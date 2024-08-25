Why does a nonprofit newsroom matter to you and Chicago?
Sunday, August 25, 2024
Man covered in dog bites in Austin is pronounced dead

The man, 33, was found unresponsive in the entrance to a two-flat building in the 5500 block of West Quincy Street about 8:30 p.m. Saturday with several dog bites on his body, police said.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
A man covered in dog bites was found dead in Austin on Saturday night, Chicago police said.

The man, 33, was found unresponsive in the entrance to a two-flat building in the 5500 block of West Quincy Street about 8:30 p.m. with several dog bites to his body, police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene, and several dogs were found in the nearby apartment.

The incident is currently under investigation.

