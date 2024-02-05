Afternoon Edition: What should happen to the Damen Silos?

Good afternoon, Chicago. ✶

In today’s newsletter, we’re talking about those giant concrete towers near 29th Street and Damen Avenue that we all know as the Damen Silos.

Constructed in 1906 and 1933, the buildings haven’t had any grain stacked inside them since the 1970s, according to reporting from my colleagues at WBEZ. These days, the towers are at the center of a debate: Tear them down or preserve them?

Below, we’ve got the latest on the fate of the silos.

Plus, we have reporting on this year’s school board elections, the sole Illinois winner of the 2023-2024 “Oscars of teaching,” a sweet suggestion from one of our reporters — and more community news you need to know today. 👇

⏱️: A 7-minute read

— Matt Moore, newsletter reporter (@MattKenMoore)

TODAY’S TOP STORY

Reporting by Brett Chase

Clock is ticking: Time is running out for efforts to save the Damen Silos on the Southwest Side from being torn down, but negotiations will start soon to determine how to commemorate the historic grain structures near the site.

Limited options: Despite pleas from community members and preservationists at a meeting in McKinley Park Thursday night, the options for keeping the structures from being demolished by owner Michael Tadin Jr. appear to be limited. The meeting was held by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, which is taking public input through Friday from community members on how a piece of the historic property can be memorialized.

Key context: Tadin applied to the city to demolish the massive structures. The former grain storage site was developed in 1905 and includes two sets of 80-foot concrete silos, a tower that is about 110 feet tall, and three mostly dilapidated buildings one to two stories tall.

What’s next: The city needs to approve the demolition before a review of environmental and health safeguards can begin, but first, the buildings will have to undergo a review by the Army Corps, which has already determined that the area on the Chicago River has historic significance and that “a complete demolition” of the buildings “would constitute an adverse effect” to the surrounding community. That’s not a statement, however, that the federal government will stop the demolition.

READ MORE

WHAT ELSE IS GOING ON?

Mayor Brandon Johnson (far left) has thrown his support behind the original elected school board legislation that established 10 races this year and another 11 in 2026, sending a letter outlining his views to state Senate President Don Harmon (second from right). Pat Nabong/Sun-Times file

City’s first school board elections : Just nine months from Election Day, some of the most critical details of the city’s first school board elections remain up in the air — including how many board members voters will elect in the fall. Mayor Brandon Johnson recently told the Illinois Senate president he would like to see 10 school board seats up for election.

: Just nine months from Election Day, some of the most critical details of the city’s first school board elections remain up in the air — including how many board members voters will elect in the fall. Mayor Brandon Johnson recently told the Illinois Senate president he would like to see 10 school board seats up for election. More Ventra app glitches : Metra riders were struggling with online ticket purchases again Monday after the commuter rail agency thought it had resolved problems with the Ventra app.

: Metra riders were struggling with online ticket purchases again Monday after the commuter rail agency thought it had resolved problems with the Ventra app. Household income, education levels rise : Chicago and the near suburbs have increased household incomes — even when adjusting for inflation — and have a higher percentage of adults with at least a bachelor’s degree, according to a WBEZ analysis of recently released Census data.

: Chicago and the near suburbs have increased household incomes — even when adjusting for inflation — and have a higher percentage of adults with at least a bachelor’s degree, according to a WBEZ analysis of recently released Census data. Wear Jordan? A collection of sneakers that superstar Michael Jordan wore as he and the Bulls won six NBA championships has fetched $8 million at auction, setting a new record for game-worn sneakers, according to The Associated Press.

A collection of sneakers that superstar Michael Jordan wore as he and the Bulls won six NBA championships has fetched $8 million at auction, setting a new record for game-worn sneakers, according to The Associated Press. 4 stars for ‘Illinoise’: Sufjan Stevens’ landmark album becomes an exuberant, highly emotional and essentially exquisite work of dance theater in this new production, writes Steven Oxman in a review for the Sun-Times.

SUN-TIMES STAFF SUGGESTS 🎂

Find something sweet at Kristoffer’s Cafe & Bakery

Reporter Elvia Malagón recommends stopping by Kristoffer’s Cafe & Bakery, which has become a staple for her family celebrations. Elvia Malagón/Sun-Times

Today’s staff suggestion comes from reporter Elvia Malagón, who recommends stopping by Kristoffer’s Cafe & Bakery, a spot that ”has become a staple in my family for celebrations,” she tells me.

What you’ll find there: The cafe, at Halsted and 18th Streets, sells traditional items such as lattes, breakfast sandwiches, croissants and other baked goods.

Go for the chocoflan: ”Kristoffer’s has won my family over with their delicious chocoflan — a combination of not-too-sweet chocolate cake and creamy flan,” Elvia says. Plus, Kristoffer’s sells a variety of tres leches cakes that are also worth trying, she says.

Dig in: ”You can buy an entire cake, ranging in price from $22 to $70, or you can opt to just grab a slice for yourself,” Elvia says.

📍 Kristoffer’s Cafe & Bakery, 1733 S. Halsted St.

BRIGHT ONE ✨

Comfort Agboola, a teacher at the Edgar Allan Poe Classical Elementary School in Pullman, won the Milken Educator Award Friday. Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

Reporting by Mohammad Samra

When it became clear someone at Comfort Agboola’s school in Pullman was going to win a national teaching award, Agboola thought of colleagues who fit the prize.

Moments later, Agboola was crying tears of joy and hugging her colleagues after finding out she was a winner of a Milken Educator Award as blue confetti and bubbles sprung up behind her.

“I saw my students cheering, and I was just amazed,” Agboola, a middle school teacher at Edgar Allan Poe Classical Elementary School, told the Sun-Times Friday morning. “I’m still in a state of shock. I can’t believe this.”

Agboola is one of up to 75 recipients of the award nationwide for the 2023-24 school year, according to the Milken Family Foundation.

Her passion for her job “bleeds into the classroom,” the foundation said. Agboola provides project-based learning opportunities, such as a classroom economy system where students earn “money” by doing class jobs, filing taxes, balancing a checkbook and banking online.

And students had nothing but cheers for “Boo” — their affectionate nickname for Agboola — who they say makes it all fun. Calvin Humphrey, a 13-year-old student in Agboola’s English class, said she has a “laugh that makes other people laugh.”

“She makes me want to learn more,” the eighth grader said.

READ MORE

YOUR DAILY QUESTION ☕️

What should be done with the Damen Silos? Explain.

Email us (please include your first and last name). To see the answers to this question, check our Morning Edition newsletter. Not subscribed to Morning Edition? Sign up here so you won’t miss a thing!

Thanks for reading the Sun-Times Afternoon Edition.

Got a story you think we missed? Email us here.

Editor: Satchel Price

Newsletter reporter: Matt Moore

Copy editor: Angie Myers

