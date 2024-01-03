Afternoon Edition: Local chef gets life-changing boost from TikTok star

Good afternoon, Chicago. ✶

Reporting by Erica Thompson

Cooking up a dream: Shonya “Chef Royce” Williams thought her luck was finally turning around. After recovering from health issues that temporarily derailed her career, she opened Soul Prime last May on busy Halsted Street in Lincoln Park. But by the four-month mark, Royce, 52, knew she was in trouble: On Sept. 13, her daily sales dipped to $800. “I am so physically tired and drained every day,” she texted a loved one. “I don’t have enough money to pay proper staff, like managers.” A day later, Keith Lee showed up.

An unexpected boon: Chef Royce didn’t know of Lee, a Las Vegas-based TikTok food critic who has amassed 15.5 million followers by touring the country and filming reviews of mostly Black-owned restaurants in his car. Customers informed Royce that Lee was in Chicago, so she emailed him, and he stopped by. After Lee filmed himself giving high reviews to Soul Prime menu items, he did something he never does — he went back inside and asked to speak to the chef. Royce opened up about her struggles, and Lee matched the sales for the day, which were $2,200.

‘The Keith Lee effect’: Lee’s influence on restaurants’ popularity is so powerful that many refer to it as the “Keith Lee effect.” Days after Lee’s visit to Soul Prime and subsequent TikTok post, the restaurant was turning customers away. Months later, the video has 9 million views, and the small staff is still seeing a steady stream of business from Chicagoans and out-of-towners due to Lee, who they say has had a profound impact.

Key quote: “I’m not giving up yet,” Royce tells the Sun-Times. “I love coming here every day, even though I’m tired to the bone. I get a high when it’s 5 p.m. and it’s showtime for dinner, or when it’s 10 a.m. showtime for brunch on Sundays. I love it a lot.”

READ MORE

Former Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan leaves the Dirksen Federal Courthouse on Wednesday .Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Madigan trial delayed : A federal judge is delaying the corruption trial for former Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan while the U.S. Supreme Court considers a separate case out of Indiana. The trial is now set for Oct. 8.



: A federal judge is delaying the corruption trial for former Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan while the U.S. Supreme Court considers a separate case out of Indiana. The trial is now set for Oct. 8. Family mourns baby girl : After her 6-month-old struggled to breathe Friday, Joberta Williams tried to rush her daughter to the hospital — but their vehicle was struck by multiple cars. Then a witness who offered to take them got lost, returned them to the scene and paramedics transported the baby to the hospital. Shortly after arriving at the hospital, the baby died, officials said.



: After her 6-month-old struggled to breathe Friday, Joberta Williams tried to rush her daughter to the hospital — but their vehicle was struck by multiple cars. Then a witness who offered to take them got lost, returned them to the scene and paramedics transported the baby to the hospital. Shortly after arriving at the hospital, the baby died, officials said. Chicago matriarch remembered : Alice McAvoy, a mother of six, was a force when it came to caring for not just her kids, but everyone on her Northwest Side block. Mrs. McAvoy died Dec. 20. She was 88.



: Alice McAvoy, a mother of six, was a force when it came to caring for not just her kids, but everyone on her Northwest Side block. Mrs. McAvoy died Dec. 20. She was 88. Metra’s NYE dash : A 1:15 a.m. train scheduled to leave Chicago’s Union Station early New Year’s Day left 15 minutes early following what Metra said was a miscommunication with BNSF and the crew. It forced dozens of revelers to order ride-hailing cars that cost upward of $100.



: A 1:15 a.m. train scheduled to leave Chicago’s Union Station early New Year’s Day left 15 minutes early following what Metra said was a miscommunication with BNSF and the crew. It forced dozens of revelers to order ride-hailing cars that cost upward of $100. Illini out of AP poll : Out of 63 voters in the AP Top 25 this week, Sun-Times sports columnist Steve Greenberg was the only one to leave the 10-2 Illini off his ballot. After receiving some backlash on social media, Greenberg stated his case.



: Out of 63 voters in the AP Top 25 this week, Sun-Times sports columnist Steve Greenberg was the only one to leave the 10-2 Illini off his ballot. After receiving some backlash on social media, Greenberg stated his case. Catching up with Jeremy Allen White : As his work in the new film “Iron Claw” draws praise from critics, the actor is getting ready to be chef Carmen “Carmy” Berzatto again for Season 3 of the hit series “The Bear.”



: As his work in the new film “Iron Claw” draws praise from critics, the actor is getting ready to be chef Carmen “Carmy” Berzatto again for Season 3 of the hit series “The Bear.” Wrigley Field painting mystery solved: Retired chiropractor Daniel Kamen spent years trying to find the artist who painted a beloved painting of Cubs fans in the stands. Sleuths helped lead him to Oak Park, the Daily Herald reports.

During the 20th century, the Medinah Shriners — the secretive fraternal order that built the temple — hosted some of Chicago’s preeminent events at this venue. Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times file

Reporting by Anna Mason | WBEZ

As you probably know by now, the Medinah Temple has reopened its doors as a casino. The building at Wabash and Ontario streets in River North is now home to Bally’s, the city’s first casino, until a permanent location is built in River West.

The temple’s onion-shaped domes, horseshoe arch and Arabic inscriptions, part of a history more than 110 years old, set it apart from other buildings in the neighborhood.

The Medinah Shriners are the Chicago chapter of Shriners International, a fraternal organization founded in New York City, associated with Freemasonry. They built the temple in 1912 and used the building for events like the famous Shrine Circus, private raucous bashes, and even ice shows, throughout the 20th century. They also rented the space to television station WGN and the Chicago Symphony Orchestra.

The Medinah Temple that stands today was constructed by Shriners Harris Huehl and Gustave Schmid, two architects who designed hundreds of buildings throughout the Chicago area in the 19th and 20th centuries. The Medinah Temple is part of the Moorish revival architecture movement, a style that makes the temple look more like a mosque than a Masonic lodge.

According to Jason Kaufman, an independent scholar who has studied the role of secret societies and fraternal organizations, the Shriners are not unique in the appropriation of their aesthetic. Use of an Orientalist aesthetic that incorporated commodified, often racist imagery from Asian, North African and Middle Eastern cultures was part of a wider colonial trend during the 19th century.

READ MORE

Angelica Rodriguez and Alfonzo Arroyo Jr., who won the lottery for Cook County’s first marriage license in 2024, get married Tuesday at the Cook County clerk’s office. Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

Reporting by Kaitlin Washburn

Angelica Rodriguez and Alfonso Arroyo Jr. met nearly six years ago waiting to catch a CTA bus headed for Navy Pier.

They struck up a conversation about how the tracker for the bus at the stop is never accurate. While they don’t remember who made the first move, Arroyo can still describe the zebra print dress Rodriguez was wearing that day. They’ll never forget instantly being attracted to each other and chatting the whole ride to Navy Pier on the No. 29 bus.

“We pretty much just hit it off waiting there for the bus,” Arroyo said.

And Tuesday, they became the first couple to be officially married in Cook County in the new year.

With tears in their eyes and grins on their faces, Arroyo and Rodriguez were married in under five minutes in front of their family, TV cameras and reporters at the Cook County clerk’s office in the Loop.

They found out they were the lucky couple less than a week ago when they were picked in a lottery with more than 200 others hoping to get the first Cook County marriage license of 2024.

“This was so unexpected,” Rodriguez said. “I never win anything, so I thought I might as well try.”

READ MORE

