Global tech outage causing chaos at airports, Chicago businesses
The problems also affected some Metra service, ticketing at the Goodman Theatre, Steppenwolf Theatre and Lyric Opera of Chicago and businesses including Starbucks, some hospitals and banks.
A global computer systems outage related to Microsoft Windows led to widespread issues at airports, banks, hospitals and other businesses Friday morning.
Travelers at airports around the world, including O’Hare Airport, arrived Friday morning to see “blue screens of death” and long lines after what was described as a faulty update was deployed to computers running Microsoft software.
- Airports, banks and other critical computer systems around the world went down Friday. The cybersecurity firm CrowdStrike says the outage is not related to a security incident or cyberattack.
- Friday’s chaos began with a faulty update pushed out by CrowdStrike. Disruptions on Friday have continued hours after the company first identified the issue.
- Long lines formed at airports in the U.S., Europe and Asia as airlines lost access to check-in and booking services during peak summer travel. At O’Hare International Airport, 170 flights have been canceled in the last 24 hours.
SAN FRANCISCO — The head of a nonprofit group that promotes building the internet says outages like the major one affecting Microsoft and causing problems across the globe will happen in the future because of “our world of complex, interconnected systems.”
“The important part is how we learn from them and how we improve the resilience of our systems, so that similar issues do not happen again,” Andrew Sullivan, CEO of the nonprofit Internet Society said Friday.
The outages disrupted flights, banks, media outlets and companies across the world, but Sulivan said there was no loss of connectivity and data continued to flow.
“This was a failure of some systems using a specific operating system and a specific vendor’s management tools,” he said. “Unfortunately, those systems were used widely and for many functions critical to people’s daily lives.”
Meanwhile, some cybersecurity experts are warning that organizations affected by the internet outage should be alert for scammers.
“Organizations should be aware and wary of that and making sure that when they’re talking about getting this problem remediated, that they’re talking to trusted organizations,” said Gartner analyst Eric Grenier. “Attackers will definitely prey on organizations as a result of this.”
Production services at Loyola University Chicago should be restored, according to a message from the university.
Several Volaris customers at Midway Airport were told by gate attendants that if they hadn’t printed out boarding passes or downloaded one to their phone prior to the system going down, that they would not be able to fly and would need to be put on a later flight.
The Federal Home Loan Bank of Chicago, which provides loans to banks to use for mortgages, said it was open Friday but with some of its systems down.
It said member banks would need to call to access advances, letters of credit and other services. It said on its website it would keep some records manually while it works to restore operations.
The global tech snafu was even affecting the Cook County Circuit Court on Friday.
Initial court hearings at the Leighton Criminal Courthouse were delayed, and some defendants who were supposed to be transferred from the Illinois Department of Corrections weren’t expected to show up at all, Cook County Judge Deidre Dyer said.
“We’ve had some technical issues today, just like everyone else with computers,” Dyer said.
The CrowdStrike outage affected computers at the Juvenile Temporary Detention Center, but the issue was resolved by noon, said Mary Wisniewski, spokeswoman for the Office of the Chief Judge of the Cook County Circuit Court.
In a statement, she said the outage did not affect the adult courts but that “some court operations remain impacted by outages being experienced by other agencies.”
The Federal Aviation Administration lifted the ground stop orders for Delta and United airlines just before noon.
JetBlue said in a statement that its operations remain normal, and that it is not experiencing any systemwide delays or cancellations.
United Airlines said earlier that the outage was affecting its computer systems and warned customers of potential flight delays. The carrier said some flights are resuming and it is issuing waivers to make it easier to change travel plans within its website.
Jaci Anderson, director of corporate communications at Starbucks, said the company is working to resolve it’s tech issues.
“Starbucks is among those companies experiencing impacts due to a widespread third-party systems outage, resulting in a temporary outage of our mobile order ahead and pay features,” Anderson said in an emailed statement. “We continue to welcome and serve customers in the vast majority of our stores and drive-thrus and are doing everything we can to bring all systems online as quickly as possible. We apologize for any inconvenience.”
