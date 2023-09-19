The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, September 19, 2023
Destiney Fox

Restaurants in Chicago will have five years to phase in a higher base pay for tipped workers.
Other Views
I’m a tipped server. Mayor Johnson’s restaurant minimum wage plan could ruin my livelihood.
I earn two to three times the minimum wage now. Under the plan from Mayor Johnson and his allies on the City Council, I could end up losing money. Consider what happened when Washington, D.C. enacted a similar plan.
By Destiney Fox
 