Afternoon Edition: In Illinois politics, remaps keep the powerful in power

In today’s newsletter, we’re talking about how Illinois politicians use congressional redistricting powers to keep their preferred party in power.

Plus, we’ve got news on a possible cyberattack on Lurie Children’s hopsital, a weather forecast from a groundhog in Woodstock and much more. 👇

Matt Moore, newsletter reporter

In Illinois politics, remaps keep the powerful in power

Reporting by Tina Sfondeles

How Dems kept power: In private map-making sessions, Illinois’ all-powerful Democratic majority in 2021 used the state’s population loss to swell Democratic districts — adding one Hispanic-majority blue seat in Congress and forcing two Republicans out of their districts.

Behind-the-scenes decisions: Among those who either opted out of their congressional districts — or lost — because of those behind-the-scenes decisions: Marie Newman, a freshman Democrat, and downstate Republican Rodney Davis.

Key context: Federal law gives each state’s legislature initial congressional redistricting powers. And the Illinois Constitution requires that state lawmakers redistrict every 10 years — the year after a U.S. Census is taken. The goal is to ensure all Illinois residents are afforded equal representation in the state General Assembly and in Congress.

The reality: The maps Democrats approved in 2021 sealed their political power for a decade.

Woodstock Willie predicted an early spring during Friday’s Groundhog Day prognostication event in Woodstock Square in the northwest suburb. Longtime weatherman Tom Skilling helped to commemorate the event. Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Drag artist Kenzie Couleé performs during a “Crazy Rich Asians”-themed Dim Sum & Drag show at Furama Restaurant in Uptown in 2022. She’ll co-host another iteration of the popular series Saturday. Matt Moore/Sun-Times

🛞 Slow & Low Pop-Up Exhibition

Friday, 6-9 p.m. (exhibit runs through Feb. 11)

📍Pilsen Arts and Community House, 1637 W. 18th St.

Salute the city’s lowrider community at this opening reception, where you’ll find an exhibition of the work of several photographers who have documented this scene through the years.

Admission: Free

👑 Dim Sum and Drag

Saturday, 12 p.m.

📍Furama Restaurant, 4936 N. Broadway

This iteration of the popular series will celebrate Black History Month with a stacked lineup of Black and Asian drag performers in Chicago, hosted by Kenzie Couleé & Luv Ami-Stoole.

Admission: $35+

📽️ Melanin, Roots and Culture

Saturday through Feb. 24

📍Music Box Theatre, 3733 N. Southport Ave.

This five-film series honors the contributions of Black filmmakers through the late 20th and early 21st century, spotlighting films including “Malcolm X” (Saturday), “The Last Dragon” (Feb. 9), “Love Jones. (Feb. 11) and more.

Admission: $11

🍫 Chocolate Weekend

Saturday and Sunday, 9 a.m. - 4 p.m.

📍The Morton Arboretum, 4100 IL-53, Lisle

Head over to the Morton Arboretum for its annual event devoted to the cacao tree. You can sample an array of chocolates, pick up a Valentine’s Day gift or just enjoy this sweet event.

Admission: $15+

Monica Thompson reacts Thursday as Dion Dawson, founder and executive director of Dion’s Chicago Dream, presents her with a check for $10,000 outside her Englewood home. Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

Dion’s Chicago Dream surprises family with $10K check — ‘I just wanted fresh produce’

Reporting by Mariah Rush

Monica Thompson was making a salad in her Englewood home Thursday when her son told her she needed to get dressed and come downstairs quickly.

When she made it outside, Thompson was shocked to find a sidewalk filled with dozens of people. She was even more shocked to receive a check for $10,000.

The day’s festivities came together thanks to Dion Dawson and his organization, Dion’s Chicago Dream, which delivers free and fresh produce to Chicagoans to combat food insecurity.

Dion’s Chicago Dream dubbed Thursday “Dream Day 2024” to commemorate the millionth pound of free produce delivered since it began operating in 2020. Now, the Black-owned and operated organization delivers 70,000 pounds of fresh produce a month.

The Thompson family — Monica, 54, and two now-adult children — was one of the first families to sign up for deliveries from the nonprofit in its first year. When deciding who would win the “Dream Delivery” — the check, funded through a partnership with Amazon, a $1,000 gift card to Save A Lot and a Chicago Bulls game package — Dawson knew it had to go to a family that supported him from the get-go.

“We wanted to spend this moment giving back and honoring the people that trusted us because we’re living in a time right now where you don’t trust anything,” Dawson said.

Editor: Satchel Price

Newsletter reporter: Matt Moore

Copy editor: Angie Myers