In Los Angeles, the Cedars-Sinai Health System remained open and continued to provide care. Spokesperson Christina Elston said the system was affected by the outage but that they were working to address the issue and limit its impact.
Harris Health System, which runs public hospitals and clinics in the Houston area, said it had to suspend hospital visits “until further notice” due to the outage. Elective hospital procedures were being canceled and rescheduled. Clinic appointments were initially impacted, but in a post later on X, the health system said that its health centers were now open for such appointments.
A spokesperson for the Cleveland Clinic said patient care has not been affected by the outage, but it was affecting some technology the clinic uses. She said the health system is providing care at all locations.
A spokesperson for HCA Healthcare said the health system didn’t expect the technology issue to affect its ability to provide care. Nashville, Tennessee-based HCA runs 188 hospitals and about 2,400 care sites around the country.
Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center said it was pausing the start of any procedures that require anesthesia The New York-based care provider said it was dealing with systems issues related to the technology disruption.
The CEO of Crowdstrike said on the social media platform X that “today was not a security or cyber incident.”
Today was not a security or cyber incident. Our customers remain fully protected.
We understand the gravity of the situation and are deeply sorry for the inconvenience and disruption. We are working with all impacted customers to ensure that systems are back up and they can…
CrowdStrike is a U.S. cybersecurity company that provides software to companies around the world and across industries. It bills itself as being the globe’s most advanced cloud-based security technology provider.
“We stop breaches,” the cybersecurity firm writes on its website.
According to the company’s website, CrowdStrike was founded in 2011 and launched in early 2012. CrowdStrike listed on the Nasdaq exchange five years ago. Last month, the Austin, Texas company reported that its revenue rose 33% in the latest quarter from the same quarter a year earlier — logging a net profit of $42.8 million, up from $491,000 in the first quarter of last year.
CrowdStrike has a partnership with Amazon Web Services and its “Falcon for Defender” security technology is designed to supplement Microsoft Defender to prevent attacks.
A Macy’s spokeswoman said the retailer is experiencing problems in some software from vendors.
“All Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s and Bluemercury stores, digital platforms and distribution centers continue to be operational for our customers’ shopping needs,” she said.
The Chicago Police Department says that “critical emergency operations” including 911 and police and fire dispatch were not impacted by the outage.
Non-emergency operations that were impacted have either been restored or are in the process of being restored, according to a CPD statement.
Chicago theaters were experiencing technical issues on Friday morning due to the global outage.
A notice on the Goodman Theatre’s website told customers that their ticketing system would not be able to process orders electronically but the box office (opening at noon Friday) would take requests by phone and contact customers once service returned.
Steppenwolf Theatre posted a similar message on its website, telling customers “We are working with our technology partners to restore services as quickly as possible.”
Lyric Opera’s website directed customers to contact their Audience Services department by phone for ticket requests until further notice.
Metra reported delays up to 45 minutes Friday morning on its Union Pacific lines because of the global tech outage.
Adam Wavel and Grace Collins, both 18, were delayed about 30 minutes on their inbound train from Crystal Lake on the Union Pacific Northwest line, which finally arrived at Ogilvie Station a little before 10 a.m.
“We’re kind of questioning our time schedule,” Wavel said. The couple said they were close to missing the window of their timed tickets at the Shedd Aquarium.
Metra spokesman Michael Gillis said the tech outage affected its Union Pacific lines, which are run and dispatched by the UP. The UP-NW lines was affected the most, with three canceled trains and several delayed trains, he said. There were also delays up to 25 minutes on the UP-West line, and minor delays on the North Central Service, where trains were held up by crossings with a UP line, Gillis said.
Inside Ogilvie Station, billboards were showing a blue Microsoft error screen. Clear Channel Outdoor, which runs the billboards, didn’t immediately reply to a request for comment.
