant

Joe Frillman, Daisies

James Martin, Bocadillo Market

Sujan Sarkar, Indienne

Jenner Tomaska, Esme

Donald Young, Duck Sel

The list of 2024 finalists will be announced April 3, and winners will be revealed at the annual James Beard Restaurant and Chef Awards ceremony on June 10 at the Lyric Opera of Chicago.

Erin Alexander, also known as Audio Jack, is a DJ and storyteller with roots in Chicago. Ari Mejia/Vocalo Radio

Erin Alexander, who DJs under the moniker Audio Jack, says she has developed her craft by embracing the manifold stories and beats that echo through Chicago’s neighborhoods

Raised in Chicago, Alexander’s roots extended from the South Side in Hyde Park and Bronzeville, all across the city to Uptown, Logan Square, Wicker Park, Edgewater, Rogers Park and South Shore, to name a few. Though Alexander has moved away throughout her life, she says that Chicago’s rich history, cultural tapestry and familial ties hold a magnetic allure to always draw her back.

Alexander describes herself as a storyteller first and foremost, both as a DJ and a screenwriter. She says that she sees the rhythm, mood and vibe she curates during her DJ sets as an immersive journey, weaving stories through other artists’ music. Her writing has emerged as a parallel avenue for storytelling.

“I think that those things kind of go hand in hand, music and storytelling and experiences, and sharing those experiences with people,” Alexander says.

How do you feel about charter schools in Chicago?

