Your Chicago summer guide to senior-friendly group activities: chair yoga, walking club and more
Enjoy a range of activities around the Chicagoland area with these 10 groups for grownups.
Want to be a part of something new? Sitting, stretching, walking or running — there’s an activity for every speed.
Chair Beach Ball Volleyball
Sit, set, spike! Seated volleyball for ages 50-plus.
Frisbie Senior Center, 52 E. Northwest Highway, Des Plaines
Wednesdays at 10:30 a.m.
Free with Frisbie Senior Center membership
Chair Yoga en Español
Spanish speakers 55+ de-stress through gentle movements and deep breaths.
Kelvyn Park Satellite Senior Center, 2715 N. Cicero Avenue, Chicago
Tuesdays 11a.m.-noon
Free
Mah-Jongg
Seniors 55+ gather to play the American version of the four-player tile-based game.
Oak Brook Park District Family Recreation Center, 1450 Forest Gate Road, Oak Brook
Fridays 10 a.m.-noon
$10 per person, per season
Northwest Suburban Chicago Senior Softball
A 12-inch softball league for seniors ages 50-plus.
Melas Park, 1500 E. Central Road, Arlington Heights
Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays.
Fields open at 8:30 a.m. Batting practice is 9 a.m. Game time is 10 a.m-12:30 p.m.
Free
Pinochle Club
Join a group of card players who play 24 hands of pinochle at each meeting (all ages welcome).
South Chicago Heights Senior Center, 3114 Enterprise Park Avenue, South Chicago Heights
First and third Wednesdays of every month starting at 12:30 p.m.
$1
Senior Pickleball
A pickleball league specifically for those 55-plus.
Northbrook Senior Center, 3323 Walters Avenue, Northbrook
Tuesdays 1:30-3:30 p.m. and Thursdays 9-11 a.m.
Northbrook Senior Center membership required
Silver Sculptors
Beginner and intermediate ceramics classes for people 65-plus.
Hyde Park Art Center, 5020 S. Cornell Ave., Chicago
Mondays 1-3 p.m. New session starts June 17
Free
Walking Club
Seniors 50 and over are invited to walk the paved paths of Lisle Community Park
Lisle Park District Senior Center, 1925 Ohio Street, Lisle
Tuesdays 10-11a.m.
$20 annual fee
Walking & Wellness Club
Seniors 55 and over walk indoors to music (expect plenty of Whitney Houston)
Salvation Army Freedom Center, 825 N. Christiana, Chicago
Fridays 8:30-10 a.m.
Free
Line dancing
Learn the latest line dances at three Chicago Park District facilities, for people ages 60-plus
Columbus Park Refectory, 5701 W. Jackson Blvd., Chicago
Mondays and Wednesdays 8:30-11:30 a.m.
La Follette Park, 1333 N. Laramie Ave., Chicago
Thursdays Noon-2 p.m. and 2-4 p.m.
West Chatham Park, 8223 S. Princeton Ave., Chicago
Fridays 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
Free