John Samuels’ UP-Northwest train was delayed by only 15 minutes into Ogilvie Station, but it was enough that he missed his connecting Metra train on the UP-North line. The 36-year-old electrical engineer said he’s now at least 45 minutes behind schedule and late for work.
“It’s always something,” Samuels said, noting that a Metra train was late earlier this week for another issue.
UChicago Medicine says that the “vast majority of systems” at the healthcare network have been restored as of 10 a.m.
Sporadic repairs will continue throughout the morning, according to a message to staff.
Friday’s chaos began with a faulty update that was pushed out from CrowdStrike, an online security firm whose software is used around the world across multiple industries. In a Friday post on social media platform X, President and CEO George Kurtz cited a “defect found in a single content update for Windows hosts” — noting that Mac and Linux hosts were not impacted.
But, because scores of companies rely on CrowdStrike for their security needs with Windows as their operating system, the consequences of this kind of technical problem are far-reaching.
Long lines formed at airports in the U.S., Europe and Asia as airlines lost access to check-in and booking services during peak summer travel. Banks in South Africa and New Zealand reported outages impacting payments and online services. And hospitals had problems with their appointment systems, while officials in some U.S. states warned of 911 problems in their areas.
DownDectector, which tracks user-reported disruptions to internet services, recorded that airlines, payment platforms and online shopping websites across the world were affected — although the disruption appeared piecemeal and was apparently related to whether the companies used Microsoft cloud-based services.
Still, experts stress that Friday’s disruptions underscore the vulnerability of worldwide dependence on software that comes from only a handful of providers.
“This is a very, very uncomfortable illustration of the fragility of the world’s core internet infrastructure,” said Ciaran Martin, a professor at Oxford University’s Blavatnik School of Government and former Head of Britain’s National Cyber Security Centre.
The Chicago Department of Aviation says it is “closely monitoring” the global outage that has disrupted flights at O’Hare and Midway airports.
“CDA officials are working diligently with federal and airline partners at both O’Hare and Midway International Airports to restore operations as swiftly as possible,” the agency said.
The CDA recommends travelers check their flight’s status before heading to the airport.
As of 10 a.m., the CDA reports 168 flights have been canceled at O’Hare and nine at Midway. Flights at O’Hare are delayed on average by about 49 minutes.
There were long lines at the United Airlines check-in counter at O’Hare International Airport on Friday morning as the global outage disrupted travel plans.
The airline said on X, the site formerly known as Twitter, that it has issued a waiver to make it easier to change travel plans.
Officials in some U.S. states, including Alaska, Virginia and Iowa, warned of problems to 911 emergency call centers in their areas. Alaska State Troopers warned that many 911 and nonemergency call centers across the state weren’t working correctly and shared alternate numbers.
Calls to 911 in Chicago haven’t been affected, according to the Office of Emergency Management and Communications.
But in Virginia, the City of Fairfax Police Department said on social media that it was experiencing technical difficulties with its phone systems, including 911. The department shared a nonemergency number for callers and said 911 could still be used, but calls wouldn’t go directly to the dispatch center.
The New Hampshire Emergency Services and Communications reported a temporary interruption to 911 calls early Friday, with the system fully restored several hours later, officials said. In Iowa, the Marion County Sheriff’s Office warned on social media that phone lines were down and 911 calls might be routed to neighboring counties, but emergency calls would be promptly redirected to the sheriff’s office.
In New England, the outage led some hospitals to cancel appointments.
A spokesman at Mass General Brigham, the largest health care system in Massachusetts, said the outage had resulted in all scheduled nonurgent surgeries, procedures and medical visits being canceled for Friday. Emergency departments remain open and care for patients in the hospital hasn’t been impacted.
Mark Powers was on his way to visit family on the West Coast when his flight was delayed an hour. Moments later, it was delayed another two hours.
“As soon as we got here it shifted to 11, and then it shifted to 12,” Powers said. “We’d like to see our family.”
