Saturday, August 17, 2024

Man killed in Austin shooting

By  Sun-Times Wire
   

A man was shot to death Saturday in Austin, Chicago police said.

The man, 30, was in the first block of South Lavergne Avenue about 2:34 p.m. when a person walked up to him and shot him in the neck and back, police said. He was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he died.

No one is in custody.

The Latest
Madden2.jpg
Sports
Game review for Madden 25 is out, and it's all about the Franchise Mode
Last year, EA Sports took the time to wake up a sleepy game mode that had been stale for years. In Madden 25, however, they took the Franchise Mode to the next level, and it is an improvement that deserves a stellar grade.
By Joe Cowley
 
A man was fatally shot Dec. 23, 2021, in Englewood on the South Side.
Crime
Man killed in Grand Boulevard shooting
The 28-year-old man was on the sidewalk in the 4500 block of South Champlain Avenue when someone opened fire, Chicago police said.
By Sun-Times staff
 
A string of burglaries were reported in July and August in Ashburn on the Southwest Side.
Crime
3 shot, 1 fatally, in Austin
Three people were shot, one fatally, in a shooting early Saturday in the 4700 block of West Polk Street.
By Sun-Times staff
 
cpd-08.JPG
Crime
1 in custody after Chicago police officer shoots at car in New City
Officers tried pulling the person over but the driver continued driving. An officer then fired his gun, striking the driver’s car, causing them to stop, police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Jerry Reinsdorf
White Sox
A little diss-track-tion from White Sox' pitiful season
If only it were this easy to rap Sox chairman Jerry Reinsdorf right out of town.
By Scoop Jackson
 