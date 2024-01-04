Afternoon Edition: A man, his chimp and a serial killer hit the road

Good afternoon, Chicago. ✶

Weatherwise, did last month feel different to you? Just about every time I bundled up and stepped outside, I felt like I was overdressing.

It hit me one night while I was at the Lincoln Park Zoo Lights, where just a few years before, I was shivering in below-freezing temperatures and clutching a cup of hot chocolate. This year, I swear I saw the ice sweat during a carving demonstration.

It turns out, I wasn’t imagining it — last month tied for the area’s fourth-warmest December on record, according to the National Weather Service.

You’ll want to hold off on breaking out your swimsuit, though, as we’re set to get the season’s first winter storm, one that could bring gusty winds and heavy snow, next week.

But before we get too deep in the snow, we’ve got the community news you need to know this afternoon below. 👇

— Matt Moore, newsletter reporter (@MattKenMoore)

Reporting by Stefano Esposito

Ice Capades escapades: One morning in 1964, Evanston native Dave Pitts and his chimp Spanky were on a road trip from Los Angeles to Duluth, Minnesota, where the pair were to begin rehearsals for a touring ice-skating show. Near Las Vegas, Pitts picked up a hitchhiker and offered him a ride to Chicago, as Pitts planned to visit family in Evanston.

A harrowing drive: Pitts didn’t know his companion for the next three days was 19-year-old Larry Lee Ranes, nor that Ranes had killed three people — two gas station attendants and a man who, like Pitts, had just been kind enough to offer him a ride. But Spanky knew. The chimp that could leap over 20 barrels on ice skates and jump through a fiery hoop understood something was wrong. Ranes would eventually threaten to kill Pitts and Spanky, as the three continued on the road trip. Outside a diner in South Haven, Michigan, Ranes let Pitts and Spanky go. Ranes later said he couldn’t bring himself to kill Pitts and Spanky. He told Pitts that he saw something special in their human-chimp bond.

Stranger than fiction: Nearly 60 years after that improbable road trip, the story of Spanky, Dave Pitts and the serial killer has been made into a movie. The heavily fictionalized “He Went That Way” arrives in theaters Friday. But the true story is “frankly more fascinating than this fictionalized and heavily stylized telling of the tale,” Sun-Times critic Richard Roeper writes in his 2-star review of the film.

Former President Donald Trump speaks during a Dec. 19 rally in Waterloo, Iowa. Five Illinois residents filed an objection to Trump’s nominating petition Thursday. Charlie Neibergall/AP

Trump’s candidacy challenged : Five voters formally objected to former President Donald Trump’s newly filed state nominating petitions Thursday on grounds that he helped engineer the fatal mob attack on the U.S. Capitol in 2021, adding Illinois to the national debate about Trump’s legal status as a presidential candidate.

: Five voters formally objected to former President Donald Trump’s newly filed state nominating petitions Thursday on grounds that he helped engineer the fatal mob attack on the U.S. Capitol in 2021, adding Illinois to the national debate about Trump’s legal status as a presidential candidate. Biden on the ballot : President Joe Biden’s campaign, meanwhile, filed paperwork Thursday morning to appear on the March 19 Illinois Democratic primary ballot — a formality since the president will not face a major Democratic challenger here.

: President Joe Biden’s campaign, meanwhile, filed paperwork Thursday morning to appear on the March 19 Illinois Democratic primary ballot — a formality since the president will not face a major Democratic challenger here. Police disciplinary ruling reaffirmed : An arbitrator ruled Thursday that state law guarantees Chicago police officers accused of the most serious wrongdoing the right to bypass the Police Board in favor of arbitration.

: An arbitrator ruled Thursday that state law guarantees Chicago police officers accused of the most serious wrongdoing the right to bypass the Police Board in favor of arbitration. ComEd 4 in limbo : A federal judge said that health issues will prevent him from handling sentencing hearings before late February for four people convicted of a nearly decadelong conspiracy to bribe then-Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan.

: A federal judge said that health issues will prevent him from handling sentencing hearings before late February for four people convicted of a nearly decadelong conspiracy to bribe then-Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan. Rock titans take Soldier Field: Rock & Roll Hall of Famers Billy Joel and Stevie Nicks will perform June 21 at Soldier Field, with tickets on sale Jan. 12.

A mural on the Near West Side by the Los Angeles artist who goes by Ladie One. Muros

Reporting by Sun-Times staff

A hand emerges from seemingly nowhere, unleashing a blue butterfly and what appears to be a stream of energy leading to several faces clustered among flowers, leaves and more butterflies. A cloudy haze spirals off from there into the distance.

That’s what’s shown in a sprawling new mural on the Near West Side, on the side of a commercial building at 452 N. Morgan St.

What informed the piece? That’s quite a different story.

The Los Angeles artist who completed it over the summer and goes by Ladie One says, “If you see the hand, it’s kind of releasing the butterfly. It turns into this whole beast of a butterfly.”

Her Chicago piece is titled “Metamorphosis,” and she says it “was all about transformation and just releasing.”

Dorothy Jean Tillman, a 17-year-old who just received her Ph.D. in integrated behavioral health from Arizona State University Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

Reporting by Kaitlin Washburn

Dorothy Jean Tillman describes herself as “just a Gen Zer.”

She, like many 17-year-olds, likes to dance, paint and hang out with friends. She’s heading to Amsterdam in March for her 18th birthday, and will graduate in May, standing shoulder to shoulder with her peers.

But Dorothy is not about to finish high school. She’s graduating from a doctoral program at Arizona State University, after successfully defending her dissertation and earning her Ph.D. in integrated behavioral health. Her research focused on reducing stigma among college students about using campus mental health services.

Her achievements would be considered remarkable for most adults, let alone any teenager. A college degree at age 12. A double master’s in environmental and sustainable science at age 14.

The Bronzeville teen dedicated herself to an education of science, technology, engineering, arts and math, and founded the Dorothyjeanius STEAM Leadership Institute in Chicago and the Dorothy Jeanius STEAM Labs in Chicago and West Cape Town, South Africa. She also advises the Ghanaian government on STEAM education and programs for youth.

She credits her “momager,” Jimalita Tillman, for always pushing her. She has also learned from her grandmother and namesake, former Chicago Ald. Dorothy Tillman.

“I hope other kids hear my story and know they have their own gifts,” Dorothy said. “They can do whatever they want to do.”

