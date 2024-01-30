The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, January 31, 2024
Afternoon Edition: Could Trump be booted from the Illinois ballot?

Plus: CPS students stage walkout, saying goodbye to the Macy’s candy counter and more.

By  Matt Moore
   
ap24027796949165.jpg

Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump speaks at a campaign event Saturday in Las Vegas. Trump will stay on the Illinois March 19 primary ballot, the Illinois State Board of Election ruled Tuesday.

APJohn Locher/AP

Good afternoon, Chicago.

In today’s newsletter, we break down the latest development in the effort to boot former President Donald Trump from the March 19 ballot. 

Also below, we’ve got reporting on a student walkout in support of a cease-fire in Gaza, a look at a piece of Chicago history leaving the Loop — and we meet a 23-year-old typewriter repairman, one of only a handful of people across the Midwest in his field.

Plus, we’ve got the community news you need to know this afternoon.

⏱️: A 7-minute read

— Matt Moore, newsletter reporter ( @MattKenMoore )

TODAY’S TOP STORY

Illinois elections board rules Trump will remain on March 19 ballot

Reporting by Dave McKinney | WBEZ

Trump on the ballot: The State Board of Elections unanimously voted Tuesday to reject a bid to block former President Donald Trump from the Illinois March 19 primary ballot, setting into motion a likely battle in state court over his eligibility.

Key context: A group of voters and a national voting rights group objected to Trump’s nominating petitions in Illinois and asked the state election board to block his candidacy. They allege Trump is constitutionally barred from running for office because of his conduct during the fatal Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol  by his supporters . The 14th Amendment prohibits insurrectionists from seeking public office.

What’s next: The group that objected to Trump’s candidacy in Illinois has vowed to appeal the ruling from the elections board, launching a legal battle that could end up in the lap of the Democrat-controlled Illinois Supreme Court.

READ MORE

WHAT ELSE IS GOING ON?

cps-walkout-013024.jpg

Students at Lincoln Park High School participate in a walkout in support of a cease-fire in Gaza amid the Israel-Hamas war on Tuesday.

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

  • Students walk out in support of cease-fire : Hundreds of high school students across Chicago walked out of their schools Tuesday, demanding a cease-fire in Gaza. The demonstrations come a day before City Council is expected to debate a delayed resolution that would call for a cease-fire.
  • Cop charged with DUI in deadly crash : Tangie Brown, a 40-year-old Chicago police officer, has been charged with driving under the influence when she struck and killed a Texas woman last month outside the House of Blues in River North. 
  • Election judges wanted : With the Illinois March 19 primary approaching, election officials are ramping up efforts to recruit thousands to work the polls.
  • Northwestern Medicine residents vote to unionize : Interns, residents, chief residents and fellows at the McGaw Medical Center voted 794-148 in favor of union representation, a board spokesperson said.
  • Tax bills incoming : Cook County Treasurer Maria Pappas said Monday her office has mailed almost 1.8 million bills for the first installment of 2023 property taxes. The payment is due March 1.
  • Music series centers sobriety : The rock club Empty Bottle is launching a new series of shows that will feature a full menu of nonalcoholic cocktails and performances by bands with members on sobriety journeys. The inaugural event  kicks off tonight
  • 3 stars for ‘Champion’ : Composer Terence Blanchard’s work effectively pairs young and old versions of fighter Emile Griffith, who struggled with male identity and the aftermath of a knockout that proved deadly, writes Kyle MacMillan in a review for the Sun-Times.

CHICAGO HISTORY

macys-basement-oscar-amos-photo.jpeg

The Macy’s candy counter in 2013.

Provided/Oscar Amos

State Street Macy’s shutters basement candy department — but Frango chocolates legacy continues

Reporting by Phyllis Cha and Kaitlin Washburn

Macy’s on State Street closed its decades-old basement candy counter last week. But the department store will continue selling sweets, including Frango chocolates, the beloved holdover from the Marshall Field’s days.

On Monday, curtains concealed empty candy displays in the basement of Macy’s, at 111 N. State St. The candy store closed Jan. 23, Macy’s employees confirmed Monday.

For decades, customers would come to Marshall Field’s and then later Macy’s to visit the candy store to buy confections by the pound, including Frango chocolates.

When Marshall Field’s bought Seattle-based department store chain Frederick & Nelson in 1929, the recipe for “Franco mints” came with the purchase. But after Francisco Franco came to power as dictator of Spain in the 1930s, the name changed to Frango, according to a plaque displayed at Macy’s.

The chocolates used to be made on-site at the State Street store. But Field’s closed the 13th-floor candy kitchen, fired 157 employees in 1999 and moved production of the chocolates to Pennsylvania, much to the dismay of Chicagoans and then-Mayor Richard M. Daley. In 2017, the parent company of Garrett Popcorn shops agreed  to acquire Frango from Macy’s , bringing the beloved brand back to Chicago.

Frango products, including coffee beans and the famous mint chocolates, will continue to be sold at Macy’s at displays in the basement and on the first and seventh floors.

READ MORE

BRIGHT ONE ✨

lucas-dul.gif

Lucas Dul in his parents’ Downers Grove basement, where he repairs typewriters.

Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

At 23, this ‘old soul’ devotes his life to fixing typewriters

Reporting by Stefano Esposito

Lucas Dul tinkers in a windowless workshop, his machines heaped on shelves — some pristine, some tucked away in their original leather cases, others mere carcasses. So many, he has lost count.

The nail on his left thumb is shattered, from when a piece of hardware fell on it a few weeks back. But otherwise, his hands are unblemished — 23-year-old hands devoted to a technology most probably consider all but extinct: the typewriter.

Dul, who works out of his parents’ Downers Grove basement, has repaired hundreds of typewriters since he was 14 and picked up a 1930s Royal No. 10 in an antique shop and tried to fix it. And there are so many more that need screws, springs and rubber pieces replaced — or whole mechanisms rebuilt, he says.

“Even full time is not enough to cater to the need that’s out there. I have a backlog 70-people deep. Sixty machines sitting behind you — every single one of them needs work,” says Dul. Artists, writers, collectors — all still want typewriters, he says.

Dul is more than a fixer. He’s a romantic. A purist. A crusader of sorts — an island in a digital ocean.

“It’s also about ultimate control. You are not being told what to do by any operating system. You don’t have to worry about spellcheck or making errors. It’s a process that’s completely in your hands and organic,” says Dul.

You can step inside Dul’s workshop  thanks to this videoor head over to our Instagram .

READ MORE

YOUR DAILY QUESTION ☕️

What’s a memory you have about the State Street Macy’s — or Marshall Field’s — basement candy counter?

