Afternoon Edition: Longtime City Hall insider faces the music

William Mahon, a high-ranking Streets and Sanitation official under former mayors Richard M. Daley, Rahm Emanuel and Lori Lightfoot, was allowed by City Hall to serve on the board of the crooked Washington Federal Bank for Savings bank in Bridgeport.

Mahon was one of the bank’s five board members in November 2017 — when federal regulators discovered more than $100 million had been embezzled from the tiny bank, according to reporting by my colleague Tim Novak.

He faces the prospect of prison next week.

Reporting by Tim Novak

Longtime insider: William “Billy” Mahon, the youngest son of a Bridgeport cop, spent 33 years at City Hall, serving as a high-ranking aide to former Mayors Richard M. Daley, Rahm Emanuel and Lori Lightfoot and managing to stay on even in the face of repeated misconduct. On Wednesday, he’ll face the prospect of prison when he is sentenced for falsifying records at Washington Federal Bank for Savings, which federal authorities shut down after discovering massive fraud.

Avoiding consequences: Mahon was 23 when he first went to work in the Daley administration in 1989 — at a time, he admits in newly filed court documents, that he was starting a daily cocaine habit he says lasted five years. Mahon was in his early 30s when he reportedly helped rig test scores so politically connected job candidates could land city jobs or promotions. And when Mahon was 40, the city’s inspector general pushed to fire him after an investigation found that he repeatedly ran personal errands and had gone to a White Sox game while on the clock. But the Daley administration declined to follow that recommendation.

Bottom line: Now, Mahon, 57, a loyal member of the Daley family’s 11th Ward Regular Democratic Organization for nearly 40 years, no longer can look to anyone at City Hall to help keep him from facing the consequences of his actions.

Key context: Washington Federal is the crooked Bridgeport bank whose customers included Chicago city officials and employees, the Daley political organization, then-11th Ward Ald. Patrick Daley Thompson and others. Swept up in the investigation that sent Thompson to jail , Mahon has admitted falsifying bank records during the 16 years that he served, with City Hall approval, on the bank’s governing board.

Two teens were killed Friday in a shooting at Washington Street and Wabash Avenue. Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

2 teens shot and killed in Loop : Two Chicago Public Schools students were shot and killed in the Loop Friday afternoon, police said. A source said the teenagers were struck when at least one vehicle pulled up to a crowd and masked gunmen opened fire.

: Two Chicago Public Schools students were shot and killed in the Loop Friday afternoon, police said. A source said the teenagers were struck when at least one vehicle pulled up to a crowd and masked gunmen opened fire. Mayor Johnson’s performance review : After eight months in office, only 21% of registered Chicago voters approve of Brandon Johnson’s performance as mayor, according to a recent poll conducted for an education reform group that advocates for school choice. The question that provides the first known measure of Johnson’s early performance was piggybacked onto a poll of 500 registered voters.

: After eight months in office, only 21% of registered Chicago voters approve of Brandon Johnson’s performance as mayor, according to a recent poll conducted for an education reform group that advocates for school choice. The question that provides the first known measure of Johnson’s early performance was piggybacked onto a poll of 500 registered voters. Dense fog continues : Chicago-area drivers are urged to be extra careful Friday as dense fog is expected to cause low visibility and dangerous road conditions. More fog is expected Saturday — Sunday should be clearer, according to the National Weather Service.

: Chicago-area drivers are urged to be extra careful Friday as dense fog is expected to cause low visibility and dangerous road conditions. More fog is expected Saturday — Sunday should be clearer, according to the National Weather Service. CPS renews charter contracts : The Board of Education renewed contracts Thursday with 49 schools for terms between one and four years, leaving the schools’ futures uncertain.

: The Board of Education renewed contracts Thursday with 49 schools for terms between one and four years, leaving the schools’ futures uncertain. Joliet diocese announces closures : The arm of the Catholic Church for Will, DuPage and Kendall counties is closing five churches and two schools in the Joliet area, concluding a yearlong process blamed on “budgetary issues,” fewer priests and declining church attendance.

: The arm of the Catholic Church for Will, DuPage and Kendall counties is closing five churches and two schools in the Joliet area, concluding a yearlong process blamed on “budgetary issues,” fewer priests and declining church attendance. Blood shortage reported : The Red Cross, one of three main blood suppliers in the area, is facing a 20-year low of blood donations, and this month alone, the organization has been short more than 15,000 blood and platelet donations.

: The Red Cross, one of three main blood suppliers in the area, is facing a 20-year low of blood donations, and this month alone, the organization has been short more than 15,000 blood and platelet donations. SoxFest returning in 2025 : After a four-year absence, SoxFest is coming back next Jan. 24-25, the White Sox announced Friday.

Actor Justin Austin (left) portrays the real-life boxer Emile Griffith (right) in Terence Blanchard’s “Champion.” The opera is having its Chicago debut at Lyric Opera Saturday. Sun-Times combo Illustration; Lyric Opera of Chicago (left); AP file (right)

🪩 No Stress dance party

Tonight, 10 p.m.

📍 Bourbon on Division, 2050 W. Division St.

Get down at this monthly dance party hosted by local disc jockeys DJ Mochi and Jordan Martin annd featuring DJ Mo Mami. Expect to shake it to feel-good classics, lesser-known gems and remixes from across the globe.

Admission: $20+

🥊 ’Champion’

Saturday through Feb. 11

📍 Lyric Opera of Chicago, 20 N. Wacker Drive

Based on the true story of welterweight boxer Emile Griffith, composer Terence Blanchard’s opera explores the fighter’s decadeslong guilt after defeating a challenger who died after he pummeled him in the ring and his desperately conflicted feelings regarding his own sexuality.

Admission: $49+

🛍️ Hyde Park Handmade Artisan Bazaar

Sunday, 10 a.m. - 3 p.m.

📍 The Promontory, 5311 S. Lake Park Ave.

Shop products from local craft and food makers while a DJ spins some great tunes.

Admission: Free

Father and son Gabriel and Kael Lim, 6, embrace in their home in the Avondale neighborhood. The two are sensations on social media for their duets. Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

Reporting by Audrey Hettleman

When then-4-year-old Kael Gabriel Lim’s cover of “Monsters” by Katie Sky garnered over 6 million views in 10 days on TikTok, his father, Jan Gabriel Lim, knew his son was something special.

Now 6 years old, Kael and his father regularly post singing videos to their Instagram , TikTok , Facebook and YouTube accounts. The videos are father-and-son duets as well as Kael solos of popular songs. They’ve gained over 300,000 followers across the platforms.

“He’s actually a shy guy if you talk to him, but then when he sings, you won’t notice any shyness,” Gabriel said. “That’s how confident he is in singing.”

Gabriel attributed 80% of their success to his son. With his wife, Manel Carla Lim, behind the camera and Gabriel editing with skills he learned on YouTube, the production is a family affair. Gabriel said it’s something that has brought them closer together, especially him and Kael.

Gabriel, originally from the Philippines, moved to Chicago in 2013, and Manel and Kael joined him here 10 months ago. Before that, Gabriel would visit his family in the Philippines for one month every year. The family now lives in Avondale.

Gabriel picks most of the songs that he and Kael perform, but there are some that his son picks on his own.

“That’s actually our special bond together. We play and we swordfight and everything, but when he’s in the mood, this is what we do,” Gabriel said.

You can see Kael and Gabriel perform here at the Sun-Times Instagram .

