Afternoon Edition: Could Trump be booted from the Illinois ballot?

Reporting by Dave McKinney | WBEZ

Trump on the ballot: The State Board of Elections unanimously voted Tuesday to reject a bid to block former President Donald Trump from the Illinois March 19 primary ballot, setting into motion a likely battle in state court over his eligibility.

Key context: A group of voters and a national voting rights group objected to Trump’s nominating petitions in Illinois and asked the state election board to block his candidacy. They allege Trump is constitutionally barred from running for office because of his conduct during the fatal Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol by his supporters . The 14th Amendment prohibits insurrectionists from seeking public office.

What’s next: The group that objected to Trump’s candidacy in Illinois has vowed to appeal the ruling from the elections board, launching a legal battle that could end up in the lap of the Democrat-controlled Illinois Supreme Court.

WHAT ELSE IS GOING ON?

Students at Lincoln Park High School participate in a walkout in support of a cease-fire in Gaza amid the Israel-Hamas war on Tuesday. Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

CHICAGO HISTORY ⏳

The Macy’s candy counter in 2013. Provided/Oscar Amos

Reporting by Phyllis Cha and Kaitlin Washburn

Macy’s on State Street closed its decades-old basement candy counter last week. But the department store will continue selling sweets, including Frango chocolates, the beloved holdover from the Marshall Field’s days.

On Monday, curtains concealed empty candy displays in the basement of Macy’s, at 111 N. State St. The candy store closed Jan. 23, Macy’s employees confirmed Monday.

For decades, customers would come to Marshall Field’s and then later Macy’s to visit the candy store to buy confections by the pound, including Frango chocolates.

When Marshall Field’s bought Seattle-based department store chain Frederick & Nelson in 1929, the recipe for “Franco mints” came with the purchase. But after Francisco Franco came to power as dictator of Spain in the 1930s, the name changed to Frango, according to a plaque displayed at Macy’s.

The chocolates used to be made on-site at the State Street store. But Field’s closed the 13th-floor candy kitchen, fired 157 employees in 1999 and moved production of the chocolates to Pennsylvania, much to the dismay of Chicagoans and then-Mayor Richard M. Daley. In 2017, the parent company of Garrett Popcorn shops agreed to acquire Frango from Macy’s , bringing the beloved brand back to Chicago.

Frango products, including coffee beans and the famous mint chocolates, will continue to be sold at Macy’s at displays in the basement and on the first and seventh floors.

BRIGHT ONE ✨

Lucas Dul in his parents’ Downers Grove basement, where he repairs typewriters. Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

At 23, this ‘old soul’ devotes his life to fixing typewriters

Reporting by Stefano Esposito

Lucas Dul tinkers in a windowless workshop, his machines heaped on shelves — some pristine, some tucked away in their original leather cases, others mere carcasses. So many, he has lost count.

The nail on his left thumb is shattered, from when a piece of hardware fell on it a few weeks back. But otherwise, his hands are unblemished — 23-year-old hands devoted to a technology most probably consider all but extinct: the typewriter.

Dul, who works out of his parents’ Downers Grove basement, has repaired hundreds of typewriters since he was 14 and picked up a 1930s Royal No. 10 in an antique shop and tried to fix it. And there are so many more that need screws, springs and rubber pieces replaced — or whole mechanisms rebuilt, he says.

“Even full time is not enough to cater to the need that’s out there. I have a backlog 70-people deep. Sixty machines sitting behind you — every single one of them needs work,” says Dul. Artists, writers, collectors — all still want typewriters, he says.

Dul is more than a fixer. He’s a romantic. A purist. A crusader of sorts — an island in a digital ocean.

“It’s also about ultimate control. You are not being told what to do by any operating system. You don’t have to worry about spellcheck or making errors. It’s a process that’s completely in your hands and organic,” says Dul.

You can step inside Dul’s workshop thanks to this video , or head over to our Instagram .

