Afternoon Edition: Chicago falls shy of national milestone for women attorneys

Good afternoon, Chicago. ✶

Today marks the start of Black History Month, the 48th iteration since its inaugural recognition in 1976 by President Gerald Ford.

But the story of this federal holiday goes back further, with its roots planted right here in Chicago in the late summer of 1915 by Carter G. Woodson.

Now known as the “father of Black history,” Woodson envisioned an annual celebration that would promote and popularize knowledge of African American history, according to the Chicago Public Library.

To learn more, I recommend listening to this WBEZ Reset segment from a couple of years ago on how Black History Month got its start in Chicago.

Now, on to the community news you need to know this afternoon. 👇

⏱️: A 7-minute read

— Matt Moore, newsletter reporter (@MattKenMoore)

TODAY’S TOP STORY

Chicago falls shy of national milestone for women attorneys

Reporting by Kaitlin Washburn

History made: Women now represent 50.3% of associates at U.S. law firms, a report released this month by the National Association for Law Placement found. This is the first time women have reached that benchmark in the 33 years the association has been tracking law firm diversity data.

Chicago falls short: At Chicago firms, 48.9% of associates are women, up from 46.5% in 2022 and just short of the new national record for gender diversity in the legal profession.

Still more work to be done: People of color, women of color and LGBTQ attorneys are still underrepresented in the nation’s firms, the report found. Despite the achievement at the entry level, women continue to be underrepresented among leadership, making up 27.8% of partners at U.S. firms. At Chicago firms, the report determined women represent 28.6% of partners. People of color make up 25.8% of associates and 10.7% of partners. Women of color make up 14.2% of associates and 4.5% of partners.

Key quote: “For so long, the focus has been on recruiting women and diverse lawyers to get into the pipeline, and that’s what those numbers are showing,” said Nicole Bashor, a patent attorney and equity partner at Husch Blackwell. “But the tricky thing is that for retaining them as partners and equity partners, there’s a steep drop-off,” she added. “Those recruiting efforts are not translating to staying power.”

READ MORE

WHAT ELSE IS GOING ON?

Shane Larson is associate director of the Center for Interdisciplinary Exploration and Research in Astrophysics at Northwestern University. Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

Gravitational pull? Northwestern University astrophysicist Shane Larson is helping to build a space-based device that will use gravity to “see giant black holes.” Instead of light like a camera or telescope relies on, the Laser Interferometer Space Antenna is based on ripples in gravity, measuring gravitational waves — including black holes.

Northwestern University astrophysicist Shane Larson is helping to build a space-based device that will use gravity to “see giant black holes.” Instead of light like a camera or telescope relies on, the Laser Interferometer Space Antenna is based on ripples in gravity, measuring gravitational waves — including black holes. Medical center furloughs workers : Dozens of employees are taking a 20% pay cut or having their work hours reduced at Alivio Medical Center in Pilsen, a key health care provider for migrants and asylum seekers on the West Side that would not reveal how many people had been furloughed.

: Dozens of employees are taking a 20% pay cut or having their work hours reduced at Alivio Medical Center in Pilsen, a key health care provider for migrants and asylum seekers on the West Side that would not reveal how many people had been furloughed. CPS 2024-25 calendar released : The first day of school for Chicago Public Schools students is set for Aug. 26, several days later than previous years. That’s thanks to the Democratic National Convention, which runs Aug. 19-22.

: The first day of school for Chicago Public Schools students is set for Aug. 26, several days later than previous years. That’s thanks to the Democratic National Convention, which runs Aug. 19-22. Ventra app crashes : Thursday morning, as Metra introduced an overhaul of prices and began its first day without ticket windows, customers struggled with a glitch on the Ventra app. “It’s not the way we would have liked it to go,” a Metra spokesperson said.

