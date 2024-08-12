The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, August 12, 2024
Austin News Chicago

Man killed in Austin shooting

A man, 40, was in the 4800 block of West Madison Street about 4:14 p.m. Monday when a vehicle pulled up and someone inside shot him multiple times, police said.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
CPD-01.JPG

A man, 40, was on the sidewalk in the 4800 block of West Madison Street about 4:14 p.m. when a vehicle pulled up and someone inside shot him multiple times, police said.

Sun-Times file photo

Share

A man is dead after a shooting in Austin on Monday afternoon, Chicago police said.

The man, 40, was on the sidewalk in the 4800 block of West Madison Street about 4:14 p.m. when a vehicle pulled up and someone inside shot him multiple times, police said. He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he later died.

No one is in custody.

Share
Next Up In News
Dolton deputy police chief charged with bankruptcy fraud
Boy, 13, shot, killed in Edgewater was nephew of anti-violence advocate
Feds want more prison time for former Ald. Ricardo Munoz after DUI arrest
Pretty in gray? Brookfield Zoo Chicago welcomes four baby flamingos
Gaza should be on DNC agenda, Chicago Muslim leaders say
Tough talk — top Chicago cop warns DNC demonstrators: 'We’re not going to allow you to riot’
The Latest
Cubs and White Sox fans brawl at Guaranteed Rate Field on Saturday Aug. 10, 2024.
MLB
Brawling fans carry Cubs-White Sox rivalry to stands
Chicago Police told TMZ no arrests were made.
By Sun-Times staff
 
DSC_6800-Flamingo Chicks.jpg
Entertainment and Culture
Pretty in gray? Brookfield Zoo Chicago welcomes four baby flamingos
Starting August 19 the chicks will be available for viewing at the Penguin Encounter Room window. The babies have gray feathers now that will turn pink in a few months.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
chicago muslims
DNC 2024
Gaza should be on DNC agenda, Chicago Muslim leaders say
The leaders called for less talk and more action about drawing the war in Gaza to a close — a war that’s killed tens of thousands in Gaza. And while some of them are more hopeful that Vice President Kamala Harris may be more forceful in pressing for a ceasefire, they are waiting to see actual action.
By David Struett
 
Chief Larry Snelling speaks at City Hall on Aug. 14, 2023, after Mayor Brandon Johnson announced Snelling as his pick to be Chicago Police Department superintendent.
DNC 2024
Tough talk — top Chicago cop warns DNC demonstrators: 'We’re not going to allow you to riot’
Supt. Larry Snelling’s tough talk comes amid concerns over how officers will manage protests and potentially respond to the type of chaos that marred the 1968 Democratic convention and swept through Chicago in the summer of 2020.
By Tom Schuba  and Kaitlin Washburn
 
Chicago Sky coach Teresa Weatherspoon celebrates the Sky score during the Chicago Sky and Las Vegas Aces game at the Wintrust Arena, Thursday, June 27, 2024
Chicago Sky and WNBA
What to watch for from the Sky in the second half of the WNBA season
Fending off challengers for the No. 8 playoff spot over the next five weeks could take everything the Sky have.
By Annie Costabile
 