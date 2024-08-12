Man killed in Austin shooting

A man is dead after a shooting in Austin on Monday afternoon, Chicago police said.
The man, 40, was on the sidewalk in the 4800 block of West Madison Street about 4:14 p.m. when a vehicle pulled up and someone inside shot him multiple times, police said. He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he later died.
No one is in custody.
