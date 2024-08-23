Why does a nonprofit newsroom matter to you and Chicago?
Friday, August 23, 2024

Alanna Durkin Richer | AP

Matthew Olsen
Housing & development
Justice Department accuses RealPage of violating antitrust laws through scheme to hike rents
Department officials say the algorithm allows landlords to align their prices and avoid competition that would keep rents down.
By Alanna Durkin Richer | AP
 