Powers said between system issues and an increasing amount of severe weather events impacting flights, a ground-based system of travel would be better, especially if it stretches the country.
He also said it could be an economic stimulus for smaller towns and cities along the route — in addition to making it easier for him to work on his laptop during trips.
“What we really need is a high speed rail,” Powers, who has used the trains in China and across Europe.
“It’s the best way to fly,” he added, laughing.
A spokesperson for Fifth Third Bank says the global Crowdstrike outage is preventing some of the bank’s employees from logging into their computers.
The disruption for customers however is “minimal.”
Chicago-based CME Group’s systems and markets are unaffected by the global technology outage, a company spokesperson said.
The futures exchange company allows clients to trade futures, options, cash and over-the-counter markets. CME includes operations of the old Chicago Board of Trade and Chicago Mercantile Exchange.
Nicolas Novoa, 19, was one of 15 in a group that was supposed to be traveling to Phoenix for a vacation and youth rally for his church Friday morning.
Only two of them made it onto morning flights, with the others being rebooked for an 8 p.m. flight. Unfortunately for them, that rebooking took place after they’d already checked their bags.
“We’re just trying to get our bags now,” Novoa said five minutes before his original flight was slated to take off.
He and others were headed back to Aurora to rest up before their later flight.
Luckily though, their event doesn’t start until Tuesday, so the delays were only biting into their vacation time — though they still plan to make it to the Grand Canyon.
“These issues can happen, it’s fully understandable,” Novoa said. “Right now we’re okay. We have a flight so that’s what matters.”
Ricky Mckenny and his family were less fortunate — the trio had planned to spend the weekend in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina for his birthday, but after their Friday morning flight was canceled, they could only get seats on a plane for Sunday. They had planned to return Monday.
To make matters worse, they had also already checked their bags, and United was having trouble finding them.
“I’ll just go home,” Mckenny said. “It’s God talking to me right now.”
He said he plans to take his mom out to dinner for his birthday with the rest of the family instead.
“You’ve gotta be positive, even when it seems negative,” Mckenny said. “Make a good thing out of a bad situation.”
The Chicago Department of Aviation reports 135 flights have been canceled in the past 24 hours at O’Hare International Airport.
Another seven have been canceled at Midway, according to the city’s real-time delay dashboard.
Arrivals to O’Hare are being delayed by roughly an hour on average, while departures are delayed about 30 minutes.
A statement from UPS says the shipping company is also affected by the outage.
The company’s airline is still operating and drivers are still on the road, but “there may be some service delays,” according to the statement.
Kay and Larry Light were pulling up to O’Hare around 5:30 a.m. when a friend from Ireland alerted them about the outages.
It didn’t take long for them to see it themselves, noting the airport was “packed” when they arrived and their phones started “exploding” with notifications.
The two were on their way to see their newly engaged daughter in Massachusetts — in addition to a weekend trip going around the Boston coast — and had already booked several hotels and a rental car.
By 8 a.m. they were scrambling to grab seats on standby flights, though they worried about checking their bags and missing the flight as much as they did about rescheduling each night of different hotels.
They also debated whether or not to go through the hassle of security, worrying they’d ultimately end up at home anyways.
“It’s sort of a dilemma, do you go home for the guarantee or wait around for standby,” Larry said.
“For us it stinks,” Kay said. “We’re not flying international, we’re not harmed.”
“It could be a lot worse,” Larry added.
Kay works for Cay Travel Express, a Cary-based travel agency, and Larry formerly worked at IBM as a systems programmer, so they both had experience with what was going on.
“It’s the perfect storm,” Kay said. “It’ll be crazy in the office.”
Kay said she always prints out boarding passes and tends to opt for analog options when it comes to travel because of her worries about her phone crashing, but even still the two were stranded.
Larry, with his tech background, said he wondered how the outage could’ve happened and expanded to a global scale without someone catching it.
