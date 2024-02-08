Afternoon Edition: Chicago-area brothers taken in Gaza during Israeli raid, family says

Good afternoon, Chicago. ✶

In today’s newsletter, we’re focusing on a developing story from my colleague Nader Issa, who reports that two brothers from Lombard living in Gaza have been taken by Israeli soldiers.

Plus, we have an update on a Cook County property tax blunder, the story behind some striking art outside the Ogilvie Transportation Center and much more. 👇

⏱️: A 7-minute read

— Matt Moore, newsletter reporter (@MattKenMoore)

Reporting by Nader Issa

U.S. citizens taken: Two Palestinian American citizens with Chicago-area roots were taken by Israeli soldiers in an early Thursday morning raid on their shelter in Gaza, a family member said, months after U.S. officials approved them for evacuation but have since failed to secure their exit.

Pleas to the government: Borak and Hashem Alagha, 18 and 20, were born and raised in Lombard before their family moved to Canada and eventually Gaza. Their cousin in Oakbrook Terrace had been pleading with U.S. officials to secure their evacuation. She and other Americans even sued the State Department for alleged disparate treatment of Palestinian U.S. citizens trying to flee Israel’s bombardment of Gaza compared to Israeli Americans who were quickly helped after the Oct. 7 attacks by the militant group Hamas.

Dire conditions: In the last four months, Israeli attacks have destroyed the Alaghas’ home in Gaza, then a second home where they had taken shelter. Most recently, they were among 28 relatives sheltering in a two-bedroom, one-bath home in the Al-Mawasi neighborhood near Khan Younis, an area the Israeli military had directed Palestinians to flee to for safety. They’ve been low on food, drinking dirty water and shaken by daily Israeli airstrikes there. It’s from that home that the brothers and four others were taken by Israeli soldiers Thursday, said their cousin Yasmeen Elagha, a Northwestern law student.

Key quote: “I’ve been screaming this at the top of my lungs for the past few months,” Elagha said. “And I told the U.S. government every step of the way, ‘Something will happen. They are already in danger, and they will be put in even greater danger if you don’t act.’”

Cook County Treasurer Maria Pappas said her office incorrectly stated Chicago’s pension debt in its latest round of property tax bills. Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times file

County property tax bill error : The Cook County treasurer’s office has issued a correction after its latest tax bills understated Chicago’s unfunded pension debt by more than $37 billion. “S--- happens,” Treasurer Maria Pappas told the Sun-Times.

: The Cook County treasurer’s office has issued a correction after its latest tax bills understated Chicago’s unfunded pension debt by more than $37 billion. “S--- happens,” Treasurer Maria Pappas told the Sun-Times. Late penalty for property taxes reduced : The penalty for paying your property taxes late has been slashed in half in Cook County. Those lower rates mean property owners save $90 for every $1,000 owed on taxes, according to the Cook County treasurer’s office.

: The penalty for paying your property taxes late has been slashed in half in Cook County. Those lower rates mean property owners save $90 for every $1,000 owed on taxes, according to the Cook County treasurer’s office. NASCAR reveals music headliners : Helping NASCAR make its Chicago return July 6-7 will be headlining artists Keith Urban, the Chainsmokers, the Black Keys and Lauran Alaina, organizers said Thursday.

: Helping NASCAR make its Chicago return July 6-7 will be headlining artists Keith Urban, the Chainsmokers, the Black Keys and Lauran Alaina, organizers said Thursday. Beyond Wonderland Chicago lineup : Tiësto, Diplo, Benny Benassi and Kaskade are among the EDM superstars set for Chicago’s first Beyond Wonderland music festival, which will run June 1-2 at the Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island.

: Tiësto, Diplo, Benny Benassi and Kaskade are among the EDM superstars set for Chicago’s first Beyond Wonderland music festival, which will run June 1-2 at the Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island. Ye and Ty Dolla Sign at the UC : The artist formerly known as Kanye West will host a listening party at the United Center alongside songsmith Ty Dolla Sign Thursday for their forthcoming album “Vultures, Volume 1,” out Friday under the moniker, ¥$.

: The artist formerly known as Kanye West will host a listening party at the United Center alongside songsmith Ty Dolla Sign Thursday for their forthcoming album “Vultures, Volume 1,” out Friday under the moniker, ¥$. Cheesy farewell? Now through Valentine’s Day, Chicagoans can break up with their partners via a pizza in custom packaging, courtesy of Pizza Hut, which is also offering the Goodbye Pies breakup service in other select cities this month.

Now through Valentine’s Day, Chicagoans can break up with their partners via a pizza in custom packaging, courtesy of Pizza Hut, which is also offering the Goodbye Pies breakup service in other select cities this month. Johnny Carson bio gets November release: Bill Zehme’s long-awaited biography of Johnny Carson — thought to be lost when the Chicago writer died last year — will be surfacing after all.

This mural outside the Ogilvie Transportation Center was painted by students from the Yollocalli Arts Reach program with artist Chris Silva. Robert Herguth/Sun-Times

Reporting by Sun-Times staff

For Chicagoans of a certain generation, the Chicago River didn’t evoke images of nature. Pollution, yes. An abundance of animals and plants, not so much.

But that’s changed. And that’s reflected in the expansive mural outside Metra’s Ogilvie Transportation Center. The mural is filled with images of fish, a fox, birds, butterflies, a coyote, raccoons, bees, dragonflies and flowers.

Chris Silvacreated it with students from the Yollocalli Arts Reach program affiliated with the National Museum of Mexican Art.

The mural project, which took several years to get off the ground, wrapped up with last year’s installation.

“Chris Silva and the students walked the surrounding area of the Ogilvie station, and they noticed how beautiful the Chicago River looks against the high-rise buildings in downtown Chicago,” according to the Third Millennium Group, which funded the project.

The images were drawn digitally or by hand and then converted to digital. They were printed onto 3M film material that was adhered to the brick wall in 10 panels that are 14 feet tall and mostly 9 feet wide. The mural is titled “River Pals.”

Los Tigres del Norte members Luis Hernández (from left), Hernan Hernández, Jorge Hernández and Eduardo Hernández operform at the Nevada Democratic Party’s election results watch party at the Aria Resort & Casino in Las Vegas in 2016. Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Reporting by Gisela Orozco

Chicago is a city in which many musicians have found inspiration.

For the Mexican band Los Tigres del Norte, the city is present in the verses of their most famous and successful songs. As such, Chicago is the third city they will visit during their “Siempre Contigo” tour Feb. 10.

“Chicago has been the inspiration for so many songs and memories. This is the case of the song ‘La jaula de oro.’ We have been fortunate enough to have several songs that have emerged from the emotion that is experienced in that city,” said Jorge Hernández, leader, lead vocalist and accordionist of the group, in an interview with La Voz.

“The first time I remember [being in Chicago] was in a place called El Acuario in 1977 or 1978; it was like a [dance] hall, and I have in my mind the memory of how people sang the songs, how they expressed themselves,” Hernández said. “Whenever they tell us ‘Chicago,’ the emotion of that place comes to me.”

Jorge Hernández is the eldest of his brothers who make up the group, which also includes Hernán (electric bass and vocals); Eduardo (saxophone and vocals); Luis (sixth bass and vocals), as well as Oscar Lara (drums).

Over the years they have performed in places including Plaza Garibaldi in Little Village, where a stretch of 26th Street is named after them. They’ve played Ravinia Festival in Highland Park several times since 2007.

And on Saturday, they’ll perform at Allstate Arena in Rosemont.

