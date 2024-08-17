Man killed in Austin shooting
A man was shot to death Saturday in Austin, Chicago police said.
The man, 30, was in the first block of South Lavergne Avenue about 2:34 p.m. when a person walked up to him and shot him in the neck and back, police said. He was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he died.
No one is in custody.
