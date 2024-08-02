The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, August 2, 2024
Century-old Loop skyscrapers to be preserved, federal agency decides

By  Kade Heather
   
222 S State St, left, and 202 S State St, right in the Loop, Wednesday, March 30, 2022. | Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

The Consumers Building, 220 S. State St., (left), and the Century Building (right), 202 S. State St., will be saved under a decision by the General Services Administration. They had been targeted for demolition because some believed they posed a security risk to the Dirksen Federal Courthouse, the dark glass tower visible behind them.

Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

Two century-old skyscrapers in the Loop will be preserved for future use as previous plans to demolish them were scrapped Friday.

The U.S. General Services Administration released its final environmental impact report for the Century and Consumers buildings at 202 S. State St. and 220 S. State St., and also a smaller building between them, at 214 S. State St., ultimately choosing to reuse the vacant buildings rather than demolish them.

In 2022, Congress earmarked $52 million for the demolition of the buildings, with the federal government, which owns the buildings, arguing the buildings pose a security risk to the U.S. courts. The buildings back up against the Dirksen Federal Building on Dearborn Street.

The federal government acquired land around the Dirksen Federal Building to build a security buffer zone after a bombing attempt in 2005.

A series of public meetings have been held to discuss alternatives for the buildings, which are on the National Register of Historic Places.

The GSA, with the help from consultants, identified ways “to avoid, minimize, or mitigate potential adverse effects on the historic buildings,” to choose the “viable adaptive reuse” option for the sites.

The plan also aligns “with City of Chicago land use plans that call for continued retail and mixed land use at State Street as well as reducing waste and reusing materials,” the GSA said in its report.

Last year, the Commission on Chicago Landmarks unanimously recommended landmark designation for the Century and Consumers buildings. The buildings also are part of the Loop Retail Historic District.

The 16-story Century opened in 1915 and was designed by Holabird & Roche. The 22-story Consumers opened in 1913 and was the work of Jenney, Mundie & Jensen.

The four-story building at 214 S. State St. is believed to have been constructed in 1883, according to the GSA. Its architect was C.M. Palmer for Gunther’s Confectionary.

Preservation Chicago at one point had lined up 20 religious orders, including Dominican University in River Forest, that are interested in converting the Century and Consumers buildings, 202 and 220 S. State St., into the proposed Chicago Collaborative Archive Center.

Museums and other non-religious entities could have space there also, said Preservation Chicago Executive Director Ward Miller.

Those advocating to save them in this manner also argue that archival storage would minimize any security threat and allow windows facing the federal building to be sealed off.

“A collaborative archive of this proposed size is rare in the country,” Christopher Allison, a historian and director of the McGreal Center at Dominican University in River Forest had said in 2022. “It would become a major hub for archive-based research and would consolidate precious sources in one space.”

As for security concerns, Miller and others argue an archives center, with limited staff and tightly controlled access, represents an ideal use for the situation. They said it’s a better alternative than demolition. Taking down the buildings would leave an empty stretch on State Street, which is on the National Register of Historic Places. The Chicago Loop Alliance, representing downtown businesses, also prefers saving the buildings.

A record of Friday’s decision will be issued in September, setting up the next steps of the revitalization process which include a GSA request for lease proposals.

