Friday, September 23, 2022
CG_CST_1.0.jpg

Cianna Greaves

Cianna Greaves’ grandmother Keturah Matheson, born June 4,&nbsp;1911, St. Ann’s, Jamaica.
Other Views
My family lived in Jamaica under British rule. Their struggle should not be forgotten.
Most of my mother’s stories of growing up in Jamaica had a common theme of shame and poverty. Somehow my mom and grandmom were able to reconcile their resistance to colonialism with their love of the Queen.
By Cianna Greaves
 