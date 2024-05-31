Your Chicago summer guide to senior-friendly group activities: chair yoga, walking club and more

Want to be a part of something new? Sitting, stretching, walking or running — there’s an activity for every speed.

Chair Beach Ball Volleyball

Sit, set, spike! Seated volleyball for ages 50-plus.

Frisbie Senior Center, 52 E. Northwest Highway, Des Plaines

Wednesdays at 10:30 a.m.

Free with Frisbie Senior Center membership

Chair Yoga en Español

Spanish speakers 55+ de-stress through gentle movements and deep breaths.

Kelvyn Park Satellite Senior Center, 2715 N. Cicero Avenue, Chicago

Tuesdays 11a.m.-noon

Free

Mah-Jongg

Seniors 55+ gather to play the American version of the four-player tile-based game.

Oak Brook Park District Family Recreation Center, 1450 Forest Gate Road, Oak Brook

Fridays 10 a.m.-noon

$10 per person, per season

Northwest Suburban Chicago Senior Softball

A 12-inch softball league for seniors ages 50-plus.

Melas Park, 1500 E. Central Road, Arlington Heights

Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays.

Fields open at 8:30 a.m. Batting practice is 9 a.m. Game time is 10 a.m-12:30 p.m.

Free

Pinochle Club

Join a group of card players who play 24 hands of pinochle at each meeting (all ages welcome).

South Chicago Heights Senior Center, 3114 Enterprise Park Avenue, South Chicago Heights

First and third Wednesdays of every month starting at 12:30 p.m.

$1

Senior Pickleball

A pickleball league specifically for those 55-plus.

Northbrook Senior Center, 3323 Walters Avenue, Northbrook

Tuesdays 1:30-3:30 p.m. and Thursdays 9-11 a.m.

Northbrook Senior Center membership required

Silver Sculptors

Beginner and intermediate ceramics classes for people 65-plus.

Hyde Park Art Center, 5020 S. Cornell Ave., Chicago

Mondays 1-3 p.m. New session starts June 17

Free

Walking Club

Seniors 50 and over are invited to walk the paved paths of Lisle Community Park

Lisle Park District Senior Center, 1925 Ohio Street, Lisle

Tuesdays 10-11a.m.

$20 annual fee

Walking & Wellness Club

Seniors 55 and over walk indoors to music (expect plenty of Whitney Houston)

Salvation Army Freedom Center, 825 N. Christiana, Chicago

Fridays 8:30-10 a.m.

Free

Line dancing

Learn the latest line dances at three Chicago Park District facilities, for people ages 60-plus

Columbus Park Refectory, 5701 W. Jackson Blvd., Chicago

Mondays and Wednesdays 8:30-11:30 a.m.

La Follette Park, 1333 N. Laramie Ave., Chicago

Thursdays Noon-2 p.m. and 2-4 p.m.

West Chatham Park, 8223 S. Princeton Ave., Chicago

Fridays 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

Free