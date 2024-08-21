Why does a nonprofit newsroom matter to you and Chicago?
Wednesday, August 21, 2024

Ali Swenson | AP

Independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr., waves to the media outside the Nassau County Supreme Court in Mineola, N.Y., on Wednesday.
Politics
RFK Jr. to speak Friday, fueling speculation he could drop out and support Trump
Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s running mate openly discussed the possibility on a podcast this week, saying the campaign was considering a move to “join forces” with Donald Trump to limit the election chance of Kamala Harris.
By Jonathan J. Cooper | AP  and Ali Swenson | AP
 