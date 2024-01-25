Afternoon Edition: The White Sox find their voice

Good afternoon, Chicago. ✶

TODAY’S TOP STORY

Reporting by Jeff Agrest

The voice of the Sox: The White Sox named ESPN’s John Schriffen as their new TV play-by-play voice Thursday. Schriffen replaces Jason Benetti, who joined the Tigers’ booth in November after a falling out with the Sox. He’ll team up with analyst Steve Stone in the NBC Sports Chicago booth.

Key quote: “I want to be the voice and face of the Chicago White Sox broadcast. That was very clear, and that’s something I talked about with [chairman Jerry Reinsdorf] early on. Whoever he hires, he wanted to make sure that this was going to be their main priority, and I said I am very clear on that,” Schriffen told reporters Thursday.

Not new to the game: Schriffen, 39, graduated from Dartmouth and pitched on the school’s baseball team as a freshman, then became the voice of Dartmouth athletics on radio. Schriffen’s broadcasting experience goes beyond sports. From 2012 to 2014, he was a correspondent for ABC News, reporting for the network’s platforms, including “Good Morning America” and “Nightline.” He also worked at the NBC affiliate in Washington, D.C., covering the White House and Capitol Hill.

Making history: Schriffen, who is biracial, becomes the second Black TV play-by-play announcer in MLB, joining the Mariners’ Dave Sims.

READ MORE

WHAT ELSE IS GOING ON?

Raphael Schaeffer, a Chicago drummer who died after a car crash on DuSable Lake Shore Drive Jan. 18, plays with his 2-year-old daughter, Z. Provided

Chicago drummer mourned : Raphael Schaeffer, a father and revered percussionist, was known on the Chicago music scene for his arrangements and work with Smino and Eryn Allen Kane. He died in a vehicle crash on DuSable Lake Shore Drive last week at age 31, officials said.

: Raphael Schaeffer, a father and revered percussionist, was known on the Chicago music scene for his arrangements and work with Smino and Eryn Allen Kane. He died in a vehicle crash on DuSable Lake Shore Drive last week at age 31, officials said. Man brandishes gun during movie : A loud moviegoer brandished a gun last weekend after being shushed during a Weird Al flick at the Logan Theatre. The man walked out of the showing of “UHF” in such a hurry that he left his phone behind, according to staff and police. No arrests have been made. No one was hurt.

: A loud moviegoer brandished a gun last weekend after being shushed during a Weird Al flick at the Logan Theatre. The man walked out of the showing of “UHF” in such a hurry that he left his phone behind, according to staff and police. No arrests have been made. No one was hurt. Northwestern University under investigation : The U.S. Education Department has opened an investigation into Northwestern University’s handling of alleged antisemitic incidents.

: The U.S. Education Department has opened an investigation into Northwestern University’s handling of alleged antisemitic incidents. Man admits role in property tax conspiracy : Alex Nitchoff, a Lemont businessman, pleaded guilty Wednesday to a conspiracy involving the exchange of home improvement work and sports tickets for reduced Cook County property assessments.

: Alex Nitchoff, a Lemont businessman, pleaded guilty Wednesday to a conspiracy involving the exchange of home improvement work and sports tickets for reduced Cook County property assessments. Revamping how reading is taught : The Illinois State Board of Education is adopting a new blueprint to improve students’ reading skills. The move comes amid a national movement to update school instruction to reflect the latest scientific research into how kids learn to read.

: The Illinois State Board of Education is adopting a new blueprint to improve students’ reading skills. The move comes amid a national movement to update school instruction to reflect the latest scientific research into how kids learn to read. Impending budget crisis at CPS: Illinois education officials are proposing an increase of $350 million in funding for local school districts next year, an amount that falls short of expectations and deals an initial blow to Chicago Public Schools efforts to address an impending budget crisis.

CITY COUNCIL RECAP

Mayor Brandon Johnson presides over a City Council meeting at City Hall Wednesday. Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Reporting by Fran Spielman

Wednesday’s City Council meeting saw dozens of pro-Palestinian protesters implore alderpersons to call for a cease-fire in the Israel-Hamas war, Mayor Johnson avoid a possible legislative defeat and more.

Here’s what you need to know:

Gaza cease-fire resolution: Mayor Brandon Johnson made it clear he supports a resolution demanding a cease-fire in the war between Israel and Hamas and encouraged 33rd Ward Ald. Rossana Rodriguez Sanchez to continue negotiating the specific language of that resolution with 50th Ward Ald. Debra Silverstein, the Council’s lone Jewish member.

Boos as Holocaust resolution is discussed: Tensions evoked by the war were on display again Wednesday. As Silverstein rose to talk about the resolution she sponsored commemorating the 79th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz on Saturday, she was booed by a crowd in the chamber and in a glassed-in third-floor gallery.

Arbitration vote dropped: Mayor Johnson avoided what could have been his first major legislative defeat by calling off a Council vote on an arbitrator’s ruling that would allow cops recommended for firings or suspensions of more than one year to take their cases to arbitration. The Council already rejected the ruling once, but it’s back in the body’s hands after the same arbitrator reaffirmed it. Johnson wanted the Council to reject that ruling again, but unsure of whether he had the votes Wednesday, he called off the vote.

Dollar store restrictions delayed: The Council postponed consideration of an ordinance that would have prohibited new or expanding dollar stores from locating within a mile of another dollar store.

Mayor on potential Sox campus: Mayor Johnson said he had a “very positive conversation” with White Sox Chairman Jerry Reinsdorf about a plan to build a stadium on vacant South Loop land known as The 78, and called the multibillion-dollar development the new ballpark would anchor “the way new stadiums should and could look.”

READ MORE

BRIGHT ONE ✨

At Silent Book Club at the Chicago bar Dorothy, readers settle in for a literary night. Attendees include some established groups, such as the Expand the Classroom book swap community. Bernie Julia/Expand the Classroom

Reporting by Greta Johnsen and Anna Bauman

On a recent cold Sunday night, the Ukrainian Village basement bar Dorothy is at capacity. Every seat is full. There are two lines snaking out from the bar. Cocktail shakers are shaking, and music is playing.

But folks are not here to party. While it’s packed, the people are here to read. Almost every person inside the ‘70s-themed lounge has a nose in a book, reading quietly, because it’s Silent Book Club night at Dorothy.

On the second Sunday of each month, the bar turns up the lights and turns down the music, shifting from hip hangout to hip bookish hangout, which is basically an introvert’s dream.

Unlike a traditional book club, you don’t have to read the same book. That means no deadlines, no obligations to come up with something smart to say, no need to prepare a snack to share, no need to talk to anyone at all.

“Everybody comes, and they bring their own book,” said the bar’s Silent Book Club curator, Charlie Schumann. ”It’s also a way to meet people who like to read, and specifically here at Dorothy’s, queer people who like to read and typically like to read queer books and queer literature.”

In this space, you get to be surrounded by people who love books as much as you do. And clubs like this are popping up everywhere. According to the Silent Book Club website, there are more than 500 chapters in 50 countries.

READ MORE

YOUR DAILY QUESTION ☕️