“The question is, why are we not fault tolerant against a single issue?” Larry said. “You see the ripple effects, you have to question how it was evaluated and tested. … As long as there are fingers on keyboards, that’s always a positive.”
The global technology outage is also impacting servers at UChicago Medicine.
According to a message sent to staff, the outage caused overnight disconnections to hundreds of UChicago Medicine’s computer systems and servers, mostly those using Windows.
Connections are being restored, and the most critical systems are back online.
Cook County hospitals are unaffected.
At Midway Airport, Volaris airline employees seem to be writing information down instead of using computers.
Passengers told the Sun-Times they’re having problems with airline systems.
One passenger said Volaris is just writing passengers’ info down and that they were told they’d call them when flights are good to go.
Frank Alvarez, a 31-year-old New Jersey resident, had only been at O’Hare for half an hour when he heard the news of several cancellations around 7:30 a.m.
For the time being, his flight was unaffected, but that made him more nervous as someone who already has flight anxiety.
“I haven’t been given a straight answer as to what’s going on,” Alvarez said. “There’s weird anxieties with flying as it is, so the idea that everyone else is grounded but I’m not grounded. … Call it overreaction, I have a gut feeling not to fly this morning.”
It’s his third issue with flights this week, he said.
Weather delayed his flight from Nashville to New Jersey on Sunday — causing them to ground for six hours in Washington, D.C. — and his flight from New Jersey to Chicago was also impacted by weather, extending the flight time to three hours.
“This is three instances in a row, so I’m starting to get a little tired of it,” Alvarez said.
He said he’s trying to get back to his three kids, all under the age of 10, and hates being away from them for long, so he wasn’t keen on staying another night in Chicago.
“Another flight means another night,” Alvarez said. “So I’m trying to weigh my options.”
Loyola University Chicago says it has been impacted by the outage.
According to the university, the outage is affecting multiple university systems, and the university’s Information Technology Services department is working to restore service.
Northwestern Medicine’s computer systems have not been affected by the widespread problems related to Microsoft Windows on Friday morning, an official told the Sun-Times’ Mary Norkol.
Chicagoans are also still able to call for emergency help without any problems, as the city’s Office of Emergency Management says 9-1-1 calls are still occurring without issues.
The skies above the U.S. are usually full of activity with commercial planes flying overhead, but the global tech outage Friday led to major airlines canceling flights across the country.
Watch this 12-hour time lapse of global air traffic data for the three major carriers — American Airlines, United Airlines and Delta Airlines — as systems issues forced planes to stay grounded.
12-hour timelapse of American Airlines, Delta, and United plane traffic after what was likely the biggest IT outage in history forced a nationwide ground stop of the three airlines. pic.twitter.com/wwcQeiEtVe— Colin McCarthy (@US_Stormwatch) July 19, 2024
Chicago’s bus and rail services are continuing to operate normally during the tech outage that’s impacting nearby airports and other computer systems.
“Bus and rail services are still running and were not impacted by the Microsoft outage,” the Chicago Transit Authority said in a statement. “Ventra experienced some outage overnight that would have affected customers wanting to add value to via the mobile app and then at the machines as well, but both instances have been resolved and operations are running normally. We will continue to monitor the system for changes.”
It’s not quite as ominous as it sounds, but the “blue screen of death” is still an unfortunate sight for anyone arriving at O’Hare International Airport on Friday morning.
Travelers who got to the airport for early flights instead ran into long lines and numerous issues caused by the global tech outage. Instead of big screens providing them helpful information for their journeys, they saw blank or blue screens indicating software problems.
Sights from O'Hare in Chicago
Yeah, it's been a fun morning.
At O'Hare:
CHAOS: lines wrapping around the Chicago O'Hare airport
Self check kiosks with the blue screen of death
Information screens dead
Do not fly today if you can avoid it - not looking great here on the ground
The infamous blue screen of death. This was taken at O'Hare in Chicago 30 minutes ago.