Afternoon Edition: Mothers mourn sons fatally wounded in Loop shooting

On Friday, two students — 17-year-old Monterio Williams and 16-year-old Robert Boston — were fatally wounded outside their school in the Loop by a masked gunmen.

Reporting by Mary Norkol

Last moments together: Hours before 17-year-old Monterio Williams was gunned down on the street outside his high school, he sent his mom information on a trade school he was interested in attending after graduation. That was her last communication with him. “I dropped my son off at school, and that was the last time I saw him alive,” Blondean Gartley, Williams’ mom, told the Sun-Times.

Teens gunned down: Williams and 16-year-old Robert Boston were shot and killed Friday afternoon by masked gunmen at Washington Street and Wabash Avenue in the Loop, near Innovations High School where they were both students. The had been friends since boyhood.

Two families connected: Williams and Boston grew up on the Near West Side of the city, and their families were friends, said Gartley, who struggled for the right words to say to Donicka Doss, Boston’s mother. “I’ve never been through this. It hurts though. I don’t know what to say to her. I hate that this happened to these boys,” Gartley said.

A deadly month: Williams and Boston are two of at least 11 minors who have been shot in Chicago this year, according to data kept by the Chicago Sun-Times. At least 25 homicides have been reported this year.

Chef Omar Carrillo prepares a shrimp dumpling at Saucy Porka in Hyde Park. Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

Grab a bite at Pueblo Nuevo

I caught up with my colleague, report Emmanuel Camarillo, who suggests having a meal at Pueblo Nuevo — a family-owned Mexican restaurant in Portage Park.

What you should order: Their tacos and traditional Mexican dishes are all tasty, but Emmanuel tells me he goes for their pambazo. “The sandwich is traditionally filled with chorizo and potatoes, but you can also have it with different proteins. I get mine with carne asada,” he says.

What makes the pambazo unique, Emmanuel says, is that after it has been filled, the bottom and top breads are dipped in a red pepper sauce and fried. It’s a sandwich that “has something in common with an Italian beef,” he says.

📍 Pueblo Nuevo, 4342 N. Central Ave.

Members of the Hix Bros Ukulele Band practice Saturday at Musical Expressions in Naperville. The group, which consists mostly of older adults, performs at festivals, retirement centers and libraries. Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

Reporting by Erica Thompson

The colorful opening chords of “Hanalei Moon” are enough to transport the listener to the tropical climate and coastal waters of Hawaii.

So it was a welcome treat to hear the entire song played by 15 to 20 ukuleles and an electric bass on a downcast Saturday morning in Naperville.

A picture of paradise was further painted by the colorful leis hanging on the walls of the small classroom at the Musical Expressions school, where the group of musicians — ranging in age from their 40s to their early 80s — rehearses weekly.

“It’s my happy place,” said Ruth Schneider, 72, of Downers Grove, the group’s bass player, who sang lead on “Hanalei Moon.” “When you’re playing with other people and sharing that energy, it just makes it so much more special.”

Known as the Hix Bros Ukulele Band, the group of musicians mostly over 65 has been performing at retirement centers, libraries, festivals and fundraisers for 15 years. Some are longtime musicians, some beginners. In the band, they say they have a chance to learn and to find new friends.

“None of these people knew each other before this whole thing started, and when our little class is over, you can hear them talking and talking some more,” said band leader and instructor Carl Hix, 70, of Plano, who took over the group after its founder, his brother Peter, moved to San Diego.

You can learn more about the group and hear them in action in a video here .