: Thursday morning, as Metra introduced an overhaul of prices and began its first day without ticket windows, customers struggled with a glitch on the Ventra app. “It’s not the way we would have liked it to go,” a Metra spokesperson said. Goosefoot is moving : The owners of the Michelin Guide-listed restaurant Goosefoot in Lincoln Square announced Wednesday on social media that they plan to move the restaurant to be closer to family — although no specifics were shared.

: The owners of the Michelin Guide-listed restaurant Goosefoot in Lincoln Square announced Wednesday on social media that they plan to move the restaurant to be closer to family — although no specifics were shared. 3.5 stars for ‘Highway Patrol’: The artfully produced new play sees veteran TV actress Dana Delany deliver a hugely real and hugely personal — albeit mysterious — performance, writes Steven Oxman in a review for the Sun-Times.

OUR CITY IN COLOR 🎨

Jasmina Amalya Cazacu, who goes by Diosa, created this mural, titled “Among the Stars,” which adorns a garage door at My Cheer Now, 12002 S. Doty Ave. Provided

In Pullman mural at cheerleading gym, the artist puts her model’s head in the clouds

Reporting by Katie Anthony

In a mural that artist Jasmina Amalya Cazacu painted in Pullman, a girl’s head isn’t just in the clouds — it is the clouds.

Cazacu, who goes by Diosa, brought one of her fantastical creatures to My Cheer Now, 12002 S. Doty Ave., with help from Pullman Arts.

The mural is titled “Among the Stars.” As with Diosa’s other pieces in Chicago, it blurs the line between fiction and reality.

“The core of my work is really about appreciating the magic beneath the mundane,” says Diosa, 29. “Just finding magic in everything around you. I think it’s always there, waiting patiently for us to discover it.”

Diosa photographed a friend, a South Sider with a background in cheerleading, as her inspiration for the girl in the mural. Then, she added the dreamlike elements.

Marquel Qaiyim, who owns the gym and coaches there, says the mural provided a “morale boost” to everyone at the 13-year-old gym.

“I look at that thing for five minutes every night after we close the gym,” Qaiyim says. “It looks like every little girl, every teenager and every young adult we’ve coached.”

READ MORE

BRIGHT ONE ✨

Kimberly Moore at KDM Engineering, 550 W. Jackson Blvd. She’s president and founder of the company. Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

Chicago engineer Kimberly Moore shares her STEM smarts with underrepresented youth

Reporting by Erica Thompson

Kimberly Moore is used to defying odds.

She is among the 35% of Americans working in STEM — science, technology, engineering and mathematics — who are women, according to the National Center for Science and Engineering Statistics. She’s also among only 9% of STEM workers who are Black.

And she owns an award-winning, multimillion-dollar electrical engineering firm, something she had never seen accomplished by someone who looks like her. But she says she never doubted herself — an attitude she attributes to her upbringing in Chicago.

As founder and president of KDM Engineering on West Jackson Boulevard, Moore oversees more than 100 employees at a company with yearly revenue of more than $15 million that has offices downtown, in Baltimore and in Philadelphia.

Moore says she’s determined to give back to underrepresented youth, providing opportunities to follow in her footsteps. Her nonprofit Calculated Genius has provided programming, mentoring and $295,000 in scholarships to students interested in STEM.

Housed within KDM’s offices, the nonprofit offers a “STEMinist” scholarship for young women, a summer educational program for Chicago Public Schools and other resources. It’s now developing a cohort of 150 high school and college students with the aim of helping them secure internships and get STEM jobs.

“It’s 2024,” Moore says. “I don’t want to be the ‘first’ and the ‘only.’ I’m trying to see who’s next.”

READ MORE

YOUR DAILY QUESTION ☕️

What’s a business in Chicago that helped get you through a hard time?

Email us(please include your first and last name). To see the answers to this question, check our Morning Edition newsletter. Not subscribed to Morning Edition? Sign up here so you won’t miss a thing!

Thanks for reading the Sun-Times Afternoon Edition.

Got a story you think we missed? Email us here.

Editor: Satchel Price

Newsletter reporter: Matt Moore

Copy editor: Angie Myers

