Afternoon Edition: Mothers mourn sons fatally wounded in Loop shooting

Good afternoon, Chicago. ✶
On Friday, two students — 17-year-old Monterio Williams and 16-year-old Robert Boston — were fatally wounded outside their school in the Loop by a masked gunmen.
In today’s newsletter, we have reporting from my colleague Mary Norkol, who spoke with the mothers of the two teens about that day and how they’re processing immeasurable loss.
Plus, we’ve got more community news you need to know this afternoon.
⏱️: A 7-minute read
— Matt Moore, newsletter reporter ( @MattKenMoore )
TODAY’S TOP STORY
Mothers mourn sons killed in Loop shooting outside CPS high school: ‘I’m still calling his name’
Reporting by Mary Norkol
Last moments together: Hours before 17-year-old Monterio Williams was gunned down on the street outside his high school, he sent his mom information on a trade school he was interested in attending after graduation. That was her last communication with him. “I dropped my son off at school, and that was the last time I saw him alive,” Blondean Gartley, Williams’ mom, told the Sun-Times.
Teens gunned down: Williams and 16-year-old Robert Boston were shot and killed Friday afternoon by masked gunmen at Washington Street and Wabash Avenue in the Loop, near Innovations High School where they were both students. The had been friends since boyhood.
Two families connected: Williams and Boston grew up on the Near West Side of the city, and their families were friends, said Gartley, who struggled for the right words to say to Donicka Doss, Boston’s mother. “I’ve never been through this. It hurts though. I don’t know what to say to her. I hate that this happened to these boys,” Gartley said.
A deadly month: Williams and Boston are two of at least 11 minors who have been shot in Chicago this year, according to data kept by the Chicago Sun-Times. At least 25 homicides have been reported this year.
WHAT ELSE IS GOING ON?
- Restaurants still recovering from pandemic : When it comes to labor shortages, restaurant owners say things have started to improve — but gradually. Chicago’s restaurant scene continued to suffer from a labor shortage last year, according to a new study.
- Formula One in Chicago? The international racing series has filed trademarks that indicate it could be planning a Chicago grand prix less than a year after NASCAR held its first street race in Grant Park.
- DNC launches ambassadors program : Leaders of the Democratic convention set for Chicago in August say they’ll rely on a network of “neighborhood ambassadors” to recruit volunteers for the event and ensure economic benefits from it are spread throughout the city.
- Classes end in jobs for City Colleges students : A partnership between the Office of Emergency Management and Communications and the City Colleges of Chicago aims to provide training and a class where students can learn skills required for careers in emergency management, communications and public safety.
- Remembering John Sasaki : Mr. Sasaki moved to Chicago after being incarcerated in a Japanese internment camp during World War II. He would go on to become valedictorian of his class, attend the University of Chicago and serve in the Army before taking over his family’s dry-cleaning business in Lake View East. He died Jan. 9 at age 87.
- Iconic voice of ‘Soul Train’ suing : Former WVON DJ Joe Cobb, 80, says in a lawsuit filed in Chicago that he should get continued royalties for his iconic introduction of the show, which still can be heard in DVD box sets, syndicated reruns and ringtones.
- Cubs strengthen bullpen : The Cubs and reliever Hector Neris, 34, agreed to terms on a one-year, $9 million contract with a $9 million club option for 2025.
- THC-infused wing sauce : Good News cannabis brand and Chicago sports bar The Fifty/50 have teamed up to create THC-infused buffalo wing sauce. The sauce, coming to Sunnyside dispensaries on Friday, sells for $30 and is for adults 21 and over.
- 3 stars for ‘The Greatest Night in Pop’ : This fascinating Netflix documentary revisits the 1985 night when most of music’s biggest stars heeded a certain call and blended their famous voices into the blockbuster charity single, “We Are the World,” writes Sun-Times critic Richard Roeper.
SUN-TIMES STAFF SUGGESTS 🍽️
Grab a bite at Pueblo Nuevo
I caught up with my colleague, report Emmanuel Camarillo, who suggests having a meal at Pueblo Nuevo — a family-owned Mexican restaurant in Portage Park.
What you should order: Their tacos and traditional Mexican dishes are all tasty, but Emmanuel tells me he goes for their pambazo. “The sandwich is traditionally filled with chorizo and potatoes, but you can also have it with different proteins. I get mine with carne asada,” he says.
What makes the pambazo unique, Emmanuel says, is that after it has been filled, the bottom and top breads are dipped in a red pepper sauce and fried. It’s a sandwich that “has something in common with an Italian beef,” he says.
📍 Pueblo Nuevo, 4342 N. Central Ave.
BRIGHT ONE ✨
In ukulele band, a mix of mostly over-65 adults finds joy, friendship and a little music, too
Reporting by Erica Thompson
The colorful opening chords of “Hanalei Moon” are enough to transport the listener to the tropical climate and coastal waters of Hawaii.
So it was a welcome treat to hear the entire song played by 15 to 20 ukuleles and an electric bass on a downcast Saturday morning in Naperville.
A picture of paradise was further painted by the colorful leis hanging on the walls of the small classroom at the Musical Expressions school, where the group of musicians — ranging in age from their 40s to their early 80s — rehearses weekly.
“It’s my happy place,” said Ruth Schneider, 72, of Downers Grove, the group’s bass player, who sang lead on “Hanalei Moon.” “When you’re playing with other people and sharing that energy, it just makes it so much more special.”
Known as the Hix Bros Ukulele Band, the group of musicians mostly over 65 has been performing at retirement centers, libraries, festivals and fundraisers for 15 years. Some are longtime musicians, some beginners. In the band, they say they have a chance to learn and to find new friends.
“None of these people knew each other before this whole thing started, and when our little class is over, you can hear them talking and talking some more,” said band leader and instructor Carl Hix, 70, of Plano, who took over the group after its founder, his brother Peter, moved to San Diego.
You can learn more about the group and hear them in action in a video here .
YOUR DAILY QUESTION ☕️
What do you think of the possibility of a Formula One race in Chicago?
Email us (please include your first and last name and where you live). To see the answers to this question, check our Morning Edition newsletter. Not subscribed to Morning Edition? Sign up here so you won’t miss a thing!
Thanks for reading the Sun-Times Afternoon Edition.
Got a story you think we missed? Email us here.
Editor: Satchel Price
Newsletter reporter: Matt Moore
Copy editor: Angie Myers