Man dies after crash in Austin

A man died after a car crash in Austin early Saturday morning, according to Chicago police.
A man was driving a silver sedan northbound at a “high rate of speed” in the 800 block of South Cicero Avenue about 3:49 a.m. when he hit another driver who was turning, police said. A passenger in the silver sedan, a 20-year-old man, was taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital where he later died.
The driver of the silver sedan was treated at a nearby hospital for minor injuries, and the driver of the vehicle that was hit wasn’t injured, police said. Citations will be issued.
