Afternoon Edition: Chicago researchers’ race to save history

Reporting by Stefano Esposito

A century of work: For 100 years, Egyptologists, illustrators and photographers from the University of Chicago have been coming to a remarkably well-preserved Egyptian temple complex called Medinet Habu, near the banks of Nile River in a city called Luxor. They bear cameras, pens, and in the early days, rickety wooden ladders. The researchers take photographs and make drawings of each hieroglyphic and relief carving — thousands of them.

A race against time: Now, researchers are racing to record and preserve the ancient history of the site as climate change and seeping groundwater from neighboring farms threaten to erase it. Because of the increased water flow, sandstone that has stood for thousands of years is now disintegrating, becoming desert once more.

Key quote: “That’s why we do what we do,” says Egyptologist Brett McClain, who oversees the operation at “Chicago House,” the nickname given to the researchers’ archive, for the university’s Institute for the Study of Ancient Cultures. “The physical monuments may not survive, but to the extent that we are able to do so, we’ll make sure that their historical information will be preserved for the future.”

Ice skaters at a rink set up inside Wrigley Field, as part of the Winterland attraction, in 2022. Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

❄️ Winterland

Through Sunday

📍 Wrigley Field, enter at Gallagher Way, 3635 N. Clark St

Step onto the outfield of the Friendly Confines, where you’ll find an ice-skating rink, ice bumper cars, a carousel, an ice slide, a train and other rides, plus carnival games and more.

Admission: $5+

✍️ Young Playwrights Festival

Through Jan. 28

📍Pegasus Theatre, 1105 W. Chicago Ave

Now in its 37th year, this year’s festival highlights four one-act plays written by students that explore bias across time and space.

Admission: $30 (adults); $25 (seniors); $15 (students)

🪶 Wooded Island Bird Walk

Saturday, 8-10 a.m.

📍Jackson Park, meet at the west side of the Columbia Basin

Join the Chicago Bird Alliance for a 2-mile walk through Wooded Island and Bobolink Meadow to watch for birds. Bring your binoculars and dress warm.

Admission: Free

👩‍🌾 Wicker Park Winter Farmers Market

Sunday, 9 a.m. - 2 p.m.

📍The Robey Hall, 2018 W. North Ave

Warm up at this market running every first and third Sunday of the month through April. Totes to carry your bounty are encouraged.

Admission: Free

🚂 Polar Express Skate & Bowl

Sunday, 5-7 p.m.

📍Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Park & Family Entertainment Center, 1219 W. 76th

Roll up to this family-friendly pajama party, featuring skating, bowling, hot cocoa and a screening of “The Polar Express.”

Admission: $13+

Great Scott! Mike McElhattan pulled a 1981 DeLorean out of a barn in Wisconsin, which had been sitting for decades — with the dull finish and rodent evidence to prove it. DeLorean Midwest

Reporting by Kade Heather

Mike McElhattan received a message a few months ago from a guy in New Mexico who said he wanted to sell a DeLorean — the unique early-1980s car with gull-wing doors and a stainless steel exterior made famous in the “Back to the Future” movies.

McElhattan, who buys and sells the cars and owns a DeLorean repair shop in Crystal Lake, inquired further about the man’s offer, despite knowing he wouldn’t take the 1,300-mile drive to pick up the car.

As it turned out, the DeLorean DMC-12 belonged to the guy’s 90-year-old uncle living near Waukesha, Wisconsin, about 60 miles from McElhattan’s shop, DeLorean Midwest, so he made the trip.

“The car was absolutely filthy. It had been sitting in a gravel-floor barn, tucked away in a dark corner,” McElhattan said.

Mice had also already claimed almost every spot in the vehicle. But McElhattan said he couldn’t leave it there. The odometer showed a mere 977 miles, and the rest of the rear-engine, two-seat sports car seemed to be in fairly good shape, even accounting for the dirt and mouse droppings.

Since arriving at DeLorean Midwest, the car’s engine now runs, and its exterior has been fully cleaned and regrained. McElhattan hopes to have the car restored and sold after next year, but “the car is definitely growing on me,” he admitted.

