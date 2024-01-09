Afternoon Edition: Why you should watch your utility bills

Good afternoon, Chicago. ✶

When Ella Allen and Diashawn Wright got an unusually high gas bill for their home in West Pullman toward the end of 2022, the parents of five young children thought it was a fluke.

But when the monthly charges skyrocketed during winter — reaching a whopping $1,030.77 for their bill due last March — they took a closer look. That’s when they noticed an entry on the last page of the bill that said “alternative energy supplier service.”

The supplier, Direct Energy, was billing their usage at 97 cents per therm — nearly twice the price Peoples Gas would have charged. It turned out they’d been billed by the alternative gas supplier for months, my colleague Stephanie Zimmerman reports.

The couple say they never signed up for Direct Energy and don’t know how the switch occurred. Allen called it “a complete nightmare.”

Below, we’ve got more on alternative energy suppliers and what has become a common story for many customers. 👇

Plus, we’ve got the community news you need to know.

Reporting by Stephanie Zimmermann

Utility issues: When Illinois deregulated natural gas and electricity markets more than two decades ago, it allowed hundreds of companies to compete as suppliers of residential utility services. Complaints started surfacing, and despite consumer protections that took effect in 2020, some customers are still reporting issues.

A common story: Some customers, like Allen and Wright, say they never knew an alternative supplier was on their bill until the charges started piling up. Others knowingly accepted a deal for electricity or natural gas offered by a door-to-door salesperson or at a pop-up booth — deals often including a free gadget or gift card — but say it ended up costing them more after the introductory rate ended.

How to protect yourself: Consumer advocates advise that you monitor your bills carefully, and if you have been unwittingly signed up for a plan or wrongly charged, file complaints with the Illinois Commerce Commission. If you’re considering an offer from an alternative supplier, read the fine print.

Tuesday’s weather was more rainy than snowy, but that’s expected to change. Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

Wet weather in Chicago : A lot less snow fell in the Chicago area than anticipated Tuesday. But forecasters say a “second wave” is sure to bring the first major winter storm of the season.



: A lot less snow fell in the Chicago area than anticipated Tuesday. But forecasters say a “second wave” is sure to bring the first major winter storm of the season. First lady plans visit : First lady Jill Biden and actress Halle Berry will be at the University of Illinois Chicago Thursday for an event highlighting women’s health and research on menopause.



: First lady Jill Biden and actress Halle Berry will be at the University of Illinois Chicago Thursday for an event highlighting women’s health and research on menopause. Radio operator files for bankruptcy : Audacy — one of the largest radio operators in the U.S. and owner of Chicago stations WBBM Newsradio and WXRT — filed Sunday for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in Texas, in an effort to slash $1.9 billion in debt.



: Audacy — one of the largest radio operators in the U.S. and owner of Chicago stations WBBM Newsradio and WXRT — filed Sunday for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in Texas, in an effort to slash $1.9 billion in debt. Auburn Gresham Save A Lot update : After previously delayed openings, the discount grocery store is now set to open in April, 17th Ward Ald. David Moore said.



: After previously delayed openings, the discount grocery store is now set to open in April, 17th Ward Ald. David Moore said. Divvy prices going up : Another price hike is coming to Divvy’s network of rentable scooters and bicycles on Feb. 5. Yearly memberships are increasing from $130.90 to $143.90, according to Divvy. Day passes are increasing from $16.50 to $18.10.



: Another price hike is coming to Divvy’s network of rentable scooters and bicycles on Feb. 5. Yearly memberships are increasing from $130.90 to $143.90, according to Divvy. Day passes are increasing from $16.50 to $18.10. Grant Park Music Festival: Organizers on Tuesday announced the June 12-Aug. 17 schedule for what will be the fest’s 90th anniversary, featuring an eclectic array of works, world-renowned artists, composers and conductors and more.

The 8300 to 8500 blocks of South May Street in Auburn Gresham are a small stretch of Chicago’s Bungalow Belt. K’Von Jackson for WBEZ

Reporting by Dennis Rodkin | WBEZ

In some parts of Chicago, you can walk for blocks and blocks looking at rows of Chicago bungalows, which are as much an icon of Chicago architecture as the more imposing downtown buildings.

You’ll find these icons in Chicago’s Bungalow Belt, a giant C-shaped swath of the city that curves from West Rogers Park on the Far North Side, out along the West Side and back near the Indiana State Line in South Chicago. Those areas are where Chicago was growing fast in the first decades of the 20th century, and tens of thousands of bungalows were built to house the surging population.

According to the Chicago Bungalow Association, there are about 80,000 bungalows in that belt, which make up almost 1 out of every 3 houses in Chicago.

The Chicago bungalow is a specific thing, designed in the 1910s and ‘20s to house the middle class in handsome, nicely detailed shelter. But our bungalow is a derivative of something earlier.

The style jumped to Chicago in the 1910s, when home builders could barely keep up with the fast growth of the city’s population as it attracted workers from everywhere to its countless factories. Between 1900 and 1930, Chicago’s population approximately doubled, growing from about 1.69 million people to 3.37 million.

Those residents had to live somewhere, and while apartment buildings were one place for them, in Chicago there was a pronounced fondness for houses. Chicago embraced single-family homeownership right from the early days after the 1871 fire. Bungalows worked because they could be replicated again and again, with enough changes in materials and decorative elements to keep them from looking too uniform.

Epic Snack Shack co-owner Ali Zaidi and his daughter Rayan hold squid-flavored Lay’s potato chips and sour candy at Epic Snack Shack, which sells anime-themed products and snacks from all over the world in Lincoln Park. Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

Reporting by Stefano Esposito

About a month ago, Ali Zaidi opened Epic Snack Shack: Snacks of the World at 2558 N. Clark.

He has goodies from Egypt, Morocco, Lithuania, China, Poland, Australia, Saudi Arabia, India, the Philippines, Japan, Turkey — to name just a few countries. The store also sells collectible anime figures.

His 10-year-old daughter, Rayan, is often in the store — sandwiched between a nail salon and a French bakery on North Clark — to organize stock and hand out free samples. Her dad quit work as a window and door installer to open the shop. Rayan took the news well.

“I love it. Ever since my dad made a snack shop with anime in it, I’m like, Oh, I want to work there,” she said.

Zaidi, who is of Pakistani ancestry but grew up in Chicago, said he’s always been a foodie, but got tired of the traditional candies offered in American stores.

“I want something with more oomph,” he said.

That’s why he offers “hot and sour lemon-braised chicken feet flavor” potato chips and matcha and fig-flavored Oreo cookies. Squid- and truffle-flavored chips, too. And toxic waste slime licker squeeze sour candy, which contains corn syrup and artificial flavor — but no actual toxic waste — according to the label.

