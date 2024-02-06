Afternoon Edition: Deadline to find permanent housing looms for migrants

Good afternoon, Chicago. ✶

A deadline for Chicago’s migrants is approaching — March 16, when they’re scheduled to be evicted from city-run shelters.

Below, we have reporting from my colleagues at WBEZ on the city’s plan and how one family is working to secure housing.

Plus, we’ve got news on a future Blackhawks game at the Friendly Confines, a look back at the voices of Chicago’s storied advertising history, a conversation with the artist who sold out Thalia Hall tonight — and much more. 👇

Reporting by Adriana Cardona-Maguigad | WBEZ

Eviction deadline approaches: Thousands of migrants are expected to be evicted from city-run shelters after March 16. As of Monday, city officials said there are 13,442 residents in 28 active shelters.

Back to the landing zone: Chicago officials have said migrants who are evicted and don’t have a place to stay will go back to the city’s landing zone at 800 S. Des Plaines St., where newly arrived migrants first go to place a new shelter request and wait until a bed is available. The city hasn’t laid out a concrete plan for working with the migrants who are expected to reenter the shelter placement process if they can’t find an apartment.

The search for housing: On most mornings, Alfonso Carvajal grabs his bike and ventures out into unfamiliar parts of Chicago in search of apartments to rent. Carvajal, his wife and two children trekked here from Venezuela. The journey left them with no money and just a few belongings.

Common obstacles: Carvajal says he wrestles with a long list of obstacles that have come up during the apartment search process. He doesn’t speak English. He doesn’t have a work permit, a credit history or a bank account.

Key quote: “Finding housing is the most important thing for us right now,” Carvajal said. “We can’t just finish our time in the shelter and be thrown out on the streets. It’s humiliating, an entire family out on the streets.”

Kitty and the Haywoods last year: Cynthia Harrell (from left), Marilyn “Kitty” Haywood and Mary Ann (aka Ann) Stewart. Joshua and Jackson Stewart

Reporting by Erica Thompson

For sisters Marilyn “Kitty” Haywood and Mary Ann Stewart, entering the workforce in Chicago in the early 1960s wasn’t difficult. Thanks to their typing classes at Parker High School on the South Side, they went to work as secretaries at what was then Presbyterian-St. Luke’s Hospital.

“You knew how to type 80 or 90 words a minute, and you looked pretty good,” says Stewart, 79, who goes by Ann. “That was the main thrust with our parents — how to present yourself.”

But Haywood had grander dreams.

“I knew that there was something bigger for me to do,” says Haywood, 81. “I had been blessed with the gift of singing. I just didn’t know where [my career] was going to go.”

Several years later, Haywood went on to work with Chicago soul singer Minnie Riperton in the New Rotary Connection and landed a job singing a jingle for Nehi soft drinks. In time, she and Stewart, along with their late sister Vivian Haywood and niece Cynthia Harrell, became go-to vocalists for national radio and TV commercials produced by Chicago’s thriving ad agencies.

As in-demand session singers for Chicago’s booming R&B and soul scene, they worked with Curtis Mayfield on Aretha Franklin’s 1976 hit “Something He Can Feel” and then recorded their own albums as Kitty and the Haywoods.

Now living in Atlanta, the women built a reputation as one of the hardest-working musical families in Chicago. That entertainment legacy has been carried forward by their children, who include singer and “The Chi” actor Jason Weaver, music producers Laney and Tricky Stewart and music manager Mark Stewart.

Brittany Howard will kick off her new tour with sold-out shows at Thalia Hall on Tuesday and Wednesday. Courtesy of Island Records

Reporting by Erica Thompson

In 1995, Maya Angelou stood before the United Nations and delivered the poem “A Brave and Startling Truth,” exploring humanity’s capacity for both destruction and healing, as well as cruelty and kindness.

Twenty-five years later, the late poet’s hopeful message inspired Grammy-winning artist Brittany Howard to write the uplifting song “Another Day” during the pandemic. Singing over an infectious drum pattern, Howard envisions a world where we can “be who we want and see who we like.”

The song appears on Howard’s second solo album, “What Now,” due Friday. She will promote the project with a tour, which kicks off at Thalia Hall with sold-out shows Tuesday night and Wednesday.

In an interview with the Sun-Times, Howard said she looks up to jacks-of-all-trades — like Prince

“One thing Prince would do that I’m still learning from is how much information he could fit into a song,” she said.

“That, to me, is really inspiring,” she said, “because sometimes it’s less about the musicality of the instrument and more about the environment that instrument is creating. So it doesn’t necessarily need to be heard, but it needs to be felt.”

Who has a more challenging commute in Chicago — bicyclists, CTA riders or drivers? Tell us why

