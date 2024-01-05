The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Afternoon Edition: Chicago researchers’ race to save history

Plus: COVID-19 risk level raised, the Yellow Line returns and more.

By  Matt Moore
   
Christina Di Cerbo copies an inscription on the roof of an Egyptian temple complex called Medinet Habu.

Ray Johnson

Good afternoon, Chicago.

And happy Friday.

In today’s newsletter, we’ve got three stories that show the different ways people preserve history.

You see it in the University of Chicago researchers racing to save ancient carvings in Egypt; the beloved Italian restaurant founder pivoting to stay in the neighborhood; and the car enthusiast working to take a long-gone, niche model back on the road. 

Those stories are below — plus the community news you need to know this afternoon.

⏱️: A 7-minute read

— Matt Moore, newsletter reporter (@MattKenMoore)

TODAY’S TOP STORY

Racing to save ancient history, University of Chicago scientists work to preserve carvings in Egypt

Reporting by Stefano Esposito

A century of work: For 100 years, Egyptologists, illustrators and photographers from the University of Chicago have been coming to a remarkably well-preserved Egyptian temple complex called Medinet Habu, near the banks of Nile River in a city called Luxor. They bear cameras, pens, and in the early days, rickety wooden ladders. The researchers take photographs and make drawings of each hieroglyphic and relief carving — thousands of them. 

A race against time: Now, researchers are racing to record and preserve the ancient history of the site as climate change and seeping groundwater from neighboring farms threaten to erase it. Because of the increased water flow, sandstone that has stood for thousands of years is now disintegrating, becoming desert once more.

Key quote: “That’s why we do what we do,” says Egyptologist Brett McClain, who oversees the operation at “Chicago House,” the nickname given to the researchers’ archive, for the university’s Institute for the Study of Ancient Cultures. “The physical monuments may not survive, but to the extent that we are able to do so, we’ll make sure that their historical information will be preserved for the future.”

READ MORE

WHAT ELSE IS GOING ON?

90

Robert Bevis, owner of Law Weapons and Supply in Naperville, holds an AR15 rifle.

Rich Hein/Sun-Times file

  • Illinois assault weapons ban: Most owners of assault-style weapons in Illinois appear not to have registered them — as required by law. There are minimal consequences for failing to register, and whether the law is even enforced depends heavily on where one lives and how authorities discover an unregistered gun.
  • COVID-19 risk level raised: For the first time in nearly a year, Chicago’s COVID-19 risk level has been raised to medium as hospitalizations soar because of the virus.
  • The Yellow Line returns: The Yellow Line, which connects north suburban Skokie to the city via the CTA, reopened to delighted commuters Friday morning. On Nov. 16, a train collided with a snowplow on the tracks, injuring 38 people.
  • Man thanks supporters after crash: An Indiana man rescued six days after crashing his pickup truck near Portage, Indiana, has released a video thanking well-wishers as he recovers in a South Bend hospital. A GoFundMe to help with medical expenses has raised more than $93,000.
  • Travis Scott’s UC takeover: The rapper delivered a chaotic, overstimulating frenzy of a set for a soldout crowd at the United Center Wednesday, writes Selena Fragassi in a review for the Sun-times. 
  • Snagging Starbucks’ Stanley Cup: The reusable drink tumblers have spiked in popularity in recent years. “I had to get it,” said one Chicagoan who was first in line at the South Loop Target Wednesday’ to buy the pink cup.
  • Rosebud on Taylor gets boost: Last week, Sun-Times columnist Michael Sneed reported that after 50 years, the legendary Rosebud on Taylor Italian restaurant would be pivoting to special events only. The news prompted large crowds to flock to the restaurant last weekend. “New Year’s Eve turned into the greatest holiday we’ve ever had at the place. It was a wowser!” founder Alex Dana said.

WEEKEND PLANS 🎉

merlin_109905805.jpg

Ice skaters at a rink set up inside Wrigley Field, as part of the Winterland attraction, in 2022.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

❄️ Winterland
Through Sunday
📍 Wrigley Field, enter at Gallagher Way, 3635 N. Clark St
Step onto the outfield of the Friendly Confines, where you’ll find an ice-skating rink, ice bumper cars, a carousel, an ice slide, a train and other rides, plus carnival games and more.
Admission: $5+

✍️ Young Playwrights Festival
Through Jan. 28
📍Pegasus Theatre, 1105 W. Chicago Ave
Now in its 37th year, this year’s festival highlights four one-act plays written by students that explore bias across time and space.
Admission: $30 (adults); $25 (seniors); $15 (students)

🪶 Wooded Island Bird Walk
Saturday, 8-10 a.m.
📍Jackson Park, meet at the west side of the Columbia Basin
Join the Chicago Bird Alliance for a 2-mile walk through Wooded Island and Bobolink Meadow to watch for birds. Bring your binoculars and dress warm. 
Admission: Free

👩‍🌾 Wicker Park Winter Farmers Market
Sunday, 9 a.m. - 2 p.m.
📍The Robey Hall, 2018 W. North Ave
Warm up at this market running every first and third Sunday of the month through April. Totes to carry your bounty are encouraged.
Admission: Free

🚂 Polar Express Skate & Bowl
Sunday, 5-7 p.m.
📍Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Park & Family Entertainment Center, 1219 W. 76th
Roll up to this family-friendly pajama party, featuring skating, bowling, hot cocoa and a screening of “The Polar Express.”
Admission: $13+ 

BRIGHT ONE ✨

90

Great Scott! Mike McElhattan pulled a 1981 DeLorean out of a barn in Wisconsin, which had been sitting for decades — with the dull finish and rodent evidence to prove it.

DeLorean Midwest

Restoration of barn-kept DeLorean — like the model featured in ‘Back to the Future’ — is underway in Crystal Lake shop

Reporting by Kade Heather

Mike McElhattan received a message a few months ago from a guy in New Mexico who said he wanted to sell a DeLorean — the unique early-1980s car with gull-wing doors and a stainless steel exterior made famous in the “Back to the Future” movies.

McElhattan, who buys and sells the cars and owns a DeLorean repair shop in Crystal Lake, inquired further about the man’s offer, despite knowing he wouldn’t take the 1,300-mile drive to pick up the car. 

As it turned out, the DeLorean DMC-12 belonged to the guy’s 90-year-old uncle living near Waukesha, Wisconsin, about 60 miles from McElhattan’s shop, DeLorean Midwest, so he made the trip.

“The car was absolutely filthy. It had been sitting in a gravel-floor barn, tucked away in a dark corner,” McElhattan said.

Mice had also already claimed almost every spot in the vehicle. But McElhattan said he couldn’t leave it there. The odometer showed a mere 977 miles, and the rest of the rear-engine, two-seat sports car seemed to be in fairly good shape, even accounting for the dirt and mouse droppings.

Since arriving at DeLorean Midwest, the car’s engine now runs, and its exterior has been fully cleaned and regrained. McElhattan hopes to have the car restored and sold after next year, but “the car is definitely growing on me,” he admitted.

READ MORE

