Global tech outage causing chaos at airports, Chicago businesses

09:44 AM

O’Hare ‘packed’ as outage disrupts travel plans

Kay and Larry Light were pulling up to O’Hare around 5:30 a.m. when a friend from Ireland alerted them about the outages.

It didn’t take long for them to see it themselves, noting the airport was “packed” when they arrived and their phones started “exploding” with notifications.

The two were on their way to see their newly engaged daughter in Massachusetts — in addition to a weekend trip going around the Boston coast — and had already booked several hotels and a rental car.

By 8 a.m. they were scrambling to grab seats on standby flights, though they worried about checking their bags and missing the flight as much as they did about rescheduling each night of different hotels.

They also debated whether or not to go through the hassle of security, worrying they’d ultimately end up at home anyways.

“It’s sort of a dilemma, do you go home for the guarantee or wait around for standby,” Larry said.

“For us it stinks,” Kay said. “We’re not flying international, we’re not harmed.”

“It could be a lot worse,” Larry added.

Kay works for Cay Travel Express, a Cary-based travel agency, and Larry formerly worked at IBM as a systems programmer, so they both had experience with what was going on.

“It’s the perfect storm,” Kay said. “It’ll be crazy in the office.”

Kay said she always prints out boarding passes and tends to opt for analog options when it comes to travel because of her worries about her phone crashing, but even still the two were stranded.

Larry, with his tech background, said he wondered how the outage could’ve happened and expanded to a global scale without someone catching it.

“The question is, why are we not fault tolerant against a single issue?” Larry said. “You see the ripple effects, you have to question how it was evaluated and tested. … As long as there are fingers on keyboards, that’s always a positive